WIN! Tickets to Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

By That's Shanghai, May 15, 2023

It's that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

It will all take place on this weekend, May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants. 

A huge outdoor area, Green City covers some 15,000 square meters, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

Bouncy castles at Green City

Expect glorious sunshine and numerous festivities, including bouncy castles, trampolines, sports, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances... including a high school Battle of the Bands!

READ MORE: Check Out Everything Going On at This Fun-Filled Shanghai Festival

Tickets are just RMB120 a day per adult, while under 16s are completely free! Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below:

WeChat-Image_20230509132613.jpg

WIN!

We are offering a pair of tickets to our Annual Family Festival to five lucky That's Shanghai readers.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your name, email address and phone number.

Not already a follower of the official That’s Shanghai WeChat account? Scan the QR code below:

New-QR.jpg

more news

Tickets Now on Sale for This Fun-Filled Family Festival

Tickets Now on Sale for This Fun-Filled Family Festival

Our family festival is back!

WIN! Tickets to Akaata Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Show

WIN! Tickets to Akaata Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Show

Akaata is a Ghanaian-American clothing brand.

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Beijing

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Beijing

The Antidote brings their first international guest since 2019.

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Shanghai

The Antidote brings their first international guest since 2019.

Want to Take Part in This Fun-Filled Family Festival?

Our family festival is back!

4 Inspirational Women in the Shanghai United Family Community

International Women’s Day Q&As.

Holi Party Festival of Colors – Last Chance to Get Tickets!

Say farewell to winter and enjoy spring's abundant colors!

United Family Completes Revolutionary UroLift Prostate Therapy

UroLift – revolutionary minimally invasive prostate therapy.

