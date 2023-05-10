Mainland Travel Permits Extended to End of 2023

In a recent announcement, the National Immigration Administration of the People's Republic of China has declared an extension of the validity period for the Mainland Travel Permit – commonly known as a "home return permit" – for Hong Kong and Macao residents.

Effective from May 8, the permits expiring between January 1, 2020, and December 30, 2023, will now remain valid until December 31, 2023. The administration office also confirmed that all necessary preparations for implementing this policy have been completed.

The home return permit serves as a vital document for Hong Kong and Macao residents who frequently travel to and from the Chinese mainland.

It holds significant importance as an identification proof for travel, residency, and daily activities in Mainland, allowing residents to easily pass through immigration checkpoints, travel within Mainland China, and access various government and public services.

The extension of the home return permit's validity period is a welcome convenience for Hong Kong residents planning to visit Mainland China soon. Previously, many individuals were compelled to abandon their travel plans due to the lengthy queues for permit renewals.

A colleague from That's GBA, who visited Hong Kong in April, reported that numerous Hong Kong residents wishing to spend the May Holiday on the Mainland had to reluctantly cancel their trips due to the overwhelming demand for renewal appointments.

According to HK Knowing Plus, the situation regarding home return permit renewal appointments remains challenging. The appointment slots are currently fully booked, with the earliest available slot being in September.

This indicates the significant demand and eagerness among Hong Kong residents to secure their permits for future travels to the Mainland.

The extended validity period of the home return permit not only alleviates the concerns of Hong Kong residents, but also facilitates smoother travel and access to various services in Mainland.

It offers a favorable opportunity for individuals to plan their trips and make the necessary arrangements without the uncertainty and time constraints caused by permit renewal delays.

[Cover image via HK Knowing Plus]