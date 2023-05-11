8 Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics & Dance Summer Camp

BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai.



Spend your summer holiday dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun summer dance camp. After training, they offer Rhythmic Gymnastics Competitions and Hip Hop Battle

Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including:

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Ballet

Jazz

Hip-Hop

Contemporary and more

BodyLab welcome all levels and different age students to join them.

Let’s Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!

Age: 5-12 years old



Date: Competition Training Camp Jul 3-Aug 4; Summer Camp Jul 3-Aug 25 (2 weeks per camp)

Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1-4pm

Price: RMB4,000-6,600/2 weeks* (depending on style and duration)



*Special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30; sign up with more than one child and get a friend and sibling discount.

Locations

Bodylab FOR Location



A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District

Tel: 021 5897 8606





Bodylab Weifang Location

2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929







Bodylab Zhangyang Location

No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu

Tel: 021 5058 0559

Sign Up Now

Nicole BodyLab

15821213064

Follow BodyLab Official WeChat

「Earth Warrior」Mixed Sports Summer Camp

Coming this summer, Refuge Martial Arts will lead its next fleet of Earth Warriors to the Base by XTERRA alongside Yangcheng Lake, Suzhou.

There, the Earth Warriors will be led by world leading coaches in outdoor sports and physical fitness with up to three hours of training per day.

Over the course of the week, students will experience cycling, hiking, long distance running and more! Through these challenges, Earth Warriors will build unbreakable minds and spirits.

To be a next generation leader, Earth Warriors will need to develop a keen eye for sustainability, cultivate a far horizon approach to critical thinking and have a rock-solid sense of responsibility.

Refuge Martial Arts will instill a 'leave no trace' approach to outdoor training for the students; Little Warriors will participate in practical workshops on sustainability and environment protection in daily life.

Age: 6-12 years old



Date: Competition Training Camp Jul 3-8, Aug 7-12

Time: Full-day sleep away camp

Price: RMB9,688*

*RMB8,888 special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30

Location: Suzhou Yancheng Lake – Xterra Base (1.5 hours drive from Shanghai)

Contact: Rita on 186 1689 7961 or scan the QR code...

Tennisline Grand Club

Tennisline is a leading international tennis academy from Europe with 20+ years of expertise in providing tennis lessons for kids and adults. They are passionate about tennis!

The depth of their tennis expertise ensures that each aspect of a player's development is addressed and full potential is reached. Their team of foreign coaches has extensive international coaching experience and multiple professional certifcations (ITF, PTR, iTPA).

Tennisline's main focus is to ensure a complete pro-training environment and highly personalized coaching to players committed to their tennis development.

At Tennisline, they are dedicated to the instructions, development and success of each player with strong focus on physical, technical, tactical and mental components.

Age: All ages



Date: July 3-Aug 25

Time: Mon-Fri, 9-11am

Price: RMB2,500/week

Location: 568 Julu Lu, Jing'an, Shanghai

Jiahui Health Scholar Program

Unique in its depth and comprehensiveness, Jiahui Health's annual healthcare summer program for high school students is now open for applications.



The two-week Jiahui Health Scholar Program at Jiahui International Hospital provides an immersion in a truly international medical environment and enables students to acquire the skills and knowledge that will give them a head start if they wish to pursue a career related to medicine or life sciences.



Working alongside and shadowing Jiahui's team of international healthcare professionals, students will be able to experience different departments within a healthcare institution and gain an understanding of how they interact to deliver excellent patient care.

Age: High school students

Date:

Time: Mon-Fri

Price: RMB 5,500/2 weeks

Location: Jiahui International Hospital

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Onyxx Summer Camp



Get a most energetic and healthy summer vacation! Main activities include football, basketball, dodgeball, dance, fitness and swimming, while there will also be arts & crafts for creative little ones!

Age: 4-12 years old

Date: July 12-Aug 18



Time: 9am-12pm Half Day; 9am-3pm Full Day

Price: RMB2,999* Full Day; RMB1,899* Half Day; RMB300 Lunch

*10% off special early bird discount if you sign up before May 20

Location: Yanlord Riverside Garden, 388 Furongjian Lu, Puxi

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Awesome Summer Camp

Awesome Kids is back for their 13th year for their Awesome Summer Camp for a summer of fun and learning using their awesome play-based approach at Awesome Kids Academy!

Age: 2-6 years old

Date: June 12-Aug 25



Time: 8.30am-3.30pm

Price: RMB3,500/week*

*Discounts for multiple weeks

Location: Awesome Kids Academy

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Awesome Sports Camp



Coach 23 and Awesome Kids are teaming up again at the beautiful Shanghai Town & Country Club from June 12 to August 25!

STCC has awesome facilities, so expect a summer of sports and fun for awesome kids between the ages of 7 and 11.

Age: 7-11 years old

Date: June 12-Aug 25



Time: 8.30am-3.30pm

Price: RMB3,800/week*

*Discounts for multiple weeks

Location: Shanghai Town & Country Club

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Shanghai Summer Arts Camp



The Shanghai Summer Arts Camp will feature unique, exciting weekly themes where children will have the opportunity to practice skills in art, such as painting, illustration, print-making, interior decoration and crafts.

They will participate on-line with an experienced facilitator leading the weekly sessions, and enjoy themes such as adventures in Mexico, beautiful botanicals and attend the Mad Hatter’s tea party with Alice!

All materials will be provided in advance, leaving kids to get imaginative and enjoy stimulating, meaningful activities for their camp week from the comfort of their home or on their travels.

Expect to have an array of creative delights to brighten up your interior space at the end of your child’s camp week!



Date: June 26-Aug 25



Time: Morning Session (6-10 years) 9.15am-12pm; Afternoon Session (8+ years) 1.30-4.15pm

Price: RMB2,200/week

*RMB1,850 special early bird discount if you sign up before June 5; single day rates available

Location: This is an on-line camp; connect via Zoom from the comfort of your home! Materials will be provided and sessions led live by an experienced art educator.

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Got a Camp You'd Like to Promote?



Contact us by email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

