75 Awesome Things to Do This 520 Day in GBA

Guangzhou

Girls Night Out @Coco's Party Bar

Free Margaritas & Selected Wine for Ladies 9-11pm!



Live Party Band, DJ, MC & Tequila Girls with Free Tequila Every Hour!

Every Friday

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu District

520 Be My Valentine @CHAR



Slow down & let's go



For an old-fashion date

I will send you a note

Tempting your interest while

Anxiously waiting for your response

Style up to suit the occasion

Choose a bouquet of blossoms

As an adorable accessory for my date

Then the question comes

Where shall we meet to commence

An indelible romance

CHAR Bar & Grill presents a "520 Be My Valentine", sublime 6-course dinner set for two!

May 20, 2023

CHAR Bar & Grill, Level 1 InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No. 828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

"I Love You Day" Sharing Dinner @Mercato



Enjoy a specially designed sharing dinner menu for "I Love You Day." Only at RMB1,488 for two guests.



May 20, 2023

Mercato, Shop 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, NO.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

520 Day @Park Hyatt



Enjoy a romantic evening with your significant other amidst the breathtaking night view of Guangzhou's skyline, adorned by twinkling stars. Indulge in the six-course "520 Day" dinner, meticulously prepared using premium ingredients, delivering a delightful blend of aesthetics and flavors that encapsulate the essence of love. The Dining Room set menu is priced at RMB2,688, while the Living Room set menu is priced at RMB2,888, inclusive of two glasses of exquisite Champagne and two glasses of exquisite red wine.



May 20, 2023

Dining Room, 65/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou, 16 Huaxia Road, Tianhe

Living Room, 65/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou, 16 Huaxia Road, Tianhe





Catch Your Heart



Spoil your loved one with a stunning view of the Guangzhou skyline and enjoy the wine-pairing romantic set menu specially prepared by Catch. Catch a Romantic Degustation Set Dinner for Two, from RMB2,288.



May 20, 2023

Catch, 100/F, Four Seasons Guangzhou

Cheers 520

Emotions are like slight drunkenness, warming up gradually. No more, no less, that's just right. This 520 needs a little crush! Why don't you take advantage of the feeling of alcohol on top of it, courageously expressing love?



May 19 - 21, 13:00-22:00

Sunny Walk, 18 Jianshe Road, Yuexiu District

"Looking For Love" Concert



She woke up by a lake covered in golden leaves



Sunlight penetrates through the clouds to form columns of light

Just hit her bare ankle, shining brightly

Everything seen in this romantic land is covered in light and shadow

Amidst the haziness, there is a vivid reality

...

May 20, 20:00-late

Zhile Art Space, 8M floor, Tianhe City, Beijing Road, 168 Beijing Road, Yuexiu District

520 @La Pampa



Limited time offer:



If you spend RMB520 on the day, you will be presented with a well-prepared French Sparkling Wine.

May 20, 2023

La Pampa, No. 112 (next to Corner's Deli), Canton Place, Tianhe

Rock Fest @Hooley's



Featuring four amazing rock bands:



Bread Crumbs

Reptile Dysfunction

Last Flight Out

Easy Tiger

May 20, 9.30pm-late

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, 8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District

Love is in the Floral



On the "520 Day" this year, we will not focus solely on eating and drinking. We hope to start with the actual needs of everyone on that day. We have invited Carmen's Florist founder Carmen to come to the scene and lead everyone to complete a flower artwork personally. Whether for your sweetheart or yourself, it is a unique idea.



May 20, 14:30-late

Chugchug Combo, Shop C06, T28 Park, Xinye Road, Haizhu

520 Day @AZUL by FUEL



AZUL offers a "520 Day" special set menu for love bords on this special day. The 4th floor of AZUL is the indoor dining area with colorful decorations, a Leisure window side river view seat and a comfortable sofa booth. The 5th floor is the terrace area with a river view and a VIP room. Varieties of areas to satisfy your dining or entertainment needs.



May 20, 2023

AZUL by FUEL, Party Pier B Area 4th - 5th Floor, No 118 Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

520 Day @LE HACHOIR



For one day only, the 520 VIP Card Promotion includes:



Top-up RMB5,200 get RMB999 extra spending

Get a free RMB320 value bottle of Prosecco

(To drink in the restaurant or to take away)

May 20, 2023

LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe

Bubbles Beats N' Bites



Ganea kitchen fairy tales introducing the newest and most exciting Sunday brunch event series in town: "Bubbles Beats n' Bites" This Sunday, the 21st, join us for an elevated version of our first of the many Sunday brunch events, now called "Bubbles Beats n' Bites"! From 11.30am to 3pm, we’ll take the brunch game to the next level with an unbelievable culinary and musical spectacle that will leave you wanting more!



May 21, 11.30am-3pm

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, 11 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe

520 Day of True Love



Enjoy 12% off on champagne and dessert wines. Plus, a Wine Universe doll if you spend RMB520 or more.



May 20, 2023

Wine Universe By Little Somms, 2/F, 35 Tianshou Road, Tianhe

Trap CN Party @Fei



Enjoy a special hip-hop night out on the "520 Day."



Preset: Fanvy

Mosh Pit Playlist:

Fire, Yida, Quasar

Special Guest to be revealed

May 20, 2023

Fei (W Guangzhou), 2/F, W Guangzhou, 26 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe

Rooftop Love Story



On May 20, SIGNAL CN, PARK 10, and CASA jointly presented the Rooftop Love Story special party with MICKEY ZHANG, the godfather of Chinese electronic music, the electronic music marathon will last more than 8 hours from sunset to late at night.



May 20, 3pm-late

SIGNAL CN, Tower A, Zhong Hua Center, No.33, Zhongshan 3rd Road, Yuexiu

DNA Reshaping



D is Deconstruction, N is New, and A is Ability. In addition to loving yourself and the people around you, this special day is also a time to open your eyes to strangers in society, a more diverse group you may not know yet. From May 20 to 21, we will join hands with our disabled partners in VLAB 181 Creative Park to bring together the "DNA Reshaping" public welfare fusion market, as well as seven diverse public welfare fusion activities, including exhibition, concert, workshop, free talk, symbiotic dance and auction.



May 20 - 21, 2023

VLAB, 181 Shatai South Road (south of Yixin Road), Tianhe

Salvador Dalí. Magia Y Realidad



Using the year of creation as a clue, the exhibition carefully recreates the "Triángulo Dalidiano" collection, and Dalí works collected by other institutions. These paintings are rich and varied in style, almost throughout Dalí's entire career, and fully reflect the legendary Spanish artist's exploration and major innovation in painting techniques and artistic concepts.



May 11 - June 19, 2023

Guangzhou Library, 4 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe District

GAFA Degree Show 2023



The works of this graduation exhibition cover painting, sculpture, cross-media art, design, architecture, art history, art theory and other professional fields. It shows the knowledge and skills accumulated by Guangbeauty graduates in various disciplines, their keen insight and innovative response to contemporary art and social issues, and their exploration and pursuit of art itself. And focus on the present and hope for the future.



Duration

Bachelor：

Phase 1: May 24 - June 7

Phase 2: June 14 - 28

Master：

Phase 1: May 18 - 28

Phase 2: June 1 - 11

Phase 3: June 15 - 25

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, 168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro line No.4)

Changgang Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Art Museum, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, 257 Changgang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Western & Eastern Dating Culture



Western and Eastern dating cultures, which one do you prefer? Join us and learn Chinese in a fun way.



May 19, 15:00-17:00

MUSTA·Clubhouse, Culture and Creativity Building, Haizhu

Britcham Saturday Brunch



Free flow drinks: sparkling, red and white wine, beer, mojito, gin and soft drinks



Brunch Buffet: Fish & Chips, Quesadillas, Pizza, Burger and much much more.

Seize this opportunity to meet guests from education sector. It's all about connecting.

May 20, 11:30-14:30

The Happy Monk (Party Pier), Shop 02, Building 60, Block B, Party Pier, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin'gang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Shenzhen



Pickleball & Pints

Call your friends for a 2V2 pickleball match this Friday night! Special prize for winners and definitely a big prize for the Dinking King (Best Player) & Drinking King of the night! Pickleball players can enjoy 12% off all Jing-A purchases at G&G Taproom (same day) & participate in the lucky draw. What else to enjoy? Beers & delicious dinner, of course!



May 19, Friday, 19:30-21:30

Jing-A Taproom G&G, No.9 Liyuan Road, Nanshan

Saturday Sunset DJ Session



We can think of a few things more enjoyable than having drinks on a patio with friends and enjoying a warm breeze while the DJ sets a vibe. With that in mind, starting May 13, Jing-A hosts "Sunset Sessions" every Saturday at Sungang Taproom in Shenzhen. From 8PM onward, DJ will be live on the patio, helping us start the summer off right. From 10PM to half an hour before closing, the kitchen will also serve a special street-food-inspired late-night menu designed to pair perfectly with your beer and energise you all evening.



Every Saturday, 20:00-23:00

Jing-A Taproom Sungang MixC, 71 Meiyuan Road, Luohu

Cheers to Rendezvous



Love is in the air, and so are our home-brewed beers and flavored food! Join us for your romantic 520 celebration that's sure to make your heart skip a beat.



RMB228/Two Persons

Included:

2 glasses of home-brewed beers or cocktails

Select one of three featured snacks

Select one of three featured signature delicacies

Select one of three featured desserts

May 20, 15:00-01:00

Qianhai Brewery Co., 1/F, JEN Shenzhen Qlanhai by Shangri-La, No.399 Qianwan1s Road, Qianha Shenzhen-Hong Kang Cooperation Zone, Nanshan

Say "I love You" to Your Loved One



When people fall in love, their physical temperature rises. 37.2°C is the temperature of love, an indirect way to say the words "I love you." Special offers at 360° Bar Restaurant Lounge and Coffee Garden for this special day!



May 20, 2023

Shangri-La Shenzhen, East Side, Railway Station, NO.1002 Jianshe Road





Love Unites Us All



Spend every special occasion with your loved ones. Whether you are spending this romantic day as lovebirds, friends or family, let's celebrate the love that unites us all at Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen. Special romantic staycation package starting from RMB2,288, with surprising offers at Cafe Zen, Shang Garden, Shang Gourmet and Zen Tori.



May 20 - 21, 2023

Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen

Love Actually



Celebrate every moment with the one you love, but create unforgettable memories on special occasions. Spend a romantic night at Paletto with Italian elegance. Chef Lorenzo will surprise you with his tailor-made 'Love Actually' special set menu.



May 20, Saturday, 18:00-22:30

The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen

Aegean Romance Dinner



Enjoy a special Aegean Romance Dinner for two at Lavo Tapas & Bar on the special "520" day, only at RMB999 per set!



May 20, 2023

Lavo Tapas & Bar, B105, Bay Plaza, NO.2888 Keyuan Nan Road

Just You and Me



ANISE presents a specially designed set menu for "520" and "521" days. ANISE will help you create memories of a lifetime.



Dress Code: Business Casual/ Formal

May 20 - 21, 2023

Sundays are only open for bookings made before 12 noon on the same day.

ANISE, NO.117, City Plaza, Luohu

Special 520 Buffet



A special "Emergency Love Rose" project is undergoing at Food Studio, calling all love birds to seize the chance and express their love to their significant other!



May 20, 2023

Food Studio, 57/F, Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel

Special Menu @Panos



Love is in the air at Panos the Steakhouse.



During the past two wonderful years, Panos has been serving impressive cuisine in town. On the particular day of 520, Panos invites guests to celebrate together. Take on a culinary experience journey that will lead your taste buds to fulfil with pleasure. Feast your eyes on the exclusive menu formulated with love and passion!

May 20, 2023

Panos the Steakhouse, Room 302, 3rd Floor, Diamond Tower Podium, Xizhilang Building, No. 3033, Weilan Coast Community Center Road, Yuehai Street

Night of Romance



STAY: One Night Stay at Seaside Suite of Nanhai Wing



DINING: Buffet Breakfast for 2 Adults

Eden Garden Set Menu for Couples

EXCLUSIVE: Enjoy two tickets to the Seaworld Art Centre

PRICE: RMB2,999/set

May 20, 2023

Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai

520 Day Special @B. Park

On May 20, musicians perform classical music live. Touching the love garden in each other's hearts. Slowly starting to bloom, just like the notes on a violin. Let the soul dance in music. Share red wine and delicious food, and communicate your love for music with each other. Let's record the eternal beauty of this night together!



May 20, 18:00-late

B. Park, Xin 'an Shenzhen Binhai Art Center (South of Baoxing Road), Bao 'an

520 Music of Love Project



This project is going to present FIVE exciting sessions for Shenzhener to enjoy:



A "520 Music of Love" art installation and display

Music by young and promising DJs

Live music performances by trending bands

Participate in creative workshops

Art exhibitions that will bring love to all audiences

May 16 - 20, 2023

Futian CBD Block-One, Futian

Oscar Film Golden Melody Concert



Enjoy a wonderful evening at a special concert featuring classic music from Academy Award-winning motion pictures.



May 20, 8pm-late

Nanshan Cultural and Sports Center Theater, Nanshan Sports Center, Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

VinylTimes @Roots House



The 'Tree House' in May



5/13 & 5/20 & 5/27

During the 'Tree House' period, Roots House will share and play the black glue in the store in the form of DJs.

Saturday afternoon, 15:00-18:00

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

520 Day of True Love



Wine Universe by Little Somms offers a huge discount, 12% off all champagne!



May 20, 2023

Wine Universe By Little Somms, G011, Tianhu Phase III Shopping Mall, Xiangshan Street Community, Shahe Street, Nanshan

520 Day @Pairedd

Pairedd By Little Sommsm offers a specially designed "520" menu for all love birds.



May 20, 5.30-8pm; 8.30-11pm

Pairedd By Little Somms, No.3, 3/F, Building T8, Qianhai Kerry Center, Qianhai Avenue, Nanshan

520 Sharing Menu @Obsidian

Enjoy a special sharing menu designed only for "520" day at only RMB1,988 for two.



May 20, 2023

Obsidian, 601-602, 6/F, Ping An Financial Center, 16 Fuhua 4th Road, Futian

Longgang Music Festival

Experience a music festival in the green space of Longgang on a beautiful day! Young and promising musicians will take you on a musical journey like no other!



May 19, 19:00

University Games Park, Longgang

B.V. Music Festival



Qianhai MixC presents a special B.V. Music Festival featuring young musicians from Shenzhen. Daydream Secrets lineup will for sure blow up your mind away!



May 21, 19:00-21:00

Wing Square, B1/F, Qianhai MixC

Mooon Surf House Pool Party

Keep away from the noise of the city. Mooon Surf House Pool Party DJ lineup: Crosswind, LYTom and 21.



May 19 - 20, 2023

Mooon Beach Club, Xichong Beach #4, Dapeng

Italia Geniale Design Emables

The "Extraordinary Italian Design Exhibition" collaborates closely with the renowned national industrial design industry association ADI in Italy. By explaining the relationship between people and design products and the empowering role of design in different functional areas of individual life, the exhibition is divided into five exhibition areas related to "design empowerment": imagination, work, association, life, and movement, showcasing the core concept of "people-oriented" design. Through over 70 iconic Italian design works, fully showcasing the unique design trends and creativity behind Italian manufacturing to the audience.



May 18 - June 28, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Works Exhibition Of Xu Bing Tun and Zeng Zi Mo

More than 30 works by young artist Zi Mo and mentor Xu Bingtun will be showcased, highlighting intergenerational inheritance and harmony but difference. The young artist's works are influenced by their mentor, and the painting has a decisive and timeless brushstroke that transcends age. The brushstrokes are vigorous and childlike, revealing the calm yet clear and beautiful world that the young artist sees through the eyes of children.



May 20 - 29, 2023

Cham Poo Art Gallery, Qingpu Shang Art Museum, Floor 101, Building F1, OCT Creative Cultural Park, Nanshan

OCT Phoenix Carnival

We're going to hear a nature reading about nature. We're going to be participating in a nature fair for creative people. We're going to have an immersive nature class. We'll capture it on camera. One after another, about the flame tree flowers. We will incarnate (natural carbon cable.) Get involved in Green Living. We will witness the debut of OCT Property (low-carbon brand.) We sincerely hope that you can join us. Let's have a fiery meeting. Take part in the Phoenix Carnival!



May 20 - 28, 2023

OCT Ecological Plaza, OCT West, Nanshan

Foshan

520 Love Day @Swissotel

Swissotel Foshan presents two 520 Day surprises for you and your loved one at Cafe Swiss and Cielo 51. Limited-time dinner offer at RMB520 for two and RMB288 for one. A specially designed 520 Day set menu at Cielo 51 at RMB1,314.



May 20, 2023

Swissotel Foshan, NO.1 Chengmentou West Rd., Chancheng

Associated with LOVE

On May 20, a romantic day, join hands with your beloved partner at Café Marco to enjoy a romantic customized set menu for two. The menu includes Norwegian oysters, black caviar, seasonal salads, Italian vegetable soup, shuffles, vanilla roasted lobster, Angus beef fillet, and more. The hotel will romantically decorate the site, provide a free flow of red/white wine, and also give a rose as a gift. Take your time to savor the delicious dishes, and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of romance surrounding you.



May 20, 18:00-21:30

Café Marco, 3/F, Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan, 97 Renmin Road, Chancheng520 Romantic

Cruise Concert



Enjoy the evening breeze filled with love at a romantic cruise concert! Special offer at RMB268 for one person and RMB520 for two.



May 20, 6.30-8.30pm

San Long Bay Pier, Tianhong Road, Lecong Town, Shunde

520 Romantic Music Night



In the name of love, the heart is in song.



May 20, 8pm-late

Iron Barrel Pioneer Square, C Area, Shiwan Nanfeng Ancient Stove, Chancheng

Dongguan

Returns of National Treasure

Special Exhibition of Bronze Animal Heads from the Summer Palace and Repatriated Cultural Relics from Overseas.



May 18 - August 27, 2023

Dongguan Museum, 36 Xinfen Road, Guancheng

Wacky Weekend Warriors



Every Friday is the end of another week of work.

To celebrate this every Friday, One for the Road holds it'‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍s Whacky Weekend Warrior promotion of an extra strong cocktail served from 8pm onwards.

We make different cocktails each week, and the night's special is our home made "Wacky Juice", a concoction of 4 spirits topped with sprite.

The Whacky Weekend Cocktail lasts all weekend or until stocks are sold out!

Also, don't miss the "Thank Pete It's Saturday" (TPIS)

From 9pm Pete is going to entertain with some epic tunes for all to enjoy!

Every Friday and Saturday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Sunday Roast @One For The Road English Pub

Sunday Roast is Back!

Come & enjoy a delicious Roast beef with veggies, potatoes, yorkshire pudding and gravy!

Available every Sunday from 1pm.

Every Sunday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Happy Hour @Liberty Brewing Co.

Enjoy special weekend offers:

Liberty Lite, Tsingtao, House Wine, House Mixed Drinks at only RMB25

Nypd Pilsner, Skinny Bitch Ipa, Elderflower Cider, Kombucha Cocktail at only RMB35

April 1 - December 31, 4pm - 8pm

Liberty Brewing Co., 1/F, Building 31, Xinhe Xintiandi, Dongcheng Dong Lu, Dongcheng District

Zhongshan



Fisherwoman Offering Pearls

The exhibition focuses on showcasing the watercolor paintings donated by Mr. Gu Yuan to the Gu Yuan Art Museum. This is the first time these original watercolor paintings have been exhibited outside of Zhuhai, and it is also a great opportunity for the citizens of Zhongshan to view the works of the masters.



February 22 - May 28, 2023

Zhongshan Museum, 197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi District

Viewing the Sea From the Mountains



The First Guangdong Research Exhibition of Paintings with Comprehensive Materials has come to Zhongshan.



May 13 - 27, 2023

Zhongshan Museum of Art, Qijiang Park in the West District

Stunning Jewelry



This exhibition selects 189 pieces (sets) of Han Dynasty beading cultural relics unearthed in Guangzhou. Through four parts, it shows the beauty of the art of Han Dynasty beading and the historical information it carries, such as production technology, technical communication, cultural exchanges between East and West, and mutual learning of civilizations.



May 18 - July 2, 2023

Zhongshan Museum, 197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Zhuhai

Reserve Your Romantic Dinner

The annual sweet day is around the corner. Are you ready? London Lounge would like to invite you to join our romantic dinner!



May 20, 2023

The London Lounge, No.102-B, Building 5, COAST PARK, Qinglv North Road

520 @花玥居omakase鮨



Enjoy a specially designed 520 Day Omakase menu with your loved one at RMB1,314 for two.



May 19 - 21, 2023

花玥居omakase鮨, No.117, Xileli, Qianshan Street, Xiangzhou

520 Day @BlueBlue Craft Beer Bar

Enjoy a special sunset party at BlueBlue Craft Beer Bar with a live band performance and Two Welcome Drinks!



May 20, 2023

BlueBlue Craft Beer Bar, Shop 6, Haibin Swimming Pool, No. 88, Lovers Middle Road, Jida Street, Xiangzhou

Pastel Painting: Chasing My Dream



Pastel painting, originating in Italy, has a long history of over 500 years. It combines the heaviness of oil painting with the agility of watercolor painting. It is a highly artistic form of painting. The exhibition 'Pastel Painting: Chasing My Dream' presents Zhang Xiaohui, president of the Pastel Painting Society in Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City, who has done outstanding work over the years. Introducing the world of pastel painting and experiencing the charm of pastel art.



April 26 - May 20, 2023

Zhuhai Cultural Center, 164 Lanpu Road, Xiangzhou

Hong Kong



Affordable Art Fair

Affordable Art Fair first opened its doors to Hong Kong 10 years ago! In 2023, we are honoured to return once again, continuing our decade-long mission to showcase local and international creativity in Hong Kong, with fresh artworks ranging from HKD 1,000 to HKD 100,000. Join us this May to experience the transformative power of art.



May 18 - 21, 2023

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai

Virtually Versailles



Relive the magic of Versailles — admired globally for centuries and still one of the most prestigious symbols of France’s grandeur and heritage. Through this interactive exhibition, you can now step foot into the famed Hall of Mirrors, the French gardens and even catch a glimpse of Marie-Antoinette’s bedchamber.



April 19 - July 9, 2023

Thematic Galleries, 3 – 5, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Au pied de la lettre

Florence Levillain's personal work has always focused on rediscovering the universes that are close to everyone but are unknown or forgotten by many. The French language is one of these universes: every day, French people use lots of vivid metaphors, without thinking about their literal meaning or understanding their origin. Florence revisits these expressions and places them in the spotlight by framing them into pictures "au pied de la lettre" or "literally". The result is an unusual series of photography works which aims to raise awareness of the lyricism and humour of French language metaphors.



May 4 - June 3, 2023

Alliance Française de Hong Kong (Wan Chai and Jordan Centres), Parenthèses & Boogie Woogie Photography

Out of Thin Air:



Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition

Films are a major part of Hong Kong's popular culture. The Hong Kong films owe their success to the entire cast and crew's contribution in which the art and costume directors play an indispensable role. This exhibition aims to document the development of film arts in Hong Kong and showcase the role and importance of art and costume design in film productions. Through the display of iconic costumes, props, set designs, drawing manuscripts, paraphernalia, videos and reconstructed scenes of workshops, the exhibition will take visitors into the world behind the scenes for delving into the establishment of the Hong Kong film arts profession, and learning about the nature of the Hong Kong film culture, and the highly adaptable professionalism and creative inclusiveness of film industry workers.



May 3 – September 4, 2023

Thematic Galleries 1 & 2, 1/F, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Movie Tram



Where do we begin to tell the story of how great Hong Kong movies can be? What about a walk-and-ride experience? With Movie Tram, audiences will stroll the streets and hop onto a tram for a delightful journey through film history. During the guided tour of different filming locations in Central & Western District, we will discover historical and cultural gems and how they have changed through the times. We will also get on the thematic tram with film specialists, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and inspirations for cinematic creativity. Ding! Ding! All aboard!



1:45pm – 4:00pm

Eastbound (Gather at Grand Millennium Plaza, Sheung Wan)

Westbound (Gather at Causeway Bay Tram Terminus)

Cartier and Women



"Cartier and Women" is the first major exhibition that foregrounds women's role and presence in the history of Cartier. The exhibition celebrates women's lifestyles, creativity, and influence, featuring about three hundred stunning items of Cartier jewellery, timepieces, precious objects, and archival records from the nineteenth century to the present day. Through these exquisite works and fascinating stories, the exhibition's four thematic sections explore the close relationship between women, jewellery, and fashion. This exhibition also highlights the profound impact of art from China and other parts of the world on Cartier, a testament to the Museum's mission to facilitate dialogue among world civilisations.



April 14 - August 14, 2023

Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong District

Ancient Gold



The special exhibition marks the debut of the Hong Kong Palace Museum's permanent collection at a major special exhibition and is the biggest exhibition on ancient gold artefacts in Hong Kong in recent years. On view from 22 February through 25 September 2023, it showcases more than 200 sets of ancient golds selected from the generous donations by Betty Lo and Kenneth Chu to the HKPM and their world-renowned Mengdiexuan Collection. These precious objects from the Eurasian Steppe, Tubo Kingdom, and Central Plains, with the oldest dating back to the 18th century BCE, highlight gold's artistic and technical achievements in ancient China. The exhibition also explores the role of gold in political activities, life, culture, and the dynamic connections across territories over the past 3,000 years.

February 22 - September 25, 2023

Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong District

Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass

The University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong is honoured to collaborate with the French May Arts Festival on Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass, an unprecedented display of works by the world-famous twentieth-century painter. In the mid-1950s, the workshops of Roger Malherbe-Navarre expanded on the light boxes of French painter Jean Crotti by layering pieces of glass into pictorial depictions (gemmail, French for 'enamel gem') of several of Picasso's paintings.



Impressed by the gemmistes' masterful assembling and fusing of carefully selected glass, Picasso declared, 'A new art is born!' Made and exhibited to explore and display the medium's artistic possibilities, the results are simply astonishing. The selection of works on loan from a private collection, and on view at UMAG during the French May Arts Festival 2023, shed new light on some of Picasso's most renowned painterly compositions.

May 18 - August 27, 2023

University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong

Macao

Paul Anka Greatest Hits: His Way in Macau

The worldwide classical legend singer Paul Anka is finally making his first appearance in Macau! "Paul Anka: Greatest Hits, His Way in Macau" is going to take you back to all the fantastic memories by his iconic melodies.



May 20, 8pm-10pm

MGM Cotai, Macau Stadium Road

Blissful Moment for Two



Indulge in a spa splendour with your loved one at Shine Spa for Sheraton. Luxuriate in a fragrant hot bath followed by a signature massage for two. A bottle of sparkling wine and chocolate-dipped strawberries complete this romantic rendezvous.



MOP1,988+/two persons

• 30-minute spa bath

• 60-minute signature massage

• Strawberries dipped in chocolate

• 1 bottle of sparkling wine

Shine Spa for Sheraton, Sheraton Grand Macao

Tasting the Stars



In celebration of the 14th French GourMay Food & Wine Festival, sip on a premium selection of Billecart-Salmon Champagne and taste the stars. Let these exquisite French Champagnes' decadent fragrance and aroma captivate you at The St. Regis Bar!



May 1 – 31, 12.00 noon – 1.00am

From MOP198++ per glass

From MOP998++ per bottle

Guests who order a bottle of Champagne from the menu are eligible to experience the distinctive St. Regis ritual – Champagne Sabering.

The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Macau

520 Day @SKY 21 Bar & Restaurant



SKY 21 Bar & Restaurant presents a special 520 Day set menu with 2 glasses of complimentary sparkling wine.



May 20, 2023

SKY 21 Bar & Restaurant, 21/F, Youbang Plaza, 251A-301 Commercial Road

Allegory of Dreams



"Allegory of Dreams: On the Way to the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia" is a contemporary art exhibition that comprises documentation of performance art, photography, videos and sculptures, displaying 11 pieces/sets of exhibits showcased in the Collateral Event from Macao, China at the 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia last year, as well as supplementary videos, literature, and objects featured in the photographic works. Drawing on various venues in the old districts of Macao that are imbued with historical traces, such as ironware shops, martial clubs, antique shops, and old offices, artists Ung Vai Meng and Chan Hin Io from the "YiiMa" Art Group use large-scale sculptures, documentary images and physical intervention to guide the viewers, through visual impact, into the unique cultural environment of the city that is full of memories and historical connotations, offering them an opportunity to experience the dreamlike yet allegorical scenes of daily life.



March 18 - May 21, 2023

Tap Seac Gallery, No. 95 Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida

33rd Macao Arts Festival



In 2023, the 33rd Macao Arts Festival takes the theme "The Long Artistic Journey" and aims at promoting innovative expressions of our era through a range of selected exceptional art programmes, inviting the public to appreciate the beauty of art and look to the future with both a local focus and a global vision, while also exploring the diverse aspects of human existence reflected in different artistic genres. Inspired by the compass, the event's key visual this year communicates the concept of "guiding the road forward and lighting up the hearts", encouraging the public to take a life journey with art to enjoy brighter landscapes ahead.

April 28 - May 28, 2023

Macao Cultural Centre, Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n, Nape-Macao

Summer Love

Enjoy art in action with our artists-in-residence at Galaxy Art! The vibrant and exciting cultural event "Artists-in-Residence: Summer Love" showcases the works of talented Macao and Hong Kong artists who will transform Galaxy Art into a live art studio. Watch them as they turn a wall into their canvas, and feel their creative energy as they fill it with colors and images inspired by summer in Macao and Hong Kong.



March 31 - June 30, 2023

Galaxy Art, 1067-1069,1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macao

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



