Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2023

Amazing University Offers for Dulwich Pudong Class of 2023

Dulwich Pudong Class of 2023 graduates have done extremely well this year, receiving offers from highly selective universities around the world! A few examples include University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Brown University and Columbia University.

They have seen a very healthy distribution of offers from different geographic regions:

USA & Canada - 51%

United Kingdom - 35%

Europe & Asia - 14%

Dulwich are particularly proud of the range of specialist programs offering to their students. From Chemistry and Physics to English Literature to International Social Challenges to Medicine to Music Composition to Computer Science, students are supported to pursue their passions no matter where they lead.

YCIS Global Community Week



YCIS Shanghai celebrated its Global Community Week (GCW), an annual international school community celebration at different campuses.

From sports to entrepreneurship, collaboration to creativity, arts to picnic, there were a range of exciting activities on display throughout the week.

YCIS also invited parents to join, celebrating and witnessing the diverse and vibrant culture of the school.

Wellington 7th Summer Festival



For the first time since 2021, Wellington pupils, parents, teachers and staff came together for a day of fun in the sun at their seventh Summer Festival.

Organized by the Friends of Wellington, the circus came to town this year. There were clowns on stilts, balloon animal makers, a magician and face painters. Festivalgoers enjoyed a market full of vendors and delighted in an array of delicious treats.

Meanwhile, Wellingtonians showcased their talents on stage, tested their skills with games like ‘dunk the teacher’ and let loose bouncy castles and ball pits.

Concordia’s Young Coders Level Up Skills at Global Codeathon



Elementary students at Concordia International School Shanghai matched skills with their peers at Jakarta Intercultural School and Concordia International School Hanoi to participate in the Global Codeathon.

The 3rd and 4th graders came up with some creative ways to raise awareness about important global challenges through coding. Working in groups of three, they created Scratch animations and games that incorporated the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water.

Students had a chance to practice effective communication skills as they worked together for the success of the entire team. Teams presented their projects in front of their peers and a panel of judges, and the top three groups walked away with some pretty great prizes!

Shanghai Singapore International School Arts Evening



The SSIS Arts Evening was a phenomenal success, drawing in many parents and students excited to experience a night filled with creativity and talent.

The imaginative and engaging art walk across the gorgeous campus showcased masterpieces from students ranging from Pre-Nursery to Grade 8, including collaborative and individual art from visual art lessons as well as Artist-in-Residence projects. There were also artistic works by teachers and community art made by SSIS Staff and parents.

In addition to the art exhibition, there were awe-inspiring performances by young SSIS musicians. The Arts Evening ended on a high, with the preschoolers dancing in their chairs all thanks to a rendition of a Lady Gaga Mix.

It was a truly remarkable evening and a celebration of creativity and talent!

German School Shanghai Hongqiao’s Jungle Book



The third graders of the German School Shanghai Hongqiao (DSSH) brought The Jungle Book – a collection of stories of the same name from English novelist Rudyard Kipling – to life through their own interpretations of adventures.

Mowgli, an orphaned human boy who, guided by his animal guardians, sets out on a journey of self-discovery while evading the threatening Banga tiger, Shere Khan.

A story of redemption, with his bravery and wisdom to overcome the forces of evil, Mowgli is finally accepted by the animals of the forest kingdom.

The theatrical journey explored the theme of ecological consciousness and the pluralistic coexistence of humanity and nature.

NAIS Student Alexandre Denes: Outstanding Spanish Achievement



Congratulations to NAIS student Alexandre Denes, whose outstanding achievement in Spanish was recognized in an award ceremony hosted by Cambridge Assessment International Education here in Shanghai.

Alex took his Spanish IGCSE at Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong. His diligence, self-belief, determination, and ability to meet and rise to challenges were amply rewarded; Alexandre gained the highest score in Southeast Asia in the November 2022 Exam series.

BISS Year 12 Biology Trip



BISS Year 12 Biology students' recently visited the DNA Learning Centre in Suzhou, affiliated with the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

This world-renowned research and education institution has been contributing to the field of biomedical research since 1890, and boasts eight Nobel Prize winners.

Employing over a thousand people, including scientists, students, and technicians, the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's education arm includes a graduate school, academic publishing house, and programs for students and teachers at all levels, from middle school to undergraduate.

