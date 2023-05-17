28 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Event: Saturday & Sunday

Sport, Entertainment & Carnival Family Festival



It's that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

It will all take place this weekend, May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

Expect glorious sunshine and numerous festivities, including bouncy castles, trampolines, sports, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances... including a high school Battle of the Bands!

Tickets are just RMB120 a day per adult, while under 16s are completely free! Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

Sat & Sun May 20 & 21, 10am-4pm; RMB120, includes two food and drink vouchers.

碧云路和蓝桉路路口 Biyun Lu & Lan'an Lu.

Wednesday

Return of the King El Willy @ Tomatito

The King of Spanish Shanghai makes a triumphant return. Expect majestic amounts of sexy tapas!

Wed May 17, from 5.30pm.

Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Adele & Amy Winehouse @ The Pearl



A night of music from Adele, along with that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Amy Winehouse.

Wed May 17, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Thursday

Jie Guest Shift @ La Mezcaleria



Champion bartender Jie is coming to La Mezcaleria for a guest shift, using using many Wuhan local elements and concepts of Western culture to create five cocktails.

Jie hopes to combine his experience with the mellowness of mezcal to start a unique and interesting taste adventure for you. Head along and taste the cocktail that suits you best.

Thu May 18, 8pm-Midnight.

La Mezcaleria, #201-2, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Thu May 18, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thursday & Friday

Three Men and a Lady @ Post No Bills



Creepy flyer alert!

The people who pasted their faces on this here poster above are taking over Post No Bills Thursday and Friday, with beers by Sad Gorilla Club and Brewlosophy and cocktails by Mr Mark Lloyd and his... baby(?)... little lady(?!).

Anyway, if you can look past the horrors of the flyer, they promise it will be fun. So... trust them?

Thu & Fri May 18 & 19, 4pm-Late.

Post No Bills, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路970号，进胶州路.

Friday



Imagine Dragons vs C***p*** @ The Pearl

An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers C***p***.

Fri May 19, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday & Saturday



Into the Wonderland @ The Pearl



Get ready to step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.



READ MORE: Down the Rabbit Hole with Dark Circus' 'Into the Wonderland'

Fri & Sat May 19 & 20, 6pm doors, 7-8.45pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Unmasked: Humor, Hubris, & Self-Discovery @ Yugo Bar & Grill

UNMASKED is a new-concept, interactive storytelling event uncovering one man’s improvised journey from small-town America to building Shanghai’s largest and longest-running improv theater community, the Zmack Family.

Unmasked tracks Curt Mabry’s upbringing in rural Mississippi, his quest for mental and emotional health, and his path out of trauma into a chosen family of art and expression in China.

Through true stories, improvised scenes with surprise guests, and songs created on the spot, you’ll ride the rollercoaster of one unique life and find you’re part of the story.



All proceeds donated to Lifeline to aid those in need of emotional support. Scan the QR on the poster above to get your tickets now.



Fri & Sat May 19 & 20, 7pm doors, 8pm show; RMB130, includes a drink.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

520 Party @ La Suite



La Suite welcomes you to join the most loving party in town!

Celebrate the Day of Love with that special someone... or why not with your best friends? If you're single, don’t worry – there’s always a big chance of finding your boo on the dance floor.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat 19 & 20, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

90s Alt Rock @ The Pearl



A night of 90s Alt Rock from The Pearl’s Red Star Band, featuring the music of Radiohead, Nirvana, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Oasis, Green Day, Alice in Chains and more.

Oh, and alsoit is just the small matter of Papa G AKA Grant-oh! Buchwald's birthday... this one could get wonderfully, magnificently messy!

READ MORE: Meet the Magnificent Grant-oh! Buchwald

Sat May 20, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Live Music: The Sanren Trio @ Abbey Road







Abbey Road's live music series continues with three-piece rock band The Sanren Trio this Saturday night.

Sat May 20, 8pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Retro @ La Barra







Head along to La Barra for House of Babylon, with Awesome House, Afro House & Deep House music from DJs Roni Macedo, Tom William and Chris Willsman, and cool drinks and hot summer vibes.

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.

Sat May 20, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

YUGOSSR @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Saturday night sees a YUGOSSR DJ party at Yugo Grill with DJs Lina K and Stefano playing rock, pop, disco, rap and more solely from the former Soviet Union and Yugoslavia.

Expect to hear all the classics from the Balkan to the Urals, singing, dancing, lot’s of rakija (it's six shots for RMB150) and occasional table climbing.

If you're looking for a quiet night... this might not be your thing!

Sat May 20, 10pm-Late; Free Entry.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar & Grill



In the room next door, the Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance: Latin beats all the way with DJ Deepsy. Party starts at 10.30pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat May 20, 10.30pm-Late; Free Entry.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday & Sunday

Weekend Market @ Laowaijie

JS Markets is back with a family fun market at Laowaijie on Saturday and Sunday.

Kids will enjoy activities guided by Awesome Kids Club on Sunday, and the LWJ bouncy pumpkin either day, as Mom and Dad browse through the artisan crafts, pantry foods, and lifestyle goods.



Clown/magician Aleksei will delight kids and adults with his humorous antics.



A broad selection of international street foods and beverages offer something delicious for everyone's taste.



And Ricky Zo and friends roundout the afternoon with exceptional live music.



Sat & Sun May 20 & 21, 11am-8pm Sat, 11am-6pm Sun.

Laowaijie, 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

5th Hippiest Rollerversary @ RIINK



RIINK is turning five, and fueled with flower power!

At RIINK, they believe that moments should be about building fun memories together. This year, on the weekend of May 20-21, they invite you to join them in this five-year ROLLERcoaster on their terrace.

Expect sunshine, DJs, canapés, lots of liquid, a festive atmosphere, a Hippie Rollerversary weekend celebration full of peace, love and skate️!

All ages and fluffy friends welcome, DRESS-UP to party and win a prize, hop on their hippie bus and keep the good vibes rolling!

FREE ENTRY! FREE RIDE! FREE DRINK!

Scan the QR code on the poster abovce to find out more.

Sat & Sun May 20 & 21, 2-8pm.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu, Shankang Li 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Sunday



The New Romantics: Taylor Swift 1989 @ The Pearl



The Pearl is excited to announce a new and original immersive dance musical experience, The New Romantics, based on Taylor Swift’s hit album 1989.

Consummate Pearl entertainer, Trenton, from their Queen and ABBA Tribute Concerts and many Broadway cabarets, writes, directs and stars in this nostalgic pop musical – one he has been dreaming of for more years than he cares to admit.

Twisting traditional musical theater performance into an active, one of a kind experience, The New Romantics is sure to be a show you’ll never forget.



READ MORE: Check Out This Taylor Swift '1989' Immersive Dance Musical

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun May 21, 11am doors, 12-2pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Burnt Legend BBQ Pit Takeover @ Bubba's Food Co.

Bubba's will be firing up the BBQ once again this weekend, with a Burnt Ends BBQ Pit Takeover. Take a journey into KC BBQ history!



Sun, May 21, from 12 Midday.

Bubba's Food Co., 808 Shaanxi Bei Lu, Bld 18, #103 陕西北路808号陕康里18幢103室.

Tuesday

We Love the 80s Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love the 80s Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue May 23, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Movie Night: In the Mood for Love @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Tuesday is Shishah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

This week's film is In the Mood for Love, starting at 8pm.

Tue May 23, from 8pm.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead

May 24: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Wed May 24, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

May 25: RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Thu May 25, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

May 25: Diamond Divas @ The Pearl







An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Thu May 25, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

May 26: The Shanghai Beatles: Get Back @ Abbey Road



The Shanghai Beatles are back!

The four mop tops from Japan had been rocking Abbey Road from as far back as anyone can remember. But then they were gone. But now they're back.

Get Back!

READ MORE: We Spoke to Japanese Paul McCartney of the Shanghai Beatles

Fri May 26, 8pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

May 27: Doctor Midnight @ Abbey Road

Abbey Road are on a live music roll, with live Irish music from Doctor Midnight on the Saturday night.

Sat May 27, 8pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

May 26 & 27: A Six:The Musical Tribute @ The Pearl



Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived… Come join the SIX wives of Henry the VIII as they take to the stage and remix a beat to the soundtrack of their lives. Watch these Queens turn into pop divas to sing and dance the house down, in a competition like no other.

Sat & Sun May 26 & 27, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB220 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

May 26 & 27: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Sat & Sun May 26 & 27, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

