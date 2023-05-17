Love is in the Air! Where to Celebrate 520

Lounge by Topgolf



Lounge by Topgolf is offering a 520 I LOVE U Valentine's sharing four-course set menu just for RMB520, with homemade assorted baker’s breads & cracker, roasted sweet potato, quinoa & spinach salad, cold cut platter, beef sirloin & foie gras, while a desset buffet station is available from 6pm. Menu comes with two Valentine's cocktails, and also includes minigolf for two.

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve your seats.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Azul Group

The Azul Group are offering a selction of special lovers menus for two all across town. Simply pick which of their delicious venues at which you'd like to sweep that special one off their feet...



Azul



Azul, Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Bhacus



Bhacus Wine & Wood Grill, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼.

Xouk



Xouk by Azul 1000 Trees, 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路.

Colca Heng Shan



Colca Heng Shan, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉.

Azul Italiano



Azul Italiano (North Bund), 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03.

Azul Italiano (1000 Trees), L1F-14, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 莫干山路600号，L1F-14，近昌化路.

Cuivre



Ooh la la! Go fancy and French at Cuivre, and a bargain price RMB888 for two if you consider what is on offer.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Ombra



Embrace the arrival of this season’s warmth and indulge in the above decadent lovers menu at OMBRA's stylish indoor dining area or – better still – on their charming or outdoor terrace.

OMBRA, Jiashan Market, 550 Shaanxi Nan Lu, Lane 37, Building A 上海市徐汇区陕西南路550弄37号嘉善老市A栋.

The Bull & Claw



Speaking of charming or outdoor terraces, The Bull and Claw is hard to beat. Especially when coupled with steak and lobster.

Book now by scanning the QR code on the poster above.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

D.O.C.



Say Ti amo! with the above menu at D.O.C.

Scan the QR to book now.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Stiller

If Du bist die Liebe meines Lebens! is more your thing, then head on over to Stiller's.

Stiller, Building. 22, 181 Taicang Lu, by Huangpi Lu, 太仓路181弄22号, 近黄陂路.

Cages



Love and fun are in the air this Saturday!

Cages Jing'an & Huangpu have prepared a glamorous menu for you to share with your beloved: Aged beef ribeye with a side of jambalaya rigatoni, tomato mozzarella salad, two glasses of sparkling wine, and FREE GAMES for RMB520rmb.

Have a FUN valentines filled with great food, drinks and FREE GAMES all a part of their 520 menu for two.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

La Suite



Looking for something a little different? La Suite welcomes you to join the most loving party in town!

Celebrate the Day of Love with that special someone... or why not with your best friends? If you're single, don’t worry – there’s always a big chance of finding your boo on the dance floor.

Party takes place over two nights, Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 9.30pm and free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. It's RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Wanna Get Romantic Over Brunch?

Want to Promote a 520 Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

