520 Day Marriage Registration Opens 24 Hours

Marriage registration offices in Guangzhou and Shenzhen will be fully operational for 24 hours on May 20.

As the much-anticipated '520 Day' (May 20) approaches, known for its homophonic resemblance to "I love you" in Mandarin, a surge in marriage registrations is expected across China.

To meet the overwhelming demand, local authorities have announced extended services at marriage registration offices to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process for couples.

The Guangzhou Civil Affairs Bureau has confirmed that all marriage registration offices in the city will be fully operational throughout the day on May 20.

With May 20 falling on a Saturday this year, couples will have the opportunity to solemnize their unions without the constraints of a weekday.

Couples intending to register their marriages are encouraged to utilize various appointment methods to streamline the process. The Guangdong Province online marriage registration reservation system and the convenient 'Yue Sheng Shi' WeChat mini-program are available for online bookings.

Additionally, couples can opt for telephone consultations or visit the registration office in person to secure their preferred time slots.

Couples with confirmed appointments for May 20 are advised to gather the necessary documentation in advance, especially for transnational couples.

In case you are planning to marry a Chinese citizen, you'll need several documents in order to make your marriage legal, according to the US Embassy in Beijing.

However, since March 2019, marriage registration offices in China no longer issue marriage licenses to couples where both parties are foreigners.

Similarly, the marriage registration offices in Shenzhen will also be open for the entirety of May 20.

Local officials urge couples to approach the auspicious date of marriage registration with rationality and prudence, encouraging them to avoid overcrowding and the potential rush to register on the same day.

By adopting a measured perspective, couples can enjoy a more serene and personalized registration experience.

