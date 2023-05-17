  1. home
16-Year-Old in Beijing Accused of Murder

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 17, 2023

A 16-year-old in Beijing has been arrested on suspicion of murder and of committing a series of violent assaults.

According to a post on the WeChat Official Account of the Public Security Bureau in Tongzhou District, police received an emergency call regarding a 16-year-old male surnamed Zhang at 8am on May 15. 

48881684301379_.pic.jpg

The post on the WeChat Official Account of the Public Security Bureau in Tongzhou District. Screengrab via WeChat

The post states that Zhang violently assaulted a 17-year-old female student in the classroom of a school in Tongzhou District.

Zhang then assaulted two teachers – a 43-year-old male surnamed Dun and a 53-year-old male surnamed Gao – who tried to intervene.

All three victims were given medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Zhang was restrained by police and arrested at the scene. 

The post goes on to state that Zhang is also suspected of murdering his neighbors – a married couple referred to as a 60-year-old male surnamed Jiao and a 55-year-old female surnamed Wang – on the evening of May 14, one day prior to the incident at the school. 

Furthermore, he is suspected of a violent assault on his mother – a 51-year-old female surnamed Cao – which left her in a coma on the morning of May 15 before the incident at the school. 

An investigation by the Tongzhou Public Security Bureau is ongoing. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Beijing Murder Assault

