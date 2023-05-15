Studio City Water Park Unveils Exciting Staycation Package in Macau

Macau, May 11, 2023, Thursday - Studio City Water Park is delighted to announce its grand opening as Macau's first-ever indoor and outdoor water park. This water wonderland transports visitors into a magical aquatic adventure, offering a unique and unforgettable experience. Spanning over 26,000 square meters, the water park caters to guests of all ages, providing a wide range of exhilarating water activities. With its year-round operation, the indoor water park remains unaffected by weather conditions, maintaining a constant temperature of 29 to 32 degrees Celsius, allowing water enthusiasts to enjoy aquatic fun throughout the year.



Looking for an adrenaline rush? Studio City Water Park brings you speed and excitement! With Macau's first water coaster, the inaugural indoor surfing simulator, and 13 thrilling water slides, including the "Starlight Rapids," "The Martian Waves," and "Oblivion Pool," visitors can embark on an extraordinary journey where they can dance with water and explore the mysteries of the universe.

The outdoor water park also offers a plethora of exciting attractions, including the "Highpoint Twister," "Little Lagoon," and "RiverScape," allowing guests to bask in the sun and indulge in refreshing adventures. Designed specifically for children, the whimsical Kids' Water Castle with its space-themed control consoles offers endless joy. It features numerous spiral water slides, a giant tipping bucket, a rainforest area, and water guns, igniting children's imaginations and becoming their favourite destination.

After an exciting day of water play, guests can savour delectable cuisine at the indoor Kitchen or enjoy convenient snacks and meals at outdoor food stations and BBQ areas. This ensures that visitors' taste buds are satisfied while they relax and indulge both their bodies and souls.

The grand opening of Studio City Water Park marks a significant milestone in Macau's tourism and leisure industry. By introducing innovative and unique entertainment offerings, Studio City Water Park aims to attract more families and global visitors to Macau, injecting new vitality into the local tourism sector.



Tickets for Studio City Water Park are now available for purchase. By becoming a free member of "Studio City Melco Style" on the Studio City WeChat mini-program, guests can enjoy exclusive priority access at the price of MOP 388 from now until April 27, 2023*. Starting from April 28, the indoor and outdoor areas will be open to the public, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of water play.

Ticket Details:

Studio City Water Park (Indoor and Outdoor Areas) (Open from April 28th)

Regular Days Standard Ticket - MOP 520 Child (0.91 - 1.09 meters) - MOP 320

Exclusive Offer for "Studio City Melco Style" WeChat Members Buy three tickets, get one free* or enjoy MOP 60 dining credit at the water park

Special Days Standard Ticket - MOP 580 Child (0.91 - 1.09 meters) - MOP 350

"Splash & Stay Hotel Package" - Experience the Thrills of the Water Park with an Exclusive Accommodation Offer

*This summer, Studio City's indoor and outdoor water park presents you and your family with an extraordinary vacation experience. The hotel is pleased to introduce the "Splash & Stay Hotel Package," offering guests a delightful and memorable staycation experience. Starting from MOP 1,899++*, this package includes a selection of hotels such as Studio City's Star Tower, The Countdown Hotel, and Grand Hyatt Macau, please visit the website for more information: https://www.studiocity-macau.com/sc