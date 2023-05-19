12 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu





Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, the Jiayuguan Pass and more.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar-Taxkorgan-Urumqi-Turpan



If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

Take in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and, one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

2-Day Huxiao Gorge: Rafting & Ma Ling Sky View Scenic Spot



Huxiao Gorge Scenic spot surrounded by mountains on all sides, with very dense forest coverage. The natural environment surrounding the gorge is very pleasant and full of oxygen, giving the area its 'Forest Oxygen Bar' nickname.

Tonglu Tiger Xiaoxia rafting is extremely popular, and has a reputation of being the one of the best rafting experiences in East China. With a large drop and a majestic quantity of water over 10 kilometers, Huxia will provide you with a top level rafting experience.



7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar





Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.



Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

3-Day Beijing: Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square, Heavenly Temple & Great Wall



Being one of the four earliest ancient civilizations, China has more to offer than travelers can imagine. And as the capital city of China, Beijing is also one of the oldest cities in the world.

On this three-day trip, explore Beijing's most significant sights, including the Forbidden city, Tiananmen Square, Heavenly Temple and the Great Wall, showcasing the diverse and rich culture of Beijing.

3-Day Xiapu Fairy Land & Incredible Mount Taimu



Xiapu is a land of plenty located by the coast of Fujian and Zhejiang. The hometown of kelp in China, it was the location for the filming of the documentary A Bite of China.

This is the perfect setting to enjoy watching the sun rise and set on the sea. Take pictures of the morning and evening glow, and the interweaving of light and shadow along the golden beach.

The scenery is picturesque, with fishing rafts, wooden houses, boats, tidal surges, and the shadows of the sea appearing different at all hours.

This trip also takes in Mount Taimu, a majestic scenic spot where the mountain and sea come together in with truly unusual scenery, featuring granite peaks, forests, caves, rivers and islands.

5-Day Cambodia Tour to Siem Reap & Phnom Penh





This five-day Cambodia tour includes the best of Siem Reap and the highlights of Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is the gateway to the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat. Hidden in the deep, a red temple Banteay Srei is waiting to be explored.



Then, fly to Phnom Penh to have a full-day city tour, taking in the Silver Pagoda, National Museum, Royal Palace and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum; delve into both the glorious and the dark history of Cambodia.



7-Day Wild Silk Road Adventure: Mogao Grottoes, Rainbow Mountains, Chaka & Qinghai Lake



If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend seven days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down, no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

3-Day Stunning Yellow Mountain & Huizhou Grand Canyon



Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations.

Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

This trip also takes in Huizhou Grand Canyon, with its bamboo and pine forests, winding cliffs, flowing waterfalls, crystal-clear pools and natural springs. You can also choose to do rafting here, or jump into the pools if you like!

9-Day Vietnam Classic Tour: From North to South





This nine-day small group tour will take you from the delights of the capital city of Hanoi and the stunning islands of Halong Bay to the beaches of Hoi An and the remote Mekong Delta.

Start a beautiful tour of Vietnamese capital Hanoi with French avenues and tree-lined boulevards; then take a boat tour of the islands in Ha Long Bay and through one of the most beautiful offshore areas in the world.

Fly down to the ancient port city of Hoi An and discover ancient ruins and beautiful beaches, then head to Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, to visit one of the most amazing cities in the world.

End the trip with a unique tour of the Mekong Delta and visit the stunning Can Tho Floating Market.

5-Day Ningxai: Exciting Desert Activities @ Winery Tasting



Ningxia, one of the five autonomous regions of China, boasts an exotic atmosphere. Ride a camel through the desert like an adventurer, and then taste unique types of wine in the local prestigious winery.

Release yourself in this broad land and enjoy multiple exciting desert activities. Ningxia offers you the unforgettable experience of a desert trip!

1-Day Beautiful Anshan Ancient Road Hiking

Spend a day hiking the Anshan Ancient Road, and feel like you’ve walked into a classic Chinese ink painting; the green hills stretching around you, the clear waters rushing past you.

From Xixi Ancient Village to Anshan Village, find yourself in the most picturesque landscape the whole way. This is an excellent day of hiking, swimming and leisure.

