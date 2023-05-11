  1. home
WIN! Tickets to Akaata Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Show

By That's Shanghai, May 11, 2023

Akaata is a Ghanaian-American clothing brand that marries known African fabrics and prints with other materials to create ready to wear looks that aim to bring colors to any wardrobe.

This weekend, they're launching their Spring-Summer line – Fringes – with a runway show and afterparty. A Fashion Collision will take place from 3pm, with the afterparty from 6-9pm.

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now, or scroll on down for a chance to win a pair.

3c17c538a19035a82132a74da55de45.jpg

Sat May 13, 3-6pm, After Party 6-9pm; RMB188-1,250.

X Tower, 100 Yejiazhai Lu, 叶家宅路100号.

WIN!

We are offering two pairs of tickets to the Akaata Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Show to two lucky That's Shanghai reader.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your email address and phone number.

Not already a follower of the official That’s Shanghai WeChat account? Scan the QR code below:

New-QR.jpg

