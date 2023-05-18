Unmasked – A Creative Journey Without a Roadmap

Creative journeys take us to wild places that we never expected to go. They are exciting stories but they are also some of the hardest to tell as any journey is as much tragedy as it is triumph.

Unmasked is described as a personal journey from small town to big city, confronting lived-through-traumas and learning how to shape your life through creativity and finding your community.

It’s a story all of us can relate to but few of us are brave to share.



That’s why we were inspired and in awe of Curt Mabry, one of the main builders of ZMACK – Shanghai’s largest improv community group, who isn’t just acting and writing, but fully living the experience of Unmasked on stage.

This production isn’t just a labor of love, but it’s also a collaboration. Directed by Tom Szyszko, long time improv veteran and local director, and produced by Danielle Le Clerc, the founder of Bounce House Productions.

The three creative superstars have been longtime friends who have worked in Shanghai’s theater and improv community for years. But this is their first time coming together to give us something completely new; a raw and exposing creative journey of one actor on stage as an interactive play.

The three person super team behind Unmasked sat down to discuss the show and their work in creating a completely new form of theater experience.



Without spoiling the show... can you tell us a bit about it?

Curt: It's hard to define this show. It’s not improv and it’s not Zmack: It's theater, it's a two act play and it has two musical numbers (that I'm not prepared for).

Danielle: We won’t really know what it’ll be until it’s on stage.

What makes this show different from an improv show? What is it exactly?

Curt: Well, we do refer to it as a play. It is theater but it's not an improv show. It covers a lot of different themes; the most important one is about being neurodivergent.

Tom: Most improv shows don’t HAVE a director. Most stories are made up on the spot; the characters are made up on the spot. Our show is a little bit different: We have a particular story that we want to tell.

So, my rule is to help my actor, Curt, is the best person possible to talk about the story, so it can be as deep and impacting as we want it to be.

Danielle: It’s experimental! Nobody has ever done something like this before, this blend of theater with improv.

Curt: We all have experience in traditional theater and we wanted to treat it as theater.

Tom: The interactive parts of the show are the highlights.

Danielle: For me, I tend think about it as shaping a story. From a producers' stand point, it's a show about moving parts.

It's an interesting experiment and challenge. The audience really doesn't have a roadmap!

Curt: We made a conscious choice to make this a raw piece of theater. Life itself is raw and unpolished!

How do you create a play without a script?

Curt: Tom put it perfectly: We have a big idea here, what we’ve gotta do is find the duck.

We have a block of wood and we know it’s a duck so we’re carving and carving at it trying to make it take its shape.

So now... now we’ve found the duck. But we don’t know what color the tuxedo it is (laughing).

Curt: The duck has a tuxedo on it.

Danielle: These are the kinds of discussions you get in theater (laughing).

But really, we know we’ve got this story, we’ve got all of these points and moments, it’s just about finding the right ones to bring the whole scene together with.

What makes this show interactive?

Tom: There are opportunities for the audience to interact in the story, with Curt, opportunities for the audience to take a slice of some of the stories that we’re trying to tell and give them the chance to give their interpretation inside of it.

We’re trying to guide them into the world that we’re trying to create.

Curt: A big part is that we’re really trying to TAKE the audience into the story with us. Take them everywhere, even back in time.

Danielle: A lot of the audience won’t be familiar with the context or setting. Most of the show is set in the American South many decades ago.

Many, many decades ago.

Curt: HEY.

Danielle: One of the reasons we wanted the cocktail was to contextualize!

We’re working with materials to bring them (the audience) closer to the whole setting and experience even if they’ve never been there.

Curt: Roadmap is an important term. We actually printed one in the theater program!

How’s this different from Zmack?

Curt: There’s a lot more alcohol.

Danielle: (Laughing) I think that’s a fair explanation.

Curt: Although Zmack is my family, this is NOT a Zmack production. This is a Bounce House. I wanted a different taste.

Danielle, can you tell us about Bounce House Productions?

Danielle: I started Bounce House in 2021 because I wanted to put together a production team to compete in that year’s 48-Hour Film Festival.

I had been involved in Shanghai’s writing and theater communities in the past, but film was something new to me. I had to reach out to and work with a much broader group of artists than I was used to from the theater world, with lighting designers, color graders, cinematographers and so many, many different people.

Since then, I’ve thought of Bounce House as an umbrella for artists to get together and collaborate whether it’s in film of not.

How did you pitch this product to the group?

Curt: We’re all improvisers; I pitched and they said “Cool idea!”

When I pitched it to Yugo Grill they said “Cool idea.”

The only people we have to pitch to is the audience.

Tom: I got invited to this project because I had directed and scripted other stage plays before. Curt thought that I would be a good choice to be his director and I said “Yes.”

Danielle: When Curt proposed the project, it seemed interesting and challenging which pretty much sold me on the idea.

And it fits Bounce House’s mission as a collaborative space for artists, so I was happy to bring Unmasked under the umbrella.

How long have you been preparing this play for?

Curt: We’ve been talking about it since CNY, and we got down to work on it about five weeks ago.

Danielle: And much of that time was spent in script development. The event to which it was practiced is… not as much!

It really was the script writing and making and editing.

Curt: We may need to invent a new vocabulary for this kind of show!

How different is this from your other work?

Curt: With this, we had to create the script that is not a script. You have to think about the story and consider how to bring in the audience, the relationships between the stage and the audience and be ready to let it go!

Tom and Danielle treat me very much as an equal partner in this. They both helped to write the script and we’ve all worked on directing it as well as producing it together.

It really is all a big group collaboration.

Tom: It’s been interesting preparing for the show!

This show is unlike most shows doesn’t have a script to work off of and, to be honest, I don’t think anything like this has ever been done before. At least not in Shanghai.

Danielle: It’s quite different from (traditional) theater in Shanghai. Most production companies won’t take on original work.

Most of the time we get scripts and we know what it’s going to look like because it’s already been done before. I was drawn to it because it was original.

With this, it truly is untreated territory. I think it’s fun to go without a roadmap.

How does it feel to be putting on a show without a script?

Curt: TERRIFYING.

Danielle: It’s more creative but a little less focused.

With a traditional theater script, it is a little less creative but more focused, so you can see clearly where the story’s going from the beginning.

With this… it’s really like comparing a blank canvas to a coloring page; we had to start grabbing colors and see what the picture would turn out to be.

Curt: We even had to make the paper (for this project)…

What’s it been like working together on this project in such different and overlapping roles together?

Curt: The fact that we are all friends who have collaborated in improv together, it made it a very safe environment to be creative and vulnerable. It’s not going to be me playing a character; it’s gonna be me telling my story.

Danielle and Tom took the time to hear and understand the story and take the time to help script it for the audience.

I’m 55! I’ve had a lot of experiences! I’ve got enough behind me to turn out an HBO special…

How DO you compress 55 years into a two hour scene?

Curt: We’re not editors of our own work. That’s why you need other people to look at it and help you make sense of it all.

Tom and Danielle have been a great help in sorting out it all. People don’t need to know about what I had for breakfast.

Danielle: Balancing out the emotions, highs and lows, was a challenge as well. You have to choose what are the moments that are gonna make the audience catch their breath.

It’s all about breathing: Compression AND Expression. Then deciding when to take rests to scaffold those moment.

Curt: Tom pushed me to identify themes and beats. Each section had to have a purpose, a theme of its own. We still have been carving it down because there’s so much!

Tom: The difficult part is it’s all good!

How does it feel to give your life specific themes?

Curt: You know, my background is in TV and I love sitcoms. They appeal so much because you can see yourself in the characters.

I think if everyone had the chance to put their life up on stage and play their role… it’d be scary but a rewarding experience.

It’s a wonderful opportunity. And it’s also been incredibly difficult. It’s been beautiful and incredibly difficult for me.

Danielle: We’ve been very sensitive of the fact that this is Curt’s story, his actual life. And that’s very different from regular theater that people are used to.

We’ve worked with some actors who get very emotional playing characters that aren’t themselves. But working with someone who’s presenting their own life and story, all of the hard parts as well as the good ones, it gets very emotional.

That’s why we worked hard to help make the space to support Curt and his story.

Curt: I made the decision to be completely open and honest with a very difficult aspect of my life.

Danielle: I don’t think it would have worked otherwise.

Are you using this program as a sort of therapeutic catharsis?

Curt: Well… NO.

I’m not approaching this as therapy. I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in my early 20s. And I’ve lived through a lot, learning how to move through the world with it.

I learned to manage with a therapist who told me he wasn’t giving me therapy. He was treating me with Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, which is a type of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and we focused on skills training, interpersonal skills, behavioral regulation, mindfulness.





How has improv helped you shape this story?

Curt: Improv is what I’ve done most; I’ve done it for 35 years.

All three of us have studied and practiced improv together as well. You don’t know where the scene is gonna go, the audience are the ones who shape the scene and shape the story.

In improv we practice the structures, practice the characters, structure the relationships. Really, we relied on the Eight Principles of Improv to help us with forming this:

Active Agreement

Trust

Support

Active Listening

Authenticity

Presence

Commitment

Unity

Curt: These things allowed us to have the space to do what we need to do. We’ve had so much “Yes, and” active agreement from people about the show.



Danielle: Everyone has been so open and supportive, it really is community work! To give and be a part of it.

Curt: That’s one of the keys to the whole damn thing: You have to find the right people.

It sounds like you use these theater skills every day.

Curt: You DO do it every day. Life is improvised! You set goals, you make plans and then you let go to ride that roller coaster called life.

I’m an interpersonal dynamics specialist; I do teach and coach others on interpersonal skills training. All of the same skills found in interpersonal dynamics are like the principles of improv.

These are skills you use every day. Think about exercising – when you understand your muscles you’re better able to train your muscles.

Danielle: “Yes, and” can actually get you a long way. Just being a “yes person” will get you places.

You make the Principles of Improv sound like way of life. Almost like your personal philosophy.

Curt: They are! They do come from theater and theater is meant to help you explain life.

These tools help us with our life and relationships; they have become a part of our personal life. Improv is about being prepared for the unprepared.

Danielle: Being present and being ready.

So guys, do you feel ready?

Curt: No. But… that’s one of the things… you start before you’re ready! Who’s ever ready to have a baby or get married or start a new job even? You’ve gotta start before you’re ready.

Danielle: We’re opening a door to the unknown…

Danielle are you ready?

Danielle: Most of the logistics are under control so… mostly yes? 90%

Curt: MOSTLY?

Danielle: Crazy stuff happens! You never know, there’s always some last minute thing that has to be done. You’ve got to think about the printing, the venue, the lighting…

But yes, I am mostly ready.

Curt: You know that’s the thing – 85% ready, that’s all you need.

So, Tom and Danielle: What’s your biggest take away from Unmasked?

Tom: It’s fun and exciting to do something for the first time that no one else has ever done. It’s also scary too (laughs).

We don’t really know what we’re getting ourselves into… but, I have a lot of faith in my actor, a lot of faith in the writing and faith in all of the people who are working on this with us.

Danielle: Take on the hard projects. Never mind that you’ll have to figure it out on your own or that audiences have never heard of it before.

It’s hard and it’s stressful, but you feel so alive figuring it out day by day.

Thank you all. Now, before we leave: Is there anything you want to tell the audience to walk in with before the show?

Curt: Walk in with a glass of Mississippi Ice Tea Cocktail.

Danielle: I support that!

Curt: I’m gonna have at least one, I’ll tell you right now.

Unmasked: Supporting Lifeline



Unmasked is more than a collaboration between three people; it is a community collaboration. In order to support others who are facing difficult journeys, all proceeds from Unmasked are being donated to Lifeline.

Lifeline is a community support group that provides free, confidential support to people all throughout China. Their work directly supports people of all ages and backgrounds who are struggling with mental health issues though their outreach programs and continued work to de-stigmatize mental health issues in China.



You can be a part of this show and this community collaboration by becoming a part of the audience! The show will be held on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 8pm at Yugo Bar & Grill on 365 Kangding Lu.

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now.

Fri & Sat May 19 & 20, 7pm doors, 8pm show; RMB130, includes a drink.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.