WATCH: XJTLU International Fair 2023 – Don't Miss It Next Year!





The second XJTLU International Fair took place on May 13, 2023.

Guided by the theme 'Let's Connect,' the event aimed to foster connections among residents of Suzhou and the XJTLU community.

The fair was divided into two exciting parts: a captivating city tour and an energetic outdoor party.

The event's primary objective was to provide abundant opportunities for people to forge meaningful connections while cultivating a vibrant international environment.





[All images courtesy of XJTLU]