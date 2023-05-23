WATCH: Fun Times at Our Family Carnival!





It was a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun festivities.

And we mean a whole bunch of super fun festivities – including bouncy castles, trampolines, basketball, baseball, archery, fencing, martial arts, skateboarding, games, a maze, arts & crafts, chess, a football tournament and a mini roller coaster!

There was food and drink from around the world, including Mexican tacos, Brazilian BBQ, and homemade Vietnamese delights, as well as fresh juices.

There were some truly fantastic musical and dance performances, including a high school Battle of the Bands that raised money for underprivileged children in need of heart surgery.

It was so fun, in fact, that we already can't wait to do it all again next year!





