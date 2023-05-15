WIN! Tickets to Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

It's that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

It will all take place on this weekend, May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.



A huge outdoor area, Green City covers some 15,000 square meters, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

Expect glorious sunshine and numerous festivities, including bouncy castles, trampolines, sports, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances... including a high school Battle of the Bands!

Tickets are just RMB120 a day per adult, while under 16s are completely free! Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

WIN!



We are offering a pair of tickets to our Annual Family Festival to five lucky That's Shanghai readers.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your name, email address and phone number.

