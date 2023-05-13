75 Awesome Things to Do This 520 Day in GBA

Guangzhou
Girls Night Out @Coco's Party Bar
Free Margaritas & Selected Wine for Ladies 9-11pm!
Live Party Band, DJ, MC & Tequila Girls with Free Tequila Every Hour!
Every Friday
Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu District
520 Be My Valentine @CHAR
Slow down & let's go
For an old-fashion date
I will send you a note
Tempting your interest while
Anxiously waiting for your response
Style up to suit the occasion
Choose a bouquet of blossoms
As an adorable accessory for my date
Then the question comes
Where shall we meet to commence
An indelible romance
CHAR Bar & Grill presents a "520 Be My Valentine", sublime 6-course dinner set for two!
May 20, 2023
CHAR Bar & Grill, Level 1 InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No. 828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu
"I Love You Day" Sharing Dinner @Mercato
Enjoy a specially designed sharing dinner menu for "I Love You Day." Only at RMB1,488 for two guests.
May 20, 2023
Mercato, Shop 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, NO.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe
520 Day @Park Hyatt
Enjoy a romantic evening with your significant other amidst the breathtaking night view of Guangzhou's skyline, adorned by twinkling stars. Indulge in the six-course "520 Day" dinner, meticulously prepared using premium ingredients, delivering a delightful blend of aesthetics and flavors that encapsulate the essence of love. The Dining Room set menu is priced at RMB2,688, while the Living Room set menu is priced at RMB2,888, inclusive of two glasses of exquisite Champagne and two glasses of exquisite red wine.
May 20, 2023
Dining Room, 65/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou, 16 Huaxia Road, Tianhe
Living Room, 65/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou, 16 Huaxia Road, Tianhe
Catch Your Heart
Spoil your loved one with a stunning view of the Guangzhou skyline and enjoy the wine-pairing romantic set menu specially prepared by Catch. Catch a Romantic Degustation Set Dinner for Two, from RMB2,288.
May 20, 2023
Catch, 100/F, Four Seasons Guangzhou
Cheers 520
Emotions are like slight drunkenness, warming up gradually. No more, no less, that's just right. This 520 needs a little crush! Why don't you take advantage of the feeling of alcohol on top of it, courageously expressing love?
May 19 - 21, 13:00-22:00
Sunny Walk, 18 Jianshe Road, Yuexiu District
"Looking For Love" Concert
She woke up by a lake covered in golden leaves
Sunlight penetrates through the clouds to form columns of light
Just hit her bare ankle, shining brightly
Everything seen in this romantic land is covered in light and shadow
Amidst the haziness, there is a vivid reality
...
May 20, 20:00-late
Zhile Art Space, 8M floor, Tianhe City, Beijing Road, 168 Beijing Road, Yuexiu District
520 @La Pampa
Limited time offer:
If you spend RMB520 on the day, you will be presented with a well-prepared French Sparkling Wine.
May 20, 2023
La Pampa, No. 112 (next to Corner's Deli), Canton Place, Tianhe
Rock Fest @Hooley's
Featuring four amazing rock bands:
Bread Crumbs
Reptile Dysfunction
Last Flight Out
Easy Tiger
May 20, 9.30pm-late
Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, 8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District
Love is in the Floral
On the "520 Day" this year, we will not focus solely on eating and drinking. We hope to start with the actual needs of everyone on that day. We have invited Carmen's Florist founder Carmen to come to the scene and lead everyone to complete a flower artwork personally. Whether for your sweetheart or yourself, it is a unique idea.
May 20, 14:30-late
Chugchug Combo, Shop C06, T28 Park, Xinye Road, Haizhu
520 Day @AZUL by FUEL
AZUL offers a "520 Day" special set menu for love bords on this special day. The 4th floor of AZUL is the indoor dining area with colorful decorations, a Leisure window side river view seat and a comfortable sofa booth. The 5th floor is the terrace area with a river view and a VIP room. Varieties of areas to satisfy your dining or entertainment needs.
May 20, 2023
AZUL by FUEL, Party Pier B Area 4th - 5th Floor, No 118 Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu
520 Day @LE HACHOIR
For one day only, the 520 VIP Card Promotion includes:
Top-up RMB5,200 get RMB999 extra spending
Get a free RMB320 value bottle of Prosecco
(To drink in the restaurant or to take away)
May 20, 2023
LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe
Bubbles Beats N' Bites
Ganea kitchen fairy tales introducing the newest and most exciting Sunday brunch event series in town: "Bubbles Beats n' Bites" This Sunday, the 21st, join us for an elevated version of our first of the many Sunday brunch events, now called "Bubbles Beats n' Bites"! From 11.30am to 3pm, we’ll take the brunch game to the next level with an unbelievable culinary and musical spectacle that will leave you wanting more!
May 21, 11.30am-3pm
Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, 11 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe
520 Day of True Love
Enjoy 12% off on champagne and dessert wines. Plus, a Wine Universe doll if you spend RMB520 or more.
May 20, 2023
Wine Universe By Little Somms, 2/F, 35 Tianshou Road, Tianhe
Trap CN Party @Fei
Enjoy a special hip-hop night out on the "520 Day."
Preset: Fanvy
Mosh Pit Playlist:
Fire, Yida, Quasar
Special Guest to be revealed
May 20, 2023
Fei (W Guangzhou), 2/F, W Guangzhou, 26 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe
Rooftop Love Story
On May 20, SIGNAL CN, PARK 10, and CASA jointly presented the Rooftop Love Story special party with MICKEY ZHANG, the godfather of Chinese electronic music, the electronic music marathon will last more than 8 hours from sunset to late at night.
May 20, 3pm-late
SIGNAL CN, Tower A, Zhong Hua Center, No.33, Zhongshan 3rd Road, Yuexiu
DNA Reshaping
D is Deconstruction, N is New, and A is Ability. In addition to loving yourself and the people around you, this special day is also a time to open your eyes to strangers in society, a more diverse group you may not know yet. From May 20 to 21, we will join hands with our disabled partners in VLAB 181 Creative Park to bring together the "DNA Reshaping" public welfare fusion market, as well as seven diverse public welfare fusion activities, including exhibition, concert, workshop, free talk, symbiotic dance and auction.
May 20 - 21, 2023
VLAB, 181 Shatai South Road (south of Yixin Road), Tianhe
Salvador Dalí. Magia Y Realidad
Using the year of creation as a clue, the exhibition carefully recreates the "Triángulo Dalidiano" collection, and Dalí works collected by other institutions. These paintings are rich and varied in style, almost throughout Dalí's entire career, and fully reflect the legendary Spanish artist's exploration and major innovation in painting techniques and artistic concepts.
May 11 - June 19, 2023
Guangzhou Library, 4 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe District
GAFA Degree Show 2023
The works of this graduation exhibition cover painting, sculpture, cross-media art, design, architecture, art history, art theory and other professional fields. It shows the knowledge and skills accumulated by Guangbeauty graduates in various disciplines, their keen insight and innovative response to contemporary art and social issues, and their exploration and pursuit of art itself. And focus on the present and hope for the future.
Duration
Bachelor：
Phase 1: May 24 - June 7
Phase 2: June 14 - 28
Master：
Phase 1: May 18 - 28
Phase 2: June 1 - 11
Phase 3: June 15 - 25
University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, 168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro line No.4)
Changgang Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Art Museum, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, 257 Changgang Dong Lu, Haizhu
Western & Eastern Dating Culture
Western and Eastern dating cultures, which one do you prefer? Join us and learn Chinese in a fun way.
May 19, 15:00-17:00
MUSTA·Clubhouse, Culture and Creativity Building, Haizhu
Britcham Saturday Brunch
Free flow drinks: sparkling, red and white wine, beer, mojito, gin and soft drinks
Brunch Buffet: Fish & Chips, Quesadillas, Pizza, Burger and much much more.
Seize this opportunity to meet guests from education sector. It's all about connecting.
May 20, 11:30-14:30
The Happy Monk (Party Pier), Shop 02, Building 60, Block B, Party Pier, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin'gang Dong Lu, Haizhu
Shenzhen
Pickleball & Pints
Call your friends for a 2V2 pickleball match this Friday night! Special prize for winners and definitely a big prize for the Dinking King (Best Player) & Drinking King of the night! Pickleball players can enjoy 12% off all Jing-A purchases at G&G Taproom (same day) & participate in the lucky draw. What else to enjoy? Beers & delicious dinner, of course!
May 19, Friday, 19:30-21:30
Jing-A Taproom G&G, No.9 Liyuan Road, Nanshan
Saturday Sunset DJ Session
We can think of a few things more enjoyable than having drinks on a patio with friends and enjoying a warm breeze while the DJ sets a vibe. With that in mind, starting May 13, Jing-A hosts "Sunset Sessions" every Saturday at Sungang Taproom in Shenzhen. From 8PM onward, DJ will be live on the patio, helping us start the summer off right. From 10PM to half an hour before closing, the kitchen will also serve a special street-food-inspired late-night menu designed to pair perfectly with your beer and energise you all evening.
Every Saturday, 20:00-23:00
Jing-A Taproom Sungang MixC, 71 Meiyuan Road, Luohu
Cheers to Rendezvous
Love is in the air, and so are our home-brewed beers and flavored food! Join us for your romantic 520 celebration that's sure to make your heart skip a beat.
RMB228/Two Persons
Included:
2 glasses of home-brewed beers or cocktails
Select one of three featured snacks
Select one of three featured signature delicacies
Select one of three featured desserts
May 20, 15:00-01:00
Qianhai Brewery Co., 1/F, JEN Shenzhen Qlanhai by Shangri-La, No.399 Qianwan1s Road, Qianha Shenzhen-Hong Kang Cooperation Zone, Nanshan
Say "I love You" to Your Loved One
When people fall in love, their physical temperature rises. 37.2°C is the temperature of love, an indirect way to say the words "I love you." Special offers at 360° Bar Restaurant Lounge and Coffee Garden for this special day!
May 20, 2023
Shangri-La Shenzhen, East Side, Railway Station, NO.1002 Jianshe Road
Love Unites Us All
Spend every special occasion with your loved ones. Whether you are spending this romantic day as lovebirds, friends or family, let's celebrate the love that unites us all at Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen. Special romantic staycation package starting from RMB2,288, with surprising offers at Cafe Zen, Shang Garden, Shang Gourmet and Zen Tori.
May 20 - 21, 2023
Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen
Love Actually
Celebrate every moment with the one you love, but create unforgettable memories on special occasions. Spend a romantic night at Paletto with Italian elegance. Chef Lorenzo will surprise you with his tailor-made 'Love Actually' special set menu.
May 20, Saturday, 18:00-22:30
The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen
Aegean Romance Dinner
Enjoy a special Aegean Romance Dinner for two at Lavo Tapas & Bar on the special "520" day, only at RMB999 per set!
May 20, 2023
Lavo Tapas & Bar, B105, Bay Plaza, NO.2888 Keyuan Nan Road
Just You and Me
ANISE presents a specially designed set menu for "520" and "521" days. ANISE will help you create memories of a lifetime.
Dress Code: Business Casual/ Formal
May 20 - 21, 2023
Sundays are only open for bookings made before 12 noon on the same day.
ANISE, NO.117, City Plaza, Luohu
Special 520 Buffet
A special "Emergency Love Rose" project is undergoing at Food Studio, calling all love birds to seize the chance and express their love to their significant other!
May 20, 2023
Food Studio, 57/F, Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel
Special Menu @Panos
Love is in the air at Panos the Steakhouse.
During the past two wonderful years, Panos has been serving impressive cuisine in town. On the particular day of 520, Panos invites guests to celebrate together. Take on a culinary experience journey that will lead your taste buds to fulfil with pleasure. Feast your eyes on the exclusive menu formulated with love and passion!
May 20, 2023
Panos the Steakhouse, Room 302, 3rd Floor, Diamond Tower Podium, Xizhilang Building, No. 3033, Weilan Coast Community Center Road, Yuehai Street
Night of Romance
STAY: One Night Stay at Seaside Suite of Nanhai Wing
DINING: Buffet Breakfast for 2 Adults
Eden Garden Set Menu for Couples
EXCLUSIVE: Enjoy two tickets to the Seaworld Art Centre
PRICE: RMB2,999/set
May 20, 2023
Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai
520 Day Special @B. Park
On May 20, musicians perform classical music live. Touching the love garden in each other's hearts. Slowly starting to bloom, just like the notes on a violin. Let the soul dance in music. Share red wine and delicious food, and communicate your love for music with each other. Let's record the eternal beauty of this night together!
May 20, 18:00-late
B. Park, Xin 'an Shenzhen Binhai Art Center (South of Baoxing Road), Bao 'an
520 Music of Love Project
This project is going to present FIVE exciting sessions for Shenzhener to enjoy:
A "520 Music of Love" art installation and display
Music by young and promising DJs
Live music performances by trending bands
Participate in creative workshops
Art exhibitions that will bring love to all audiences
May 16 - 20, 2023
Futian CBD Block-One, Futian
Oscar Film Golden Melody Concert
Enjoy a wonderful evening at a special concert featuring classic music from Academy Award-winning motion pictures.
May 20, 8pm-late
Nanshan Cultural and Sports Center Theater, Nanshan Sports Center, Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan
VinylTimes @Roots House
The 'Tree House' in May
5/13 & 5/20 & 5/27
During the 'Tree House' period, Roots House will share and play the black glue in the store in the form of DJs.
Saturday afternoon, 15:00-18:00
Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan
520 Day of True Love
Wine Universe by Little Somms offers a huge discount, 12% off all champagne!
May 20, 2023
Wine Universe By Little Somms, G011, Tianhu Phase III Shopping Mall, Xiangshan Street Community, Shahe Street, Nanshan
520 Day @Pairedd
Pairedd By Little Sommsm offers a specially designed "520" menu for all love birds.
May 20, 5.30-8pm; 8.30-11pm
Pairedd By Little Somms, No.3, 3/F, Building T8, Qianhai Kerry Center, Qianhai Avenue, Nanshan
520 Sharing Menu @Obsidian
Enjoy a special sharing menu designed only for "520" day at only RMB1,988 for two.
May 20, 2023
Obsidian, 601-602, 6/F, Ping An Financial Center, 16 Fuhua 4th Road, Futian
Longgang Music Festival
Experience a music festival in the green space of Longgang on a beautiful day! Young and promising musicians will take you on a musical journey like no other!
May 19, 19:00
University Games Park, Longgang
B.V. Music Festival
Qianhai MixC presents a special B.V. Music Festival featuring young musicians from Shenzhen. Daydream Secrets lineup will for sure blow up your mind away!
May 21, 19:00-21:00
Wing Square, B1/F, Qianhai MixC
Mooon Surf House Pool Party
Keep away from the noise of the city. Mooon Surf House Pool Party DJ lineup: Crosswind, LYTom and 21.
May 19 - 20, 2023
Mooon Beach Club, Xichong Beach #4, Dapeng
Italia Geniale Design Emables
The "Extraordinary Italian Design Exhibition" collaborates closely with the renowned national industrial design industry association ADI in Italy. By explaining the relationship between people and design products and the empowering role of design in different functional areas of individual life, the exhibition is divided into five exhibition areas related to "design empowerment": imagination, work, association, life, and movement, showcasing the core concept of "people-oriented" design. Through over 70 iconic Italian design works, fully showcasing the unique design trends and creativity behind Italian manufacturing to the audience.
May 18 - June 28, 2023
Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan
Works Exhibition Of Xu Bing Tun and Zeng Zi Mo
More than 30 works by young artist Zi Mo and mentor Xu Bingtun will be showcased, highlighting intergenerational inheritance and harmony but difference. The young artist's works are influenced by their mentor, and the painting has a decisive and timeless brushstroke that transcends age. The brushstrokes are vigorous and childlike, revealing the calm yet clear and beautiful world that the young artist sees through the eyes of children.
May 20 - 29, 2023
Cham Poo Art Gallery, Qingpu Shang Art Museum, Floor 101, Building F1, OCT Creative Cultural Park, Nanshan
OCT Phoenix Carnival
We're going to hear a nature reading about nature. We're going to be participating in a nature fair for creative people. We're going to have an immersive nature class. We'll capture it on camera. One after another, about the flame tree flowers. We will incarnate (natural carbon cable.) Get involved in Green Living. We will witness the debut of OCT Property (low-carbon brand.) We sincerely hope that you can join us. Let's have a fiery meeting. Take part in the Phoenix Carnival!
May 20 - 28, 2023
OCT Ecological Plaza, OCT West, Nanshan
Foshan
520 Love Day @Swissotel
Swissotel Foshan presents two 520 Day surprises for you and your loved one at Cafe Swiss and Cielo 51. Limited-time dinner offer at RMB520 for two and RMB288 for one. A specially designed 520 Day set menu at Cielo 51 at RMB1,314.
May 20, 2023
Swissotel Foshan, NO.1 Chengmentou West Rd., Chancheng
Associated with LOVE
On May 20, a romantic day, join hands with your beloved partner at Café Marco to enjoy a romantic customized set menu for two. The menu includes Norwegian oysters, black caviar, seasonal salads, Italian vegetable soup, shuffles, vanilla roasted lobster, Angus beef fillet, and more. The hotel will romantically decorate the site, provide a free flow of red/white wine, and also give a rose as a gift. Take your time to savor the delicious dishes, and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of romance surrounding you.
May 20, 18:00-21:30
Café Marco, 3/F, Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan, 97 Renmin Road, Chancheng520 Romantic
Cruise Concert
Enjoy the evening breeze filled with love at a romantic cruise concert! Special offer at RMB268 for one person and RMB520 for two.
May 20, 6.30-8.30pm
San Long Bay Pier, Tianhong Road, Lecong Town, Shunde
520 Romantic Music Night
In the name of love, the heart is in song.
May 20, 8pm-late
Iron Barrel Pioneer Square, C Area, Shiwan Nanfeng Ancient Stove, Chancheng
Dongguan
Returns of National Treasure
Special Exhibition of Bronze Animal Heads from the Summer Palace and Repatriated Cultural Relics from Overseas.
May 18 - August 27, 2023
Dongguan Museum, 36 Xinfen Road, Guancheng
Wacky Weekend Warriors
Every Friday is the end of another week of work.
To celebrate this every Friday, One for the Road holds it's Whacky Weekend Warrior promotion of an extra strong cocktail served from 8pm onwards.
We make different cocktails each week, and the night's special is our home made "Wacky Juice", a concoction of 4 spirits topped with sprite.
The Whacky Weekend Cocktail lasts all weekend or until stocks are sold out!
Also, don't miss the "Thank Pete It's Saturday" (TPIS)
From 9pm Pete is going to entertain with some epic tunes for all to enjoy!
Every Friday and Saturday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023
One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road
Sunday Roast @One For The Road English Pub
Sunday Roast is Back!
Come & enjoy a delicious Roast beef with veggies, potatoes, yorkshire pudding and gravy!
Available every Sunday from 1pm.
Every Sunday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023
One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road
Happy Hour @Liberty Brewing Co.
Enjoy special weekend offers:
Liberty Lite, Tsingtao, House Wine, House Mixed Drinks at only RMB25
Nypd Pilsner, Skinny Bitch Ipa, Elderflower Cider, Kombucha Cocktail at only RMB35
April 1 - December 31, 4pm - 8pm
Liberty Brewing Co., 1/F, Building 31, Xinhe Xintiandi, Dongcheng Dong Lu, Dongcheng District
Zhongshan
Fisherwoman Offering Pearls
The exhibition focuses on showcasing the watercolor paintings donated by Mr. Gu Yuan to the Gu Yuan Art Museum. This is the first time these original watercolor paintings have been exhibited outside of Zhuhai, and it is also a great opportunity for the citizens of Zhongshan to view the works of the masters.
February 22 - May 28, 2023
Zhongshan Museum, 197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi District
Viewing the Sea From the Mountains
The First Guangdong Research Exhibition of Paintings with Comprehensive Materials has come to Zhongshan.
May 13 - 27, 2023
Zhongshan Museum of Art, Qijiang Park in the West District
Stunning Jewelry
This exhibition selects 189 pieces (sets) of Han Dynasty beading cultural relics unearthed in Guangzhou. Through four parts, it shows the beauty of the art of Han Dynasty beading and the historical information it carries, such as production technology, technical communication, cultural exchanges between East and West, and mutual learning of civilizations.
May 18 - July 2, 2023
Zhongshan Museum, 197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi
Zhuhai
Reserve Your Romantic Dinner
The annual sweet day is around the corner. Are you ready? London Lounge would like to invite you to join our romantic dinner!
May 20, 2023
The London Lounge, No.102-B, Building 5, COAST PARK, Qinglv North Road
520 @花玥居omakase鮨
Enjoy a specially designed 520 Day Omakase menu with your loved one at RMB1,314 for two.
May 19 - 21, 2023
花玥居omakase鮨, No.117, Xileli, Qianshan Street, Xiangzhou
520 Day @BlueBlue Craft Beer Bar
Enjoy a special sunset party at BlueBlue Craft Beer Bar with a live band performance and Two Welcome Drinks!
May 20, 2023
BlueBlue Craft Beer Bar, Shop 6, Haibin Swimming Pool, No. 88, Lovers Middle Road, Jida Street, Xiangzhou
Pastel Painting: Chasing My Dream
Pastel painting, originating in Italy, has a long history of over 500 years. It combines the heaviness of oil painting with the agility of watercolor painting. It is a highly artistic form of painting. The exhibition 'Pastel Painting: Chasing My Dream' presents Zhang Xiaohui, president of the Pastel Painting Society in Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City, who has done outstanding work over the years. Introducing the world of pastel painting and experiencing the charm of pastel art.
April 26 - May 20, 2023
Zhuhai Cultural Center, 164 Lanpu Road, Xiangzhou
Hong Kong
Affordable Art Fair
Affordable Art Fair first opened its doors to Hong Kong 10 years ago! In 2023, we are honoured to return once again, continuing our decade-long mission to showcase local and international creativity in Hong Kong, with fresh artworks ranging from HKD 1,000 to HKD 100,000. Join us this May to experience the transformative power of art.
May 18 - 21, 2023
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai
Virtually Versailles
Relive the magic of Versailles — admired globally for centuries and still one of the most prestigious symbols of France’s grandeur and heritage. Through this interactive exhibition, you can now step foot into the famed Hall of Mirrors, the French gardens and even catch a glimpse of Marie-Antoinette’s bedchamber.
April 19 - July 9, 2023
Thematic Galleries, 3 – 5, Hong Kong Heritage Museum
Au pied de la lettre
Florence Levillain's personal work has always focused on rediscovering the universes that are close to everyone but are unknown or forgotten by many. The French language is one of these universes: every day, French people use lots of vivid metaphors, without thinking about their literal meaning or understanding their origin. Florence revisits these expressions and places them in the spotlight by framing them into pictures "au pied de la lettre" or "literally". The result is an unusual series of photography works which aims to raise awareness of the lyricism and humour of French language metaphors.
May 4 - June 3, 2023
Alliance Française de Hong Kong (Wan Chai and Jordan Centres), Parenthèses & Boogie Woogie Photography
Out of Thin Air:
Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition
Films are a major part of Hong Kong's popular culture. The Hong Kong films owe their success to the entire cast and crew's contribution in which the art and costume directors play an indispensable role. This exhibition aims to document the development of film arts in Hong Kong and showcase the role and importance of art and costume design in film productions. Through the display of iconic costumes, props, set designs, drawing manuscripts, paraphernalia, videos and reconstructed scenes of workshops, the exhibition will take visitors into the world behind the scenes for delving into the establishment of the Hong Kong film arts profession, and learning about the nature of the Hong Kong film culture, and the highly adaptable professionalism and creative inclusiveness of film industry workers.
May 3 – September 4, 2023
Thematic Galleries 1 & 2, 1/F, Hong Kong Heritage Museum
Movie Tram
Where do we begin to tell the story of how great Hong Kong movies can be? What about a walk-and-ride experience? With Movie Tram, audiences will stroll the streets and hop onto a tram for a delightful journey through film history. During the guided tour of different filming locations in Central & Western District, we will discover historical and cultural gems and how they have changed through the times. We will also get on the thematic tram with film specialists, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and inspirations for cinematic creativity. Ding! Ding! All aboard!
1:45pm – 4:00pm
Eastbound (Gather at Grand Millennium Plaza, Sheung Wan)
Westbound (Gather at Causeway Bay Tram Terminus)
Cartier and Women
"Cartier and Women" is the first major exhibition that foregrounds women's role and presence in the history of Cartier. The exhibition celebrates women's lifestyles, creativity, and influence, featuring about three hundred stunning items of Cartier jewellery, timepieces, precious objects, and archival records from the nineteenth century to the present day. Through these exquisite works and fascinating stories, the exhibition's four thematic sections explore the close relationship between women, jewellery, and fashion. This exhibition also highlights the profound impact of art from China and other parts of the world on Cartier, a testament to the Museum's mission to facilitate dialogue among world civilisations.
April 14 - August 14, 2023
Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong District
Ancient Gold
The special exhibition marks the debut of the Hong Kong Palace Museum's permanent collection at a major special exhibition and is the biggest exhibition on ancient gold artefacts in Hong Kong in recent years. On view from 22 February through 25 September 2023, it showcases more than 200 sets of ancient golds selected from the generous donations by Betty Lo and Kenneth Chu to the HKPM and their world-renowned Mengdiexuan Collection. These precious objects from the Eurasian Steppe, Tubo Kingdom, and Central Plains, with the oldest dating back to the 18th century BCE, highlight gold's artistic and technical achievements in ancient China. The exhibition also explores the role of gold in political activities, life, culture, and the dynamic connections across territories over the past 3,000 years.
February 22 - September 25, 2023
Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong District
Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass
The University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong is honoured to collaborate with the French May Arts Festival on Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass, an unprecedented display of works by the world-famous twentieth-century painter. In the mid-1950s, the workshops of Roger Malherbe-Navarre expanded on the light boxes of French painter Jean Crotti by layering pieces of glass into pictorial depictions (gemmail, French for 'enamel gem') of several of Picasso's paintings.
Impressed by the gemmistes' masterful assembling and fusing of carefully selected glass, Picasso declared, 'A new art is born!' Made and exhibited to explore and display the medium's artistic possibilities, the results are simply astonishing. The selection of works on loan from a private collection, and on view at UMAG during the French May Arts Festival 2023, shed new light on some of Picasso's most renowned painterly compositions.
May 18 - August 27, 2023
University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong
Macao
Paul Anka Greatest Hits: His Way in Macau
The worldwide classical legend singer Paul Anka is finally making his first appearance in Macau! "Paul Anka: Greatest Hits, His Way in Macau" is going to take you back to all the fantastic memories by his iconic melodies.
May 20, 8pm-10pm
MGM Cotai, Macau Stadium Road
Blissful Moment for Two
Indulge in a spa splendour with your loved one at Shine Spa for Sheraton. Luxuriate in a fragrant hot bath followed by a signature massage for two. A bottle of sparkling wine and chocolate-dipped strawberries complete this romantic rendezvous.
MOP1,988+/two persons
• 30-minute spa bath
• 60-minute signature massage
• Strawberries dipped in chocolate
• 1 bottle of sparkling wine
Shine Spa for Sheraton, Sheraton Grand Macao
Tasting the Stars
In celebration of the 14th French GourMay Food & Wine Festival, sip on a premium selection of Billecart-Salmon Champagne and taste the stars. Let these exquisite French Champagnes' decadent fragrance and aroma captivate you at The St. Regis Bar!
May 1 – 31, 12.00 noon – 1.00am
From MOP198++ per glass
From MOP998++ per bottle
Guests who order a bottle of Champagne from the menu are eligible to experience the distinctive St. Regis ritual – Champagne Sabering.
The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Macau
520 Day @SKY 21 Bar & Restaurant
SKY 21 Bar & Restaurant presents a special 520 Day set menu with 2 glasses of complimentary sparkling wine.
May 20, 2023
SKY 21 Bar & Restaurant, 21/F, Youbang Plaza, 251A-301 Commercial Road
Allegory of Dreams
"Allegory of Dreams: On the Way to the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia" is a contemporary art exhibition that comprises documentation of performance art, photography, videos and sculptures, displaying 11 pieces/sets of exhibits showcased in the Collateral Event from Macao, China at the 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia last year, as well as supplementary videos, literature, and objects featured in the photographic works. Drawing on various venues in the old districts of Macao that are imbued with historical traces, such as ironware shops, martial clubs, antique shops, and old offices, artists Ung Vai Meng and Chan Hin Io from the "YiiMa" Art Group use large-scale sculptures, documentary images and physical intervention to guide the viewers, through visual impact, into the unique cultural environment of the city that is full of memories and historical connotations, offering them an opportunity to experience the dreamlike yet allegorical scenes of daily life.
March 18 - May 21, 2023
Tap Seac Gallery, No. 95 Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida
33rd Macao Arts Festival
In 2023, the 33rd Macao Arts Festival takes the theme "The Long Artistic Journey" and aims at promoting innovative expressions of our era through a range of selected exceptional art programmes, inviting the public to appreciate the beauty of art and look to the future with both a local focus and a global vision, while also exploring the diverse aspects of human existence reflected in different artistic genres. Inspired by the compass, the event's key visual this year communicates the concept of "guiding the road forward and lighting up the hearts", encouraging the public to take a life journey with art to enjoy brighter landscapes ahead.
April 28 - May 28, 2023
Macao Cultural Centre, Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n, Nape-Macao
Summer Love
Enjoy art in action with our artists-in-residence at Galaxy Art! The vibrant and exciting cultural event "Artists-in-Residence: Summer Love" showcases the works of talented Macao and Hong Kong artists who will transform Galaxy Art into a live art studio. Watch them as they turn a wall into their canvas, and feel their creative energy as they fill it with colors and images inspired by summer in Macao and Hong Kong.
March 31 - June 30, 2023
Galaxy Art, 1067-1069,1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macao
Like to Promote a Deal?
Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
0 User Comments