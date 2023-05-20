  1. home
PHOTOS: Community Center Shanghai's Spring Garden Soiree

By That's Shanghai, May 20, 2023

0 0

On Tuesday, May 9, over 80 people joined together to raise funds for Community Center Shanghai (CCS).

Established in 1998, CCS was founded with a purpose to enable, connect and support internationals in Shanghai to build a beautiful life in this thriving city.

CCS does this by responding to the ever-changing needs and providing relevant programming, enabling them to maximize their potential while in China.

With support from guests’ donations and over 20 sponsors, CCS raised more than RMB42,000.

The event was located in a beautifully restored garden villa on Fumin Lu sponsored by XIAO YOU Asset Management, that had only been accessible to the public via appointment less than a month prior.

WeChat-Image_20230520051645.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230520051653.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230520051657.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230520051649.jpg

The sexy tapas were sponsored by Tomatito and a bevy of wines generously donated by Ray’s Fine Wines.

WeChat-Image_20230520051713.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230520051701.jpg

Attendees also enjoyed a special art exhibition called Stairways, inspired by the iconic spiral stairway that greets everyone upon entry.

WeChat-Image_20230520051710.jpg

Curated by Sylvia Xue Bai, the exhibition features 40 art pieces by 12 Chinese artists represented by five galleries.

WeChat-Image_20230520051706.jpg

Forty-eight lucky draw prizes were donated by a ‘Who’s Who’ of some of the best local brands across fashion, fitness, food, spa services and more:

  • Charlotta Gandolfo

  • The Middle House

  • The Heritage Caviar

  • DVA Boutique Spa

  • Studio NooSH

  • MYbarre

  • Senso Casual Italian Dining

  • Mavis

  • Gin & Juice

  • Wines of Germany

  • Julu Gin

  • Doucea France

  • Susanetta

  • QY The Med Spa

You still have a chance to support CCS! From now until May 21, if you purchase a Charlotta Gandolfo item from the Charlotta Gandolfo showroom, Xinlelu or BeA, the three retailers will donate 10% of those sales to the organization. And what’s better than looking good while doing good?

CCS is deeply grateful for the generosity of the wonderful community that it serves.

Scan to follow their official account. Learn how to get involved, support or use their services:

WeChat-Image_20230520051626.jpg

