9 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

7-Day Exotic South Xinjiang Discovery Tour





Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you are curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

Take in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.



Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.



3-Day Late Spring Anji People & Nature Carnival





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Anji Wufengshan Sports Village in Anji, Zhejiang Province, is just a three and a half hour drive from Shanghai. A national AAAA-level scenic spot, visitors can enjoy incredible views in a relaxing environment, yet one that offers so many options of things to do.

Hike along ancient trails, see majestic waterfalls, dense forests, and beautiful mountains; be a daredevil on a glass suspension bridge, a cliff swing, an aerial suspension bridge, aerial bicycles, an aerial zip line, and a time slide; head out kayaking and paddle boarding; ride super exciting water jet airships; play lawn games; and enjoy a music, BBQ and bonfire party!

9-Day Vietnam Classic Tour: From North to South







Image courtesy of Joy Travel



This nine-day small group tour will take you from the delights of the capital city of Hanoi and the stunning islands of Halong Bay to the beaches of Hoi An and the remote Mekong Delta.

Start a beautiful tour of Vietnamese capital Hanoi with French avenues and tree-lined boulevards; then take a boat tour of the islands in Ha Long Bay and through one of the most beautiful offshore areas in the world.

Fly down to the ancient port city of Hoi An and discover ancient ruins and beautiful beaches, then head to Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, to visit one of the most amazing cities in the world.

End the trip with a unique tour of the Mekong Delta and visit the stunning Can Tho Floating Market.

8-Day West Xinjiang: Grassland, Forest, Holy Lake &Trekking



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

Beyond people’s expectation, there is no more desert when you travel farthest west in China. Instead, there are continuous lush mountains and grasslands dotted with numerous crystal-like lakes.

Western Xinjiang is an underappreciated treasure in China. The Naraty Grassland, Sayram Lake, Kalajun Prairie, trekking or riding horses in this fairytale world with your family, friends or lover – a true paradise for nature lovers!

7-Days Northern Xinjiang Scenic Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Whether you're a professional photographer or a casual traveler, Kanas is a trip of a lifetime.

The untouched natural beauty of the area will surpass your imagination – the tranquil lakes and their mysterious 'monsters,' the pristine birch forests, the vast grasslands, the beautiful bays, and the warm hospitality of the Tuvan people.

This seven-day classic Northern Xinjiang scenic tour package will take you deep into the essence of Kanas while exploring the sacred Tianchi Lake, the beautiful village of Wormwood, the Cocoto Sea Geopark, the Devil City of Urho, and a glimpse of one of the world's largest bazaars.



7-Day Tibetan Gannan: Liujiaxia, Zhagana & Sangke Grassland



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

Zhagana in Gannan Tibetan Region is regarded as a photography paradise in China for its fascinating landscapes and mysterious Tibetan culture. Travel to this remote land in southern Gansu few people have ever visited.

On this seven day tour, find release on the Sangke Grassland and Zhagana, and immerse yourself in the solemn Langmu Monastery and Bingling Temple. Explore the mysterious Tibetan culture and appreciate the stunning landscapes of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau!

5-Day Cambodia Tour to Siem Reap & Phnom Penh





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This five-day Cambodia tour includes the best of Siem Reap and the highlights of Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is the gateway to the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat. Hidden in the deep, a red temple Banteay Srei is waiting to be explored.



Then, fly to Phnom Penh to have a full-day city tour, taking in the Silver Pagoda, National Museum, Royal Palace and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum; delve into both the glorious and the dark history of Cambodia.



7-Day Wild Silk Road Adventure: Rainbow Mountains, Desert & Chaka



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend seven days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down, no matter what you want to experience in a trip.



Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!



[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]



