Empty Tents Removed from Guangzhou Parks Amidst Rental Scandal

In recent years, camping and picnicking on the grassy lawns of Guangzhou parks have become a favored recreational activity for residents.

However, a recent scandal involving the rental of empty tents occupying public green spaces for profit has raised concerns about the misuse of these areas.



Empty tents at Ersha Island Art Park. Image via Guangzhou Daily.

The tents were set up with canopies, camping tables and chairs, but no one was actually using them.

These empty tents were set up in several public green spaces around Zhujiang New Town, with individual tents being rented out at a rate of RMB88 for three hours.

At Ersha Island Art Park and Grand City Park, the number of empty tents reached more than a dozen, completely occupying the green areas. After being exposed by local medias, the empty tents occupying the green spaces have now been removed.

The implicated parks, including Ersha Island Art Park and Grand City Park, may no longer allow the setting up of tents in the future.

The Guangzhou Municipal Forestry and Landscaping Bureau has recently published a list which includes 73 green areas where tents can be set up and 29 areas where other activities can be carried out.

However, Ersha Island Art Park and Grand City Park are not included in the list, which means that tents will no longer be allowed in these two parks.

Many visitors expressed regret about the prohibition on setting up tents in the mentioned parks.

Some visitors also believe that Ersha Island Art Park and Grand City Park were previously overly crowded, resulting in thin grass and numerous damages caused by tents. The grass even die out in some areas.

Now, the prohibition on setting up tents is also aimed at better maintaining the grass and natural environment.

Although tents are not allowed, other activities such as laying picnic mats and leisure activities can still be carried out by visitors in these parks.

The removal of the empty tents from public green spaces has brought relief to many who were unable to enjoy the parks previously.

[Cover image via the Guangzhou Municipal Forestry and Landscaping Bureau]




