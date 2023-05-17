16-Year-Old in Beijing Accused of Murder

A 16-year-old in Beijing has been arrested on suspicion of murder and of committing a series of violent assaults.



According to a post on the WeChat Official Account of the Public Security Bureau in Tongzhou District, police received an emergency call regarding a 16-year-old male surnamed Zhang at 8am on May 15.

The post on the WeChat Official Account of the Public Security Bureau in Tongzhou District. Screengrab via WeChat



The post states that Zhang violently assaulted a 17-year-old female student in the classroom of a school in Tongzhou District.

Zhang then assaulted two teachers – a 43-year-old male surnamed Dun and a 53-year-old male surnamed Gao – who tried to intervene.

All three victims were given medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Zhang was restrained by police and arrested at the scene.

The post goes on to state that Zhang is also suspected of murdering his neighbors – a married couple referred to as a 60-year-old male surnamed Jiao and a 55-year-old female surnamed Wang – on the evening of May 14, one day prior to the incident at the school.

Furthermore, he is suspected of a violent assault on his mother – a 51-year-old female surnamed Cao – which left her in a coma on the morning of May 15 before the incident at the school.

An investigation by the Tongzhou Public Security Bureau is ongoing.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

