A New Chapter of Inspiration • Kop & Kande Open iapm Store

Kop & Kande, the celebrated Danish multi-brand homeware store, covers mid to high-end kitchenware, tableware, home accessories and gifting.

With a history of more than 35 years, and over 100 stores in Denmark, they showcase many famous brands with a sense of design, fashion and quality, including Eva Solo, Georg Jensen, Le Creuset, Villeroy & Boch, Louis Poulsen and more.



Following the opening of their first Shanghai store in Jing'an Kerry Center at the end of 2022, Kop & Kande recently opened a new store in iapm, marking their commitment to represent Scandinavian home design, adding inspiration to living quarters and providing surprise gifts for an array of occasions.





The design and display of the new store continues Kop & Kande's minimal and natural style, inviting customers to feel the comfort and warmth of home while choosing products.

Kop & Kande hopes to extend beauty to all aspects of life, awakening perceptions, connecting emotions and the relationship between people.

New Arrival • Light & Shadow Poetry



With the opening of the new store, Kop & Kande ushered in a blockbuster new product this spring – Louis Poulsen, a century-old Danish lighting manufacturer.

Following the Scandinavian design style of "shape with function" and adhering to the concept of "shape light with design," Louis Poulsen brings a soft and comfortable lighting experience to every customer.



The most representative series of products will be unveiled at the Kop & Kande iapm store, including Poul Henningsen's classic PH series, Verner Panton's world-famous Panthella series, and the Patera series inspired by the Fibonacci sequence.



Hundred Years of Silverware • Gorgeous Reappearance



Kop & Kande iapm store continues to present Georg Jensen, a century-old silversmith brand, interpreting a modern and unique immersive home experience.

From tableware to flower vessels and wine sets, Kop & Kande gathers each brand's hottest products, providing rich installation – inspiration for every customer who desires to create an ideal home.

High-Quality Tableware • Beautiful Displays



Kop & Kande features tableware brand Villeroy & Boch, whose Audun series uses copperplate printing to depict minimal and natural hunting and farming scenes of Europeans in the 18th century.

The smoky gray copperplate printing is in sharp contrast to the light yellow painting art – an elegant design perfect as a gift for relatives and friends.



Adorable Newcomers • Pet Companions



A loving home is surely shared with pets!

This season, Kop & Kande focuses on Nordic pet brands Siccaro and Non-stop, which provide safe and comfortable clothing and daily utensils for pets.

Siccaro focuses on the pet quick-drying field; its star product can dry dog hair in just 15 to 20 minutes.

Scandinavia brand Non-stop's development, testing and use of products are all carried out by professional athletes in multiple sports and extreme conditions, and their products are both innovative and practical.

Fairy Flower Porcelain • Blooming Beautifully



Porcelain and flower vessels inspired by the works of Danish design master Bjørn Wiinblad will continue to be displayed in the Kop & Kande iapm store.

The works are highly recognizable, colorful, rich in natural elements and poetic visual effects, adding a childlike touch to the home.



Rich Categories • A Multitude of Choices



From exquisite tableware to practical kitchenware, home decoration to natural fragrance products, Kop & Kande selects the best gifts for different occasions, showing a beautiful lifestyle, highlighting aesthetic interest, and conveying blessings and thoughts between people.



In the next two years, Kop & Kande will focus on Shanghai and expand to surrounding cities; by the end of 2024, Kop & Kande will open 15 directly-operated stores.

At the same time, a brand experience center will be opened in each core city to create an integrated retail space that combines social interaction and user experience.



Originating in Northern Europe and rooted in China, Kop & Kande brings unique insights into home life and connects emotions between people with beautiful gifts.

The Kop & Kande iapm store is now open, and all are welcome – let the gifts pass on the beauty, and build an ideal living space in the future.

Kop & Kande Mini Program

Now you can shop online with the Kop & Kande mini program – and newly registered members will receive an RMB20 coupon for any product purchase.

Addresses



Kop & Kande iapm Store 上海环贸iapm店

No.108, LG1 Floor, iapm Mall, Shanghai

上海环贸iapm商场LG1层108号





Kop & Kande Jing'an Kerry Center 上海静安嘉里中心店

No.22, B1 Floor, South Area, Jing’an Kerry Center, Shanghai

上海静安嘉里中心南区B1层22号