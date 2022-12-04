76 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Guangzhou

Beach Party @Coco's Party Bar

Strawberry Daiquiri for Ladies in Beach Wear 9-11pm!



Live Party Band, DJ, MC & Tequila Girls with Free Tequila Every Hour!

Dress Code: Beach Wear

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu District

Girls Night Out @Coco's Party Bar

Free Margaritas & Selected Wine for Ladies 9-11pm!



Live Party Band, DJ, MC & Tequila Girls with Free Tequila Every Hour!

Every Friday

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu District

Happy Mother's Day @Mercato



One complimentary special dessert for mothers per table dining at Mercato.

Only available on May 14

Mercato, Unit 802, 8F, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Road East, Tianhe District

Steak and Seafood



Summer Steak and Seafood Promotion



3-Courses for RMB388+10% per person

Including salad, USDA Fillet with choice of seafood (half lobster add RMB50) and dessert

Not valid on May 14 & 20.

May 5 - June 30, 11:30-22:00

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Lu, Tianhe District

Morgan's Pool Tounament



RMB50/person including a free pint and snacks



Happy Hour 3pm-End

Everyone welcome to come and play

May 14, 3pm-late

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, 6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District

My Modern Mum



The head bartender at Portal of Langham Place Guangzhou has created a special Mother's Day mocktail with a rich rose aroma and a fresh, sweet, and sour taste. Stylish and elegant, just like Mommy.



Modern Mum - RMB68 Net Per Glass ( Inclusive One Glass of Mocktail)

Praise For Her - RMB88 Net Per Set(Inclusive One Glass of Modern Mum ,One Piece of Cup Cake)

May 12, 09:00-00:00

Portal, 4F at Langham Place, Guangzhou, No.638, Xinggang East Road, Haiuzhu Dsitrict

The 9th South-North Sculpture Exhibition



In 2014, the "North South Sculpture Exhibition" was jointly launched by Guangzhou Sculpture Academy and Shaanxi Sculpture Academy, opening a regional sculpture exhibition and exchange platform. In the next few years, Hainan Sculpture Society and plastic arts College of Guangxi Academy of Arts joined in succession, making the scale and influence of the exhibition expand rapidly. At present, it is an annual event with unique brand effect in the domestic sculpture industry, and continues to pay attention to and explore the positive interaction and practical innovation between regional cultures.



Stride on a new journey and write a new chapter. The North South Sculpture Exhibition has returned to Guangzhou as it enters its ninth year. How can exhibitions and creations present new characteristics and achievements in the new context of advancing towards the second centenary goal of art with the development of the times? This is a proposition that we need to think deeply and provide practical solutions. This exhibition is a summary, an answer, and a question. This exhibition will showcase 90 works by sculptors from Guangzhou, Shaanxi, Hainan, and Guangxi, where regional characteristics, cultural experience, creative focus, and expression methods collide and blend, generating multidimensional perspectives of observation, thinking, and insights.

April 26 - May 19, 2023

Guangdong Museum of Art, 38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu District

All Things Created by Fade

The eastern world has been sensitive to the concept of dan 淡 (the lightness of a painting’s color. The name, “fade”, is inspired from fadeur in French art) and gone so far as to bestow it with an abstract structure. Though devoid of direct echoes and attention from viewers, the art concept is concrete: relative with the denseness of colors, it is characterized by clarity and originality in a non-solemn way. It exchanges the guiding and arousing effects for viewers’ focus on the natural presentation of the objects in paintings. Comprised of the dialectical relationship between “tough” and “gentle”, the concept serves as a link between the finite and the infinite and eventually merges into the tangible material and intangible ideology of paintings. Therefore, dan, the eastern fade, is not only a visual expression but also a symbol of ideal and wisdom of the literati in Chinese landscape paintings.

This exhibition is honored to invite eight artists, including Chen Shuxia, Wang Shaoqiang, Zeng Jianyong, Peng Wei, Wang Muyuu, Hang Chunhui, Kang Haitao, and Huang Yishan, all of whom will interpret the eastern fade via the application of different media and materials as well as their unique way of expression. Their interpretations range from highlighting the subtle elegance of colors as well as utilizing transparent and flowing colors, to turning the common forms and narrative delicate and novel, and to constructing unadorned but intriguing imagery through abstract forms by minimizing the focus on connotations. As the concept is both the origin and the destination of all, it makes the balance shown in paintings possible and facilitates the normal functioning of their internal logics. Instead of implying deficiency, it tells the truth about naturality: all things are created by fade.

March 7 - June 3, 2023

After Hill Art Center, No. 28, Gaoke Road, Wisdom City, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Amber Art A Moment Buried En Resin

Guangdong Provincial Museum and Shenzhen Century Amber Museum, Foshan Knowledge Hidden Museum, Shanghai entropy cognitive Cultural Development Co., Ltd. and other units to prepare for the "one hundred million years - the World Amber Art Exhibition", a total of amber ore, insect, plant, amber carvings, ornaments and amber related cultural relics, artworks and more than 700 pieces, with my museum collection of animal and plant specimens, It tells about the formation, distribution, classification, culture, art and other scientific and humanistic knowledge of amber. Through the tiny amber world, it leads the audience to appreciate the mystery of tens of millions of years ago and the wonderful modern art.

This exhibition is the innovation and exploration of the exhibition planning and integration of nature, humanity and art of our museum. It integrates the multidisciplinary knowledge of geology, paleontology, botany, zoology, gemology and so on. The exhibition shows the design of the ancient forest amber formation process, as well as the magnificent and shocking amber palace and other scenes. The types of exhibits cover strata specimens, fossils, animal and plant specimens, traditional Chinese medicine specimens, amber artworks, amber related cultural relics, etc. Interactive and educational programs include digital treasure hunting, amber sand painting, artificial amber and amber jigsaw puzzles to deepen the audience's understanding and interest in amber knowledge. The exhibition brings the audience a visual feast of ancient relics, natural science and modern art.

January 15 - June 18, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District

Bronze Mirror in the Collection

In ancient times, bronze mirrors had a close relationship with People's Daily life and were indispensable utensils. At the same time, the bronze mirror is an exquisite artifact. It is a gem of our ancient cultural heritage because it is well made, beautiful in form, gorgeous in pattern and rich in inscriptions.

Qingming treasure mirror and light, alchemy on Shi Hua Hui and Huang. Bronze mirror, also known as "mirror" or "mirror", is one of the earliest bronze products in China and has been in use for the longest time. This exhibition is based on the collection of 200 bronze mirrors and related physical materials, so that the audience can appreciate the strange peak of the Han mirror, the magnificent scene of the Tang mirror, the commercial flavor of the Song mirror, the return to the original nature of the mirror, to show the important position of the mirror in the traditional Chinese culture, it is not only People's Daily life tools, but also people's spiritual carrier, formed a unique mirror culture in the long history.

April 20 - August 20, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District

The Image Of China Spreads To The West

In these printmaking works about China before the First Opium War, Chinese scenery was deeply processed by a subjective way, which is a European imagination of the mysterious East -- a country that can produce such exquisite silk, porcelain, lacquerware, tea, is an idyllic paradise: the people there live and work in peace and contentment The emperor led his officials to manage the country according to the strict Confucian moral life. People of any class can become officials through the fair imperial examination system and participate in the management of public affairs. Voltaire, a famous French thinker in the so-called "Enlightenment", is the promoter of this statement. However, after the publication of the real news of the Magarney Mission in China from 1792 to 1794 in Europe, people were surprised to realize the various ills of the arrogant and narrow Qing Empire. When Hegel read the "Record of the British Envoy Visiting Qianlong" by Stendon in the Magarney Mission, he commented that the autocratic dictatorship of the emperor of the Chinese Empire had deprived everyone in the empire of free will, and the whole Chinese civilization was in a state of stagnation and sleep. However, the weakness of the Qing Empire and the big powers in the military conflict seems to confirm Hegel's statement of this ancient oriental civilization. After the Opium War, the Qing government had to open its doors and gradually open more trading ports to western countries. It also made more real images of China spread through various weekly magazines and pictorial newspapers in European countries.



March 7 - November 12, 2023

In Arcade, Floor 1, No. 73, Shamian North Street, Liwan District

Nirvana Jackie Wen Exhibtion



The fantastic debut of "Nirvana", an art exhibition by Guangzhou paper artist Jackie Wen, will be staged from April 8th to May 21 at the Shinning Art Gallery. She chose to return to Donghu Park, a place full of her childhood memories, to present to the audience her original art creations for the past 10-years, together with multiple sets of new paper art installations debuting for the first time. The exhibition is free for all audience.

April 8 - May 21, 2023

SHINING Art Gallery, No. 1, Zhongdao, Dongshan Lake Park, Yuexiu District

One Line Two People

The "One Line, Two People - Zhan Zhongxiao Jincheng Line Drawing Art Joint Exhibition", organized by the Chinese National Academy of Painting, the Guangzhou Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and the Guangdong Artists Association, and specially organized by Yuexiu Business Management, officially opened on April 20 at the IFC in Guangzhou.

Lin Lan and Meng Xiande were invited as academic hosts, Ye Zhenghua and Wang Xiang were curators, and Wen Jinni was executive curator.

The exhibition showcases Zhan Zhongxiao and Jincheng The more than 70 classic original works of the two artists are an important exhibition that comprehensively showcases the creative trajectory and artistic level of the two artists, and also a beneficial attempt to explore the contemporary nature of line drawing art.

April 20 - May 26, 10:00 - 22:00

Guangzhou International Financial Center, 5 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Tianhe District

Boom×100000000!

Chu Shaowei's mirror painting practice is the "completion of meaning" of new media, and also the "phased completion of vector". He breaks the silence of painting in the direction of moving forward, while retreating to collect old toys from the 1970s and 1990s, in order to exchange life for time points, with the experimental life background of artist Anton Vidokl, rather than revealing.

Chu Shaowei is an artist who pursues "light" in easel painting, and he mobilized film. Each painting is the result of the superposition of different painting patterns on multiple layers and one side. After the bottom layer is painted on the cloth, the film is superimposed layer by layer. The special transparent reflective material used in the work itself makes each layer of ambiguous color gamut more transparent and clear. At the same time, the work itself has absorbed the surrounding environment, and seems to be opening up the folded space of the surrounding things. This has become a "mirror dimension", and the dimension vector has also been liberated, which seems to echo with ChatGPT, rather than reveal.

March 4 - May 28, 2023

Tue. to Fri. 11:00 - 18:30

Sat. to Sun. 11:00 - 19:00

Art23 Contemporary Art Gallery, 23 Qiming San Malu, Yuexiu District

VOYAGE DE SAVOIR-FAIRE

This exhibition presents lacquerware artworks from the Kangxi era of China and the Louis XIV period of France, initiating an artistic dialogue between two great cultural figures and their countries. Alongside the exhibition, there will be a digital art experience on the same theme, which allows for interactive participation by the audience.

March 30 - June 25, 2023

chi K11 Art Space, 4/F, K11, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe District

National Geographic



Starting brand new in 2023.

Gathering over 130 years of global classics.

Over a hundred classic moments exploring the past, present, and future.

Add multiple new works.

New exhibition area specially planned, majestic Huaxia China exhibition area!

Since its inception in 1888, National Geographic magazine has been dedicated to exploring our planet and everything within it.

It not only explores and records the panorama of physical geography, but also frames the precious and moving classic moments of wildlife, humanity, history and society. These stunning photos and stories reflect a broad perspective of the world we live in, with a highly aesthetic and poetic perspective guiding us to re understand the world.

April 21 - October 8, 2023

Monday - Sunday 10:00 - 22:00 (closed at 21:30)

K11 Art Mall, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe District

GOAT Daily Happy Hour

Daily happy hour from Goat.

January 1 - December 31, 4pm - 8pm

The Goat, Four Seas Walk, LG2, Unit 9

Hooley Happy Hour

Hooley's presents happy hour evenyday. From 4pm to 8pm.

January 1 - December 31, 4pm - 8pm

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, 8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District

Morgan's Happy Hour

7 days a week.

All beers, wines, cocktails and spirits.

January 1 - December 31, 4pm - 7.30pm

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, 6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District

Happy Hour @LE HACHOIR

30% off all drinks by the glass and bottle.

Not available in conjunction with any other Le Hachoir promotion.

January 1 - December 31, 14:00 - 17:30

LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Lu

Happy Hour at 13 Factories

Happy Hour Everyday: 3pm - 7pm

Buy One Get One Free: Craft on Draft, Cocktails and Wines by the glass

Till December 31, 2023

13 Factories, 121 Huasui Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District

Saturday & Sunday Special @Armada Turkish Restaurant

Special menus at RMB88

A: Kabsa Chicken

B: Burgers Kebab

+ Mushroom Soup

+ Chocolate Cake

+ Turkish Tea

Every Sunday, Saturday, from March 1 till June 30, 11:30 - 18:30

Armada Turkish Restaurant, 2A/F, Easun Guotai Hotel. No.376, Huanshidong Road.

Everyday Weekend @Hooley's



Buy 1 Get 1 Free Hand Seltzer RMB35R, At Hooley's.

Every Sunday, Saturday, from January 1 till December 31, 2023

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, 8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District

Daily Special Deals @Bravo

Happy Hours

Craft Beer Buy One Get One Free Refill

Monday - Saturday, 17:00-19:00

Sunday Mug Member Gathering

Double Up Hoppiness! / Double Points / Enjoy One Time Free Upgrade / Gathering Event Open To Mug Society / Mug Club Members

Sunday, All Day

January 1 - December 31, 2023

Bravo, Shop 114-115, 6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District

Happy Hour @Mellow Pub

Beer Wine. Cocktails, Mixed Drinks, Buy one get one free!

January 1 - December 31, 12:00 - 20:00

Mellow Pub, Shop No. 9-11, Bihua Shangye Er Jie, South China Country Garden, Panyu Dadao Bei, Panyu District

REVIBE Rooftop Party @Azul

Juliano and his fans from all over the world bring the beautiful music experience to Azul every Saturday.

Every Saturday, from January 1 to December 31, 22:00 - 02:00

AZUL by FUEL, Party Pier B Area 4th - 5th Floor, No 118 Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu District

Power Hour @Morton's

Join us for specially Priced Beer,wine and craft Cocktails from 16:00 - 19:00.

March 9 - May 19, 16:00 - 19:00

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Lu, Tianhe District

TR3 Sunday Chill

Every Sunday different opportunity for DJ's to show their skills. Disco, Funk, HipHop, Reggae, Dub or Techno.

We had it all. We have it all.

Your hangover will vanish with our Bloody Mary deal.

A refreshing Hugo Spritz. Or just that sweet orangy regular Spritz!

Try a big breakfast for all day brunch or Share some of our platters with your friends.

Chill in the green front yard, outdoor patio or in our lounge... There is a place for everybody in TR!

Every Sunday. Always Chill!

Every Sunday, till June 18, 2023

Triple Rooster, 18 Xuguyuan Lu, Dongshankou

Dinner Deals @Ginstar

1 Food & Free Flow

3 Hours Free Flow

Every Sunday - Thursday, till December 31, 6pm - 9pm

Ginstar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 103, 1/F, Mingyue Building, 2 Huacheng Lu, Tianhe District

Shenzhen

Find Your Perfect Match

From April 29 to May 31, Jing-Army members can mix & match their favourite Jing-A burgers and beers for only RMB89 at Jing-A’s G&G and Sungang MixC Taprooms. Make your own DIY set, or select from Jing-A’s curated list of 4 perfect pairings.

Don’t forget to take a picture of your burger + beer set and join the Jing-Army Shenzhen fan clubs. They will be hosting weekly quizzes and contests where you can win Jing-A burger and beer coupons!

This month, discover your favourite beer and burger pairing without worrying about your wallet.

April 29 to May 31, 2023

Jing-A Taproom G&G

G&G Creativity Community, No.9 Liyuan Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen

Jing-A Taproom Sungang MixC

MixCate, #71 Meiyuan Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen

SIS Chinese Bilingual Programme Open House

Shekou International School invites you to join us at the Chinese Bilingual Programme Open House on May 13 at The Bay Campus.



May 13, 10am - 12pm

Theatre, SIS Upper Primary the Bay Campus, No.80 Gangwan Avenue

"Castle in the Sky" Concert



Have you ever been warmed by these animations, such as Castle in the Sky, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke? Have you ever been moved by the music in it? A series of graceful notes and beautiful memories will take you to the exciting and diverse world of animation to feel the warmth and beauty that arose naturally in your heart.



Even though his childhood has passed away, Hayao Miyazaki and Joe Hisaishi's "animation kingdom" is still sealed in the hearts of many "young children". Together, we once again depict the eternal memories.

May 14, 11:00 to late

Huaxia Art Center, 1 Guangqiao Jie, Overseas Chinese Town

Liminal Odysseys

A homecoming of resistance beyond binaries,



A voyage of fluid creaturely hybridization,

Surfing through the increasingly nebulous categories of identity and language.

April 30 - June 30, 2023

Jupiter Museum of Art, 6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian District

Greekend Party



The party is held at LAVO TAPAS in Shenzhen Bay, Nanshan. During the day, it is a Spanish restaurant and at night, it is a bar suitable for drinking after work. The atmosphere is very chill, and you can sit down for 1 second to enter a foreign vacation mode, just like being in a food market on the Mediterranean coast. Don't be a Shenzhen person who only knows how to make money! Learn to enjoy the Greeks and invite a few old friends together for a flying weekend with delicious wine and food.



May 14, 13:00 - 18:00

LAVO TAPAS & BAR, B105, BayPlaza-B105, Shenzhen Bay Mixc City, No. 2888, Keyuan South Road, Nanshan District

Screening: MICHAEL JACKSON'S JOURNEY

FROM MOTOWN TO OFF THE WALL



Human communication goes far beyond language, and movies are one of them. We search for people with the same breath under the same roof through public screening. On August 10, 1979, Michael Jackson released 'Off The Wall', forever changing the world music landscape.



MICHAEL JACKSON'S JOURNEY FROM MOTOWN TO OFF THE WALL (USA, 2016)

May 14, 15:00 - 18:00 (1 hour and 33 minutes in length)

*The following tickets all include a beverage discount coupon of 20 yuan per person

Single person on-site ticket RMB50

Two person on-site ticket RMB92

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan District

Bubble Summer Afternoon Tea



It is featuring seasonal fresh fruits such as Lime, Raspberry, Coconut etc.. In addition, the afternoon tea set is served with 2 drinks, you may choose from tea, coffee, prosecco rosé, virgin mojito, lemon tea and orange juice. Low sugar ingredients and free refill of coffee and tea bring you cooling and burden free summer.



The price is at RMB 258 per set for two persons.

April 24 - June 30, 2023

Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen, Hai De 3rd Dao, Hou Hai Bin Road, Yue Hai Street, Nanshan District

Beer Happy Hour

Special offers:



Carlsberg 3LT, RMB200 before 10pm and RMB248 after 10pm.

10 Corona Or Hoegaarden, RMB348 before 10pm and RMB450 after 10pm.

Till December 31, 2023

Revolucion Cocktail, 1011-1012 G/F, Yijing Central Walk Shopping Mall, 3 Fuhua Yi Lu, Futian District

Happy Hour @CacTus Smokehouse BBQ

Buy one get one free. Everyday from 2pm to 8pm.



March 15 - December 31, 2023

CacTus Smokehouse BBQ, Xinghua Road Sea World Prow Plaza Seashore Commercial Center 121-6

Cezanne · Four Seasons

Paul Cézanne, a post-impressionist painter, was a true pioneer of abstract and expressive styles in modern art, having a profound impact on the modern art movement in the first half of the 20th century. He is now recognized as the "father of modern art," with his name and legacy forever linked to the art form.



January 1 - August 31, 2023

Pingshan Exhibition Hall, No. 4 Huide Road, Pingshan District

Saturday Special @TXMX



Enjoy a special party offer:

Nachos (Regular) RMB39

Frozen Margarita with a bottle of Corona beer RMB50

Every Saturday, until December 31, 2023

TXMX Mexican Restaurant, No.108, Building B11, Nanshui Community, Nanshan District

Saturday & Sunday Special @Mevlana

Awesome Monday set menu offers:

A: Kabsa Chicken

B: Burgers Kebab

+ Mushroom Soup

+ Chocolate Cake

+ Turkish Tea

Only at RMB88

Every Saturday & Sunday, until June 30, 11:30 - 18:30

Mevlana Turkish Restaurant, 154 Zhenxing Lu, by Huafu Lu

Stand Up Open Mic



Its time to close out the weekend with some good laughs!

Every Sunday, 9pm, from August 1, 2022 until December 31, 2023

The Flames, Metro Exit A, Bar Street, Sea World

G&D's famous Sunday Roast



Every Sunday from noon till 10pm!

George & Dragon delicious Sunday Roast with your choice of either beef, pork, or lamb or any combination of the three OR our NEW Vegetarian option! Served with home-made Yorkshire pudding, roast and mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and a choice of sauces and gravy! Only 138 RMB!

Every Sunday, 12.01pm

George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan District

Hangover Sundays

Enjoy great promotion for a care-free Sunday at

Pozole Vegetarian RMB45

Pozole Pork RMB55

Birria RMB59

Draught Beer Buy One Get One Free RMB30

Every Sunday, until December 31, 2023

TXMX Mexican Restaurant, No.108, Building B11, Nanshui Community, Nanshan District

Art Is Long



The "Art Is Long: A Retrospective Exhibition of Zhou Sicong and Lu Chen" will be on display at the Hexiangning Art Museum starting on April 22. The exhibition will feature over 80 representative works from Zhou Sicong and Lu Chen, from 1963 to 2003, from the collection of the Beijing Academy of Painting. The exhibition is divided into four themes: "Interpreting the Times," "Portraying the Spiritual," "Painting without Falsity," and "Freehand Cloud and Water Village." These themes aim to showcase the "courage to seek truth and promote artistic change" that both artists displayed throughout their lives. Visitors can explore the context of modern ink painting, and experience the artists' humanitarian care and courage for change.



April 22 - June 25, 2023

He Xiangning Art Museum, 9013 Shennan Da Dao

Shenzhen International Illustration Exhibiton

This exhibition is a gathering of representative illustration artists from around the world, showcasing their creative works and condensing the ideas and creativity of the global illustration art scene. It serves as a compass for the development and trends of illustration, featuring the most avant-garde expressions from all corners of the world. As an authoritative, international, and professional exhibition, it promises to be a must-visit for those interested in the field.



March 18 - May 18, 2023

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No. 184 Fuzhong Road, Futian District

We Are Not Alone

Hurry up, join us, born extraordinary life artists. Let the AFA Art Festival unleash your "rebellion" and explore those unconstrained propositions together



Imagine how art will be stirred at your fingertips, because art rejects great harmony, we must be different!

March 18 - May 28, 2023

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No. 184 Fuzhong Road, Futian District

Magnificent and Changeful Prospect

"Magnificent and Changeful Prospect" is the opening exhibition of Sky Museum, featuring more than 60 precious works by 42 world-renowned artists. It showcases select artworks from various cultural movements and trends in modern and contemporary art over the past 150 years since the mid-19th century. For the first time in China, Vincent van Gogh's mature period work, "The Gardener," and Amedeo Modigliani's representative work, "Portrait of Hanka Zborowska," are on display.



At the exhibition, visitors can see original works by artists such as Van Gogh, Picasso, Matisse, De Chirico, Morandi, and Kandinsky. With a total value of over RMB one billion, the exhibited art pieces are true masterpieces that are rich in texture, color, and brushwork, representing the spiritual treasures that artists have left to the world.

March 25 - June 25, 2023

Sky Museum, 48 / F, Radio and Television Financial Center, Fuzhong Third Road

A Long Echo

The theme of the exhibition is "A long echo". It systematically combs the artists' awareness of problems and methods in their creation, as well as the artistic ecology in which the artists live, and carries out an experimental crossing of Southwest contemporary art in the cultural memory and regional experience of different times. The touching works of 48 contemporary artists from Southwest China stretch in different historical contexts, making us stop and feel the reverberations brought by the present moment.

This joint launch with Luohu Art Museum has realized the artistic linkage of southwest contemporary art radiating to Shenzhen and even the whole country from an international perspective. Today, in the face of a new context, Laning Art Center always keeps to the academic debate of locality and globalization, raises periodical questions, and discusses them through innovative curatorial discourse and methodology.

April 15 - June 30, 2023

Luohu Art Museum, Luohu Art Museum, No. 6, Nanji Lu, Luohu District, Shenzhen Phone +86 755 82340049

Lansing Art Center, 1004 Bao'an North Road, Luohu District

Say No To Lightweight:

The 8th Hou Deng Documentary Photography Award Exhibition

We break the traditional award-level presentation method, and look at all the winning, nominated and shortlisted projects at the same time. Starting from the works themselves, the project works are divided into six units: country, rural scene, urban progress, personal perspective/personal memory, they X them, story of small town, homesickness and new landscape. On the one hand, it presents the theme and direction of current documentary photography; on the other hand, it tries to discuss the diversity of shooting techniques.

December 4, 2022 - May 31, 2023

Yuezhong Museum of Historical Images, Tower 4, Yuezhong Industrial Park, No.1106, North Honggang Road, Luohu District

Happy Hours @Taqueria La Lupita



Enjoy drink discount hours at Taqueria La Lupita!

Satuday & Sunday, 11.30am-9.00pm

Taqueria La Lupita, No.1011-1012 L Floor Link Centralwalk No 3 Fuhua Y Road Futian District

Seafood Themed Buffet Dinner



Assorted fresh seafood is selected for you. From April to June 2023, Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen presents a 'Live Seafood Buffet Dinner' at Seasons Restaurant. The most authentic seafood flavor is preserved thanks to our unique culinary expertise. What an impressively fresh and sweet taste! At our seafood dinner buffet, a seafood platter with geoduck, oysters, big-head shrimps, mussels, and crabs… will be offered for free flow.

Every Thursday to Sunday, from April 1 until June 30, 2023

Seasons, 2/F, Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen, Haide San Dao, by Houhaibin Lu

Values Of Design: China In The Making

This exhibition focuses on six major sections: design segmentation, coping with problems, material formation, identity and consumption, conveying feelings, and bargaining, showing the changes in Chinese design, manufacturing, and social culture in the past 100 years. An exploration of the history of Chinese modern and contemporary design, and the responsibility and value of design in the contemporary era.

Mon. to Fri.: 10am - 7pm

Sat. - Sun.: 10am - 9pm

Till December 20, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

Foshan

Starry Romantic Set Menu @Cielo 51

Fall in love all over again with our Starry Romantic Set Menu for Two at Cielo 51 Italian Restaurant in Foshan. Indulge in a delectable array of dishes crafted with passion, all served under the stars. Book now for an unforgettable evening of romance and fine dining.

Cielo 51, NO.1 Chengmentou West Rd., Chancheng District

Happy Hour @Frida's Tacos & Bar

Buy 1 Get 1 For Free:



Draft Beer And Margarita

Frozen Margaritas: Lime/Strawberry and Mixed Pride

Until December 31, 2023

Brunch: 11:00 - 13:00

Dinner: 17:00 - 19:00

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No. 107, Fuxian Road, Chancheng District,

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Da liang), No.108RM,Fu Li Ge, Dongle Road, Shunde

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Creative Park), NO.105RM, Building 12, Creative park, Jihua Road

Dongguan



Wacky Weekend Warriors

Every Friday is the end of another week of work.

To celebrate this every Friday, One for the Road holds it'‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍s Whacky Weekend Warrior promotion of an extra strong cocktail served from 8pm onwards.

We make different cocktails each week, and the night's special is our home made "Wacky Juice", a concoction of 4 spirits topped with sprite.

The Whacky Weekend Cocktail lasts all weekend or until stocks are sold out!

Also, don't miss the "Thank Pete It's Saturday" (TPIS)

From 9pm Pete is going to entertain with some epic tunes for all to enjoy!

Every Friday and Saturday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Sunday Roast @One For The Road English Pub

Sunday Roast is Back!

Come & enjoy a delicious Roast beef with veggies, potatoes, yorkshire pudding and gravy!

Available every Sunday from 1pm.

Every Sunday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Happy Hour @Liberty Brewing Co.

Enjoy special weekend offers:

Liberty Lite, Tsingtao, House Wine, House Mixed Drinks at only RMB25

Nypd Pilsner, Skinny Bitch Ipa, Elderflower Cider, Kombucha Cocktail at only RMB35

April 1 - December 31, 4pm - 8pm

Liberty Brewing Co., 1/F, Building 31, Xinhe Xintiandi, Dongcheng Dong Lu, Dongcheng District

Zhuhai



Western Africa Dancing Seaside Party

Blue Blue is going to do something again! The first West African music performance on a summer beach. The passionate djembe beats the rhythm of hope for life. The wanton screams and roars are the dancers' interpretation of the infinite beauty of life. Blue Blue is really good at getting things done this time, really. That's so cool！Together, the sparks from the collision ignited the first wave of hot summer heat! On the day of the event, in addition to performances and exchanges, there was also a gathering of wool! Stay tuned, guys!



May 13, 2023



Blue Blue Craft Beer Bar, Shop 6, Haibin Swimming Pool, No. 88, Lovers Middle Road, Jida Street, Xiangzhou District

Pastel Painting: Chasing My Dream

Pastel painting, originating in Italy, has a long history of over 500 years. It combines the heaviness of oil painting with the agility of watercolor painting. It is a highly artistic form of painting. The exhibition 'Pastel Painting: Chasing My Dream' presents Zhang Xiaohui, president of the Pastel Painting Society in Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City, who has made outstanding works over the years. Introducing the world of pastel painting and experience the charm of pastel art.



April 26 - May 20, 2023

Zhuhai Cultural Center, 164 Lanpu Road, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City

Hong Kong

Virtually Versailles

Relive the magic of Versailles — admired globally for centuries and still one of the most prestigious symbols of France’s grandeur and heritage. Through this interactive exhibition, you can now step foot into the famed Hall of Mirrors, the French gardens and even catch a glimpse of Marie-Antoinette’s bedchamber.



April 19 - July 9, 2023

Thematic Galleries, 3 – 5, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Au pied de la lettre

Florence Levillain's personal work has always focused on rediscovering the universes that are close to everyone but are unknown or forgotten by many. The French language is one of these universes: every day, French people use lots of vivid metaphors, without thinking about their literal meaning or understanding their origin. Florence revisits these expressions and places them in the spotlight by framing them into pictures "au pied de la lettre" or "literally". The result is an unusual series of photography works which aims to raise awareness of the lyricism and humour of French language metaphors.



May 4 - June 3, 2023

Alliance Française de Hong Kong (Wan Chai and Jordan Centres), Parenthèses & Boogie Woogie Photography

French Rendezvous



The village is bustling on the market day. One notices a fascinating social fresco: Friendships and animosities, gossip and whispers, anger and jealousy are all on display in the public square. Will Miss Fox be seduced by Mr. Wolf? Mr. Ox is red with anger when Miss Stork seems touched by Mr. Rooster’s foolery.



May 6 - 14, 2023

Parade Ground, Tai Kwun

Play reading: Les français à Hong Kong



Hong Kong has long perceived itself as a global metropolis. As documented by Hong Kong, French Connections: From the 19th Century to the Present Day, French immigration to Hong Kong dates back to the early 20th century and shows no signs of abating today.



May 13 - 14, 2023

Cultural Activities Hall, Tuen Mun Town Hall

Out of Thin Air:



Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition

Films are a major part of Hong Kong's popular culture. The Hong Kong films owe their success to the entire cast and crew's contribution in which the art and costume directors play an indispensable role. This exhibition aims to document the development of film arts in Hong Kong and showcase the role and importance of art and costume design in film productions. Through the display of iconic costumes, props, set designs, drawing manuscripts, paraphernalia, videos and reconstructed scenes of workshops, the exhibition will take visitors into the world behind the scenes for delving into the establishment of the Hong Kong film arts profession, and learning about the nature of the Hong Kong film culture, and the highly adaptable professionalism and creative inclusiveness of film industry workers.



May 3 – September 4, 2023

Thematic Galleries 1 & 2, 1/F, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

My Stage@HKCC 2023/24



Saturday Music Live by The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups



Hong Kong's music scene has a rich and longstanding history that blends both Chinese and Western cultures, constantly evolving and innovating. The upcoming music performance will feature talented local youth buskers and an acoustic band, who will share their musical works with the audience, including various genres such as pop, classical, jazz, and rock music, providing a diverse musical feast for the audience to enjoy.

3:00pm - 4:30pm & 3:45pm - 4:30pm

Foyer, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Movie Tram



Where do we begin, to tell the story of how great Hong Kong movies can be? What about with a walk-and-ride experience? With Movie Tram, audiences will be taking a stroll on the streets and hopping onto a tram for a delightful journey through film history. During the guided tour of different filming locations in Central & Western District, we will discover historical and cultural gems and how they have changed through the times. We will also get on the thematic tram with film specialists, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and inspirations for cinematic creativity. Ding! Ding! All aboard!



1:45pm – 4:00pm

Eastbound (Gather at Grand Millennium Plaza, Sheung Wan)

Westbound (Gather at Causeway Bay Tram Terminus)

Cartier and Women



“Cartier and Women” is the first major exhibition that foregrounds women’s role and presence in the history of Cartier. Featuring about three hundred stunning items of Cartier jewellery, timepieces, precious objects, and archival records from the nineteenth century to the present day, the exhibition celebrates women’s lifestyles, creativity, and influence. Through these exquisite works and fascinating stories, the exhibition’s four thematic sections explore the close relationship between women, jewellery, and fashion. This exhibition also highlights the profound impact of art from China and other parts of the world on Cartier, a testament to the Museum’s mission to facilitate dialogue among world civilisations.



April 14 - August 14, 2023

Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong District

Ancient Gold



The special exhibition marks the debut of the Hong Kong Palace Museum's permanent collection at a major special exhibition and is the biggest exhibition on ancient gold artefacts in Hong Kong in recent years.



On view from 22 February through 25 September 2023, it showcases more than 200 sets of ancient golds selected from the generous donations by Betty Lo and Kenneth Chu to the HKPM and their world-renowned Mengdiexuan Collection. These precious objects from the Eurasian Steppe, Tubo Kingdom, and Central Plains, with the oldest dating back to the 18th century BCE, highlight gold's artistic and technical achievements in ancient China. The exhibition also explores the role of gold in political activities, life, culture, and the dynamic connections across territories over the past 3,000 years.

February 22 - September 25, 2023

Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong District

Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass

The University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong is honoured to collaborate with the French May Arts Festival on Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass, an unprecedented display of works by the world-famous twentieth-century painter. In the mid-1950s, the workshops of Roger Malherbe-Navarre expanded on the light boxes of French painter Jean Crotti by layering pieces of glass into pictorial depictions (gemmail, French for 'enamel gem') of several of Picasso's paintings.



Impressed by the gemmistes' masterful assembling and fusing of carefully selected glass, Picasso declared, 'A new art is born!' Made and exhibited to explore and display the medium's artistic possibilities, the results are simply astonishing. The selection of works on loan from a private collection, and on view at UMAG during the French May Arts Festival 2023, shed new light on some of Picasso's most renowned painterly compositions.

May 18 - August 27, 2023

University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong

Macao

Allegory of Dreams

‘Allegory of Dreams: On the Way to the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia’ is a contemporary art exhibition that comprises documentation of performance art, photography, videos and sculptures, displaying 11 pieces/sets of exhibits showcased in the Collateral Event from Macao, China at the 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia last year, as well as supplementary videos, literature, and objects featured in the photographic works. Drawing on various venues in the old districts of Macao that are imbued with historical traces, such as ironware shops, martial clubs, antique shops, and old offices, artists Ung Vai Meng and Chan Hin Io from the ‘YiiMa’ Art Group use large-scale sculptures, documentary images and physical intervention to guide the viewers, through visual impact, into the unique cultural environment of the city that is full of memories and historical connotations, offering them an opportunity to experience the dreamlike yet allegorical scenes of daily life.



March 18 - May 21, 2023

Tap Seac Gallery, No. 95 Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida

Super Summer Splash Poolside Party

Summer begins with a bang at the “Super Summer Splash Poolside Party”! Presented by Galaxy Macau and Red Bull, the event is part of the integrated resort’s 12th Anniversary celebration. Get ready for a night in an exotic jungle with sizzling samba, carnival drums, live bands and vertiginous sets by Asia’s top female DJs Renee and Janice. Dance to the beat amidst mesmerizing lighting and projection that puts you in the heart of a mysterious jungle. Have a go at our party games including giant Jenga, simulated car racing, drinking competition and cool down with free flow of ice-cold drinks including our mixologist’s special cocktail made from the new Red Bull Apricot Edition.



May 13, 18:00 – 24:00

Cabana, 2F, Banyan Tree Macau

Macao International Museum Day Carnival, 2023

Museums are key contributors to the wellbeing and to the sustainable development of our communities. As trusted institutions and important threads in our shared social fabric, they are uniquely placed to create a cascading effect to foster positive change.



May 14, 2023

Convention Center, Macao Science Center, Macao Science Center Limited, Avenida

Procession of Our Lady of Fátima



Annual procession of devotees, from St. Dominic's Church to the Chapel of Our Lady of Penha where an open-air mass is said. The event commemorated the miracle of Fátima in Portugal in 1917.



May 13, 2023

A St. Dominic's Church, St. Dominic's Square

B Chapel of Our Lady of Penha, Hilltop of Penha Hill

33rd Macao Arts Festival



In 2023, the 33rd Macao Arts Festival takes the theme “The Long Artistic Journey” and aims at promoting innovative expressions of our era through a range of selected exceptional art programmes, inviting the public to appreciate the beauty of art and look to the future with both a local focus and a global vision, while also exploring the diverse aspects of human existence reflected in different artistic genres. Inspired by the compass, the key visual of the event this year communicates the concept of “guiding the road forward and lighting up the hearts” encouraging the public to take a life journey with art to enjoy brighter landscapes ahead.

April 28 - May 28, 2023

Macao Cultural Centre, Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n, Nape-Macao

Summer Love

Enjoy art in action with our artists-in-residence at Galaxy Art! The vibrant and exciting cultural event "Artists-in-Residence: Summer Love" showcases the works of talented Macao and Hong Kong artists who will transform Galaxy Art into a live art studio. Watch them as they turn a wall into their canvas, feel their creative energy as they fill it with colors and images inspired by summer in Macao and Hong Kong.



March 31 - June 30, 2023

Galaxy Art, 1067-1069,1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macao

