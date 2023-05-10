27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday



90s Alt Rock @ The Pearl

A night of 90s Alt Rock from The Pearl’s Red Star Band, featuring the music of Radiohead, Nirvana, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Oasis, Green Day, Alice in Chains and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed May 10, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Thursday

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 11, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

45 Day Challenge Information Night @ El Luchador

The mercury is rising and its time to be your most sizzling, sexiest summer self.

So good news, as REVO is once again partnering with F45 Training Shanghai, as they run their 45 Day Challenge, which starts this coming Monday, May 15.

The F45 Challenge is a 45-day body transformation program designed to help adopt a healthier lifestyle and learn more about health and wellbeing.

Interested? Head on down to El Santo on Thursday to find out more, or click the link below for all the details, and the chance to wine a one-month F45 membership.

Thu May 11, 6.30-7.30pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Stars & Stripes: The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Aerosmith, Nirvana, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi, Jimi Hendrix, plus party hits from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and so much more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 11, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Friday

The Shanghai Snatch Game @ Hunt



It’s The Shanghai Snatch Game – Round 3!

Local drag performers impersonate their favourite celebrities – you vote for who you think deserves the title of Shanghai’s cleanest snatch!

Fri May 12, 8-10pm; RMB100 presale, RMB120 on the door, includes a drink, a shot and a vote.

Hunt, 42 Xingfu Lu, by Fahuazhen Lu 幸福路42号, 近法华镇路.

DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN @ Dada Shanghai

The Antidote brings their first international guest since 2019. Two of the biggest names in Dub Techno, DEADBEAT + TIKIMAN.

Based in Berlin, Deadbeat and Tikiman return to China after a very long hiatus, for a brief tour playing live dub techno with live vocals.

For your chance to win a pair of free tickets to the gig, scan the QR code below:

Fri May 12, 9pm doors, 10pm show; RMB90.

Dada Shanghai, 1303 Yanan Xi Lu, by Anxi Lu 延安西路1303号近安西路.

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 12, 9.30pm; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Steven Taborda @ Celia Academy



Steven Taborda is a DJ / producer from Bogota. DJ resident at Black Box in Colombia, from a young age Steven has been related to the world of music, playing instruments such as piano and drums.

In his career he has focused on techno, tech house and house, with his fresh and versatile performances shaking his audience. Expect a hybrid set with techno fusion and tech house percussions.

All alcohol is half price from 11pm to 1am.

Fri May 12, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Friday & Saturday

Party Animal @ La Suite



Calling all Party Animals! La Suite is dancing the night away to the latest hits in a great atmosphere. it is It Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat 12 & 13, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



Mother's Day Market @ Ambassy Court

JS Markets wants you to remember your Mother this weekend at the Ambassy Mother's Day Market on Saturday.

You'll find loads of designer and handcrafted gift possibilities for the Mom you want to thank this Mother's Day, along with artisan foods and beverages to enhance meals at home next week.

Market host, Ambassy Club, is celebrating the opening of their outdoor pool with with an Early Summer Party.

Kids can sign up for craft workshop and make their own gifts for Mom. Reserve your place with the minicode (materials fee is RMB88, free for Club members).

Graze through a fantastic selection of street foods and swing to the live music of Rocky Zo in the afternoon.

Sat May 13, 11am-5pm.

Ambassy Court, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Summer Fair @ SCIS Pudong Campus



It is time for the SCIS Summer Fair! Families and friends are welcome to join the fun at the SCIS Pudong Campus on Saturday May 13. There will be food and drinks, vendors, entertainment for the whole family, and old and new friends to meet.

Join the fun and the community celebration!

Sat May 13, 11am-4pm.

Shanghai Community International School Pudong Campus, 198 Hengqiao Lu, by Hunan Gong Lu 横桥路198号, 近沪南公路.

MET Rooftop @ Atelier Izakaya 2.0

MET Rooftop Season continues with a palm tree bohemia. Think desert cow boy boots and hats, California music festival. Music, drink and food all day and DJs Huan Wei Wei, Doggy, Mao Mao, Sissi Parabola, Oolong and Rain.

Call 130 72131219 for VIP table reservation, and scan the QR code below for tickets:

Sat May 13, 2pm-Midnight; RMB118-138.

3/F, 17 Yan'an Dong Lu, by Sichuan Zhong Lu 延安东路17号3楼, 近四川中路.

Sabado Gigante @ Tacolicious

Join Mestizo as they celebrate 'Big Saturdays,' a weekly summer long mezcal menu kickstarting on the terrace at Tacolicious.

Come by to sample a cocktail menu of refreshing summer drinks with top quality mezcals made by Mestizo's own Charlie Andrews.

If you're feeling lucky try your luck at playing a Mexican dice game against Charlie for a chance to win a shot of mezcal.

Sat May 13, 3pm-Late.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Fringe Akaata Spring Summer 2023 @ X Tower



Akaata is a Ghanaian-American clothing brand that marries known African fabrics and prints with other materials to create ready to wear looks that aim to bring colours to any wardrobe.

Sat May 13, 3-6pm, After Party 6-9pm; RMB188-1,250.

X Tower, 100 Yejiazhai Lu, 叶家宅路100号.

Summer Opening Rooftop Festival @ Bellagio by MGM Shanghai



Get ready to experience Space Panda’s ultimate summer opening party at the rooftop of Bellagio Hotel. This exclusive event will feature two stages with different music styles by eight of the hottest DJs in town.

Head along for an unforgettable outdoor get together full of music and stunning views at the top of the North Bund; try out tasty drinks and snacks, with a crowd of like-minded partygoers all around you, you're sure to make memories that will last a lifetime!



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo.



Sat May 13, 3-10pm; RMB138-168, includes one drink.

Bellagio by MGM Shanghai, 188 Bei Suzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路.

Jazz Under the Stars @ Cotton's



Alec Haavik and the Jive Lizards are the confluence of three American musicians who landed on the shores of Shanghai and have banded together to hand you a platter that matters: swing, jump blues and a smattering of modern jazz.

The trio are delighted to return to Cotton’s beautiful outdoor garden. When last they performed at Cotton’s, it was spring, and now summer is here, you can feel the magic in the summer nights... a summer night dream… a night of jazz under the stars!

Sat May 13, 5-8pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 13, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jiaozhou Road - Xie Xie Bye Bye Party @ Celia Academy

What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from. Now it’s party time.



Oh, and let’s finish the alcohol... all alcohol half price from 11pm to 1am.

Sat May 13, 10pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance: Latin beats all the way with DJ Deepsy. Party starts at 10.30pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat May 13, 10.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday & Sunday

May 13 & 14: Commune Market @ Laowaijie





The May edition of Commune Market will be held at Laowaijie. Head along to this unique and popular pedestrian zone lined with bars, restaurants and diners!

Come check out designer wares, jewelry designs, original art and collectibles, while savoring street food, craft beer and wines.

Bring your family and friends and furry friends; Commune Market is free entry for all, and Laowaijie is pet-friendly!

Sat & Sun, May 13-14, 2-9pm; Free.

Laowaijie, 3338 Hongmei Lu 地址 虹梅路3338弄.

Sunday



Live Music @ Cotton's

Enjoy brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa garden, and enjoy an afternoon of music with Jing & Yanran and their blend of R&B and neo-soul. Oh, and any moms get a free sparkling wine!

Sun May 14, 1-4pm.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Shanghai Indie Shorts – Volume II @ Yugo Bar & Grill



And afternoon of Shanghai Indie Shorts this Sunday afternoon at Yugo Bar & Grill, with six short shorts and one long short being screened. Check 'em out below.

Sun May 14, 3-5pm.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Tuesday

We Love Geography Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Geography Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue May 16, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Shishah & Movie Night @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Tuesday is Shishah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails. This week's film is Robin Hood: Men In Tights, starting at 8pm.

Tue May 16, from 8pm.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead

May 19: Charity Bingo Night @ Abbey Road



Head along to Abbey Road and play bingo for a great cause, raising money for heart surgery for disadvantaged kids. It's RMB50 for a set of bingo cards, with great prizes on offer, and happy hour from 7.30-9.30pm.

Fri May 19, from 7.30pm; RMB50 per set of bingo cards.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

May 20: Escape to Paradise – Rooftop Opening Party



After creating Euphoria of emotions, Nova Events and Paramount Events presents to you an ultimate rooftop opening party, Escape to Paradise, from 4-10pm on May 20 at The Roof Garden - Shanghai Edition Hotel.

Be transported to a tropical oasis in the heart of the city. With stunning views of the skyline and lush greenery, this urban garden rooftop is the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening of fun and relaxation.

Indulge in delicious cocktails and gourmet cuisine, dance to the beats of the hottest DJs, and mingle with a diverse crowd of partygoers from all over the city. Whether you're looking to let loose after a long week or celebrate a special occasion with friends, Escape to Paradise is the place to be.

For VIP Table bookings call 152 2147 2779.

Sat May 20, 4-10pm.

Roof Garden, 8/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼8楼, 近江西中路.

May 20: The ALTER. Supperclub @ Jinqiao 535

The first ever ALTER. Music Festival is coming on Saturday May 20, and Supperclub have cooked up a unique dining experienceat the fest.



Take a break from dancing and re-energize with one-of-a-kind immersive meal surrounded by summer vibes and pulsating beats, with popular street yaki Chef Fifi, formerly from Joel Robuchon's Michelin-starred restaurant, cooking up a special menu featuring 10 limited-edition dishes. She is always hard to book so don't miss your chance to catch her in this unique setting.

To quench your thirst while you dine, there wll be a fun natural wine selection by Francois (SOiF), and a bespoke Peddlers Gin cocktail.

Get ready to sway to the music, sit around the BBQ grill, and enjoy the sweet sizzling sound of the food. With ice cold drinks in hand and good company, there's nothing better than living that moment!

Sat May 20, 7pm-Midnight; RMB888.

Jinqiao 535, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 上海市浦东新区金桥路535号EKA·天物.

May 20-21: Sport, Entertainment & Carnival: Annual Family Festival



After a one year hiatus, it is that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

It will all take place on the weekend of May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

A huge outdoor area, Green City covers some 15,000 square meters, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

At our last Sound of Spring weekend in 2021, more than 5,000 families turned up to experience glorious sunshine and enjoy the festivities, with bouncy castles, trampolines, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances.

Click the link below to find out what we have in store this year...

