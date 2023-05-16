  1. home
  2. Articles

520 Day Marriage Registration Opens 24 Hours

By Billy Jiang, May 16, 2023

0 0

Marriage registration offices in Guangzhou and Shenzhen will be fully operational for 24 hours on May 20.

As the much-anticipated '520 Day' (May 20) approaches, known for its homophonic resemblance to "I love you" in Mandarin, a surge in marriage registrations is expected across China.

To meet the overwhelming demand, local authorities have announced extended services at marriage registration offices to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process for couples.

The Guangzhou Civil Affairs Bureau has confirmed that all marriage registration offices in the city will be fully operational throughout the day on May 20.

With May 20 falling on a Saturday this year, couples will have the opportunity to solemnize their unions without the constraints of a weekday.

Couples intending to register their marriages are encouraged to utilize various appointment methods to streamline the process. The Guangdong Province online marriage registration reservation system and the convenient 'Yue Sheng Shi' WeChat mini-program are available for online bookings.

Additionally, couples can opt for telephone consultations or visit the registration office in person to secure their preferred time slots.

Couples with confirmed appointments for May 20 are advised to gather the necessary documentation in advance, especially for transnational couples.

In case you are planning to marry a Chinese citizen, you'll need several documents in order to make your marriage legal, according to the US Embassy in Beijing.

However, since March 2019, marriage registration offices in China no longer issue marriage licenses to couples where both parties are foreigners.

READ MORE: Foreign Couples Can No Longer Get Married in China

Similarly, the marriage registration offices in Shenzhen will also be open for the entirety of May 20. 

Local officials urge couples to approach the auspicious date of marriage registration with rationality and prudence, encouraging them to avoid overcrowding and the potential rush to register on the same day.

By adopting a measured perspective, couples can enjoy a more serene and personalized registration experience.

As May 20 approaches, anticipation continues to grow among couples planning to embark on their marital journey. Are you planning to register your marriage on "520 Day?" What is your marriage registeration experience in China? Please let us know in the comments and follow us on WeChat Official Account, That's GBA.

[Cover Image via Unsplash]


Marriage Registeration Guangzhou Shenzhen That's GBA

more news

Street Vendors to Make a Return in Shenzhen

Street Vendors to Make a Return in Shenzhen

Street vendors is poised to make a triumphant comeback starting September 1, 2023.

Empty Tents Removed from Guangzhou Parks Amidst Rental Scandal

Empty Tents Removed from Guangzhou Parks Amidst Rental Scandal

Ersha Island Art Park and Grand City Park may no longer allow the setting up of tents in the future.

Shenzhen Population Drops for 1st Time in 43 Years

Shenzhen Population Drops for 1st Time in 43 Years

Shenzhen's last population decline was in 1979.

Shenzhen's Economy Grew 6.5% in Q1

Shenzhen's economy grew by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2023

Guangzhou Says No to Rental E-Bikes

Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau does not encourage the development of internet-based e-bike rentals.

Shenzhen Announces Temporary Traffic Control in These Areas...

Shenzhen Traffic Patrol have recently announced that there will be temporary traffic control in the eastern areas of the city from April 29 to October 6, 2023.

Shenzhen Parks Prohibit Unauthorized Drone Flying for Safety

Parks in Shenzhen have started to prohibit the unauthorized flying of drones to ensure the safety of park visitors.

Shenzhen-Kaohsiung Direct Passenger Air Route Resumes

Shenzhen and Kaohsiung are now connected with a direct passenger air route, as China Airlines resumed service on April 20.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Recycling Reality: Photojournalist Nicky Almasy's New Memoir

40 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

Meet the Orthopedic Expert Who Saved Thomas Muller's World Cup

XJTLU International Fair to Feature Music, Food & Fun

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

28 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

28 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

520 Day Marriage Registration Opens 24 Hours

520 Day Marriage Registration Opens 24 Hours

Down the Rabbit Hole with Dark Circus' 'Into the Wonderland'

Down the Rabbit Hole with Dark Circus' 'Into the Wonderland'

Last Chance to Get Tickets to Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

Last Chance to Get Tickets to Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

Yi Larson: BioTech CFO, Mentor & Soon-to-Be Mother of 4

Yi Larson: BioTech CFO, Mentor & Soon-to-Be Mother of 4

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives