WATCH: Fun Times at Our Family Carnival!

By That's Shanghai, May 23, 2023

It was a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun festivities.

And we mean a whole bunch of super fun festivities – including bouncy castles, trampolines, basketball, baseball, archery, fencing, martial arts, skateboarding, games, a maze, arts & crafts, chess, a football tournament and a mini roller coaster!

There was food and drink from around the world, including Mexican tacos, Brazilian BBQ, and homemade Vietnamese delights, as well as fresh juices.

There were some truly fantastic musical and dance performances, including a high school Battle of the Bands that raised money for underprivileged children in need of heart surgery.

It was so fun, in fact, that we already can't wait to do it all again next year!

For more images, scan the QR code below...

Thanks to Our Sponsors!

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, Shanghai Pinghe School, Concordia International School Shanghai, Ambassy Club, Shanghai United Family Hospital Pudong, HUAEN OVERSEAS, SportsWorld, SwimLand, Maggie & Rose, HEETRAVEL, RDEC, Allelique Skincare, China Unicom, HSBC, SkyRemit, HANG SENG BANK, Asian Tigers, Eden Material Arts Academy, Silk Mandarin, Shanghai Chess Academy, GuanMei Musical Theater, Little Medical School, XMEDIC, TSK Dental, WorldStrides Global Camps, MOREPRK Skateboarding, FD Football Academy, Adcote Kids Academy, WFL Education, WEST&EAST Art, LAURASTAR, miboi, LaLaport, Future Beauty, Beauty Farm, Lann, Hairology, Golden Ballet Dance, La Coyota Mexican Food, Vietnamese Homemade, Pistolera, Latina, Dole, Blue Marlin, Dream & Coffee, 喜霜龙.

