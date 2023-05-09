39 Awesome Things to Do This Mother's Day in GBA

Guangzhou



Taste of Love Vol. 6.0 Carnival

Join us for an unforgettable Mother's Day celebration at Conrad Guangzhou on May 14, 2023 from 10.30am to 4.30pm for a day filled with entertainment, delicious food and interactive games at the U-shape driveway booths.



Plus, there are chances to win big prizes too! Admission is free, so bring your family and celebrate this special occasion!

May 14, 10:30 - 16:30

Conrad Guangzhou, 222 Xingmin Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District

Unconditional Love

Come to celebrate Mother's day on May 14. Apart from our featured exclusive dish and mocktail. You can customize your own Morton's photo frame with your family photo.



Morton's Grille, No.222 Xingmin Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

KIBUNE Teppanyaki

KIBUNE is offering a Mother's Day set menu for four people to convey love for "her" through gourmet cuisine. The menu features juicy and tender Matsuba crab paired with a unique roasted chicken feast, followed by a sweet and nourishing bird's nest pumpkin pudding. Enjoy a full and affectionate meal.



By booking in advance, guests can receive a bouquet of carnations and a customized photo album to capture happy moments.

The lunch set menu is priced at RMB1,688 for four people, and the dinner set menu is priced at RMB2,024 for four people.

KIBUNE Teppanyaki, 5/F, 26 Xian Cun Road, Tianhe District

Mother’s Day Privilege



Invite your lovely mother to immerse in festive celebration at Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Tianhe on her special day.



Buffet Dinner

Member price: RMB288 net/person

Promotional price: RMB458 net/person

Special pass around dessert for ladies during dinner period both at Man Ho Restaurant and City Bistro

May 14, 2023

Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Tianhe, NO.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe District

SPA de LA MER



Enjoy the personalized treatment that targets facial contours with proprictary lifting massage techniques and the rencwing power of Miracle Broth to reveal a more youthful appearance.



La Mer The Lifting Facial RMB2,680/60 minutes

Hua Spa, 69/F, Four Seasons Guangzhou, Tianhe District

Sweet As Mom

Mom, an identity with an innate wow factor! Sublime dessert and giveaway to pamper extraordinary Mom!



Lobby Lounge:

Mother’s Day 1-pound cake

Mother’s Day Pink Peach Afternoon Tea for Two

Available: May 13-14, 2023

Lobby Lounge, Level 1, InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No. 828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou

Chinserie Mother’s Day Buffet Dinner



Treat mom to an unforgettable dining experience in elements this Mother's Day at Chinserie Restaurant. Inspired by Guangzhou Shamian Island, Chinserie Restaurant is a blend of freshness and elegance. Our chef selects the freshest seasonal ingredients and present the exquisite and classic Western cuisine. Indulge in an abundant roast station and delecrable seafood option, from salmon bravlax to shucked oysters accompanied with free-flow fizz. Select your favorite main course from an array of homemade specialties, and to end the night on a high note for only 488 RMB.



May 13 and 14, 2023

6/F, Jumeirah Guangzhou

Encounter Sound Action

The action of encountering sound brings you not only an auditory feast, but also a joyful learning and interaction. Here, you will personally experience the beauty brought by "harmony", understand the relationship between breath and sound, understand how to sing "beautiful" songs, and understand how a beautiful choir work was born from scratch. Be amazed at how a group of unfamiliar souls can be 'incredibly well understood' in just two hours playing together while singing, learning together while playing, allows everyone to experience the comfort and relaxation brought by choir in their busy work and life. Meet the sound, meet 'us'.



May 13, 19:30 - 21:30

Zhiyue Art Space, 8M floor, Tianhe City, Beijing Road, 168 Beijing Road, Yuexiu District

Mother's Day Dining Offer



Celebrate Mother's Day at Guangzhou Tower restaurants with a heartfelt tribute to mothers through delectable cuisine. At TWIST Mediterranean Buffet Revolving Restaurant, mothers dining on their special day can indulge in unlimited servings of red wine and beer, complemented with complimentary chocolates to sweeten the experience. Meanwhile, LUTECE French Revolving Restaurant is offering a special treat for mothers on their special day with exclusive discounts on select dishes. Show your appreciation and treat your mother to a memorable dining experience atop the stunning Guangzhou Tower.



TWIST Mediterranean Buffet Revolving Restaurant, Canton Tower

LUTECE French Revolving Restaurant, Canton Tower

Pearl River Prince Cruise



Make this Mother's Day unforgettable with the Pearl River Cruise, featuring a live performance of Mother's Day-themed piano masterpieces by talented pianists from the renowned Xinghai Conservatory. The performance will take place in the grand lobby of the Pearl River Prince Cruiser on May 14, creating a unique and unforgettable experience for all passengers. Join us for a magnificent musical journey and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Pearl River while listening to the soothing melodies. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate this special day in style.



Pearl River Prince Cruise, Canton Tower

Super Mom @Mr. Rocky

Enjoy two special treats this Mother's Day! All mothers who visit our restaurants on this special day will receive a limited-edition gift while supplies last. Be sure to come early to secure your gift! Plus, mothers can join in the fun and participate in an exciting challenge with their children to test their teamwork and skills. Winners will be rewarded with amazing prizes! Celebrate this wonderful day with us and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.



Mr. Rocky Party Pier, 06/07, Zone B, Party Pier, Haizhu District

Mr. Rocky Time Square, 115, 117-121, Ground Floor, Time Square, Tianhe

Mr. Rocky Pearl River, 106, Food Plaza, Pearl River Road, NO.38 Liede Ave., Tianhe

Mr. Rocky Taigucang Wharf, NO.6-7, Taigucang Wharf, Haizhu District

Mr. Rocky G5, NO.2 Bar Street, G5 Plaza, Baiyun

Mr. Rocky PASO， G-010-2, PASO Plaza West Area, Baiyun

Beer Music Party



Large-scale outdoor music festival at the Art Square on the 2nd floor of Zone A, Party Pier for the upcoming Mother's Day weekend!



May 13 and 14, 2023

Zhujiang Party Pier Beer Culture & Art Zone, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin Gang Dong Lu, Haizhu District

Prospect of Women's Art Mouvementin



The First Halfof the 20th Century

With the phased development of the feminist movement in the 20th century, the rise of female consciousness showed significant phased changes in the Eastern and Western worlds, especially having a profound social impact on the modern process of China after the May Fourth New Culture Movement. The achievements and contributions of the 20th century Chinese female artist community in the Chinese art world have left a page for the development history of art in the era of multiculturalism to be supported.



April 20 - May 14, 2023

Guangdong Museum of Art, 38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu District

Art In The Age Of Victoria



The Victorian Era (1837-1901) was a prosperous time for British culture and art. In this period, the pre-Raphaelite, social realism, aestheticism and classical painting schools, a number of famous artists; Dreamlike landscape paintings and reality works depicting the two sides of The Times; Elegant clothes and jewelry embody deep beauty and friendship; The history and evolution of the confluence of China and the West are narrated by the rich imports from the East. Its diverse and profound artistic achievements are an important cultural property of Britain and a treasure of civilization shared by all mankind.



April 28 - July 30, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe District





Shenzhen

Mother's Day Special @Futian Shangri-La Shenzhen

Create an enchanting ‘to do’ list and go on an exclusive date with mothers! Savour our specially crafted set menus, sumptuous buffet, delicate desserts, work up a sweat, enjoy a healing massage together and make the good times even better with an exquisite gift just for her. A special brooch crafting class, on May 14, is exquisitely prepared for mothers who dine at Café Zen, Shang Garden or Lobby Lounge. Celebrate the upcoming Mother's Day together at Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen.



Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, NO.4088 Yi Tian Road, Futian District

Mother’s Day @Paletto



Delight your mother for the coming Mother’s Day with an exclusive family brunch at Paletto Italian Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen. Chef Lorenzo is set to present his secret menu special for this weekend in the name of love, bringing the memories with his mother into life as well as your plates.



Paletto Italian Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen

Mother’s Day @Mercado



This year Mother’s Day is going to be a day full of surprising gifts and memorable moments at InterContinental Shenzhen. Mercado Café & Restaurant wants to make it a special day with a festive buffet and thoughtful interaction handcrafting session for both lunch and dinner time. Mothers will be welcomed with delightful desserts and children will be invited to hand-make meaningful gifts from flower basket to cakes and express their love for mother.



Price:

Lunch: RMB398 net/person (11:30-14:30)

Dinner: RMB488 net/person (17:30-21:30)

Mercado Café & Restaurant, InterContinental Shenzhen

Mother's Day @Four Seasons Shenzhen



A beautiful carnation flower for the lovely lady at Zhuo Yue Xuan Chinese Restaurant. Braised bird's nest with papaya for the great lady during Mother's Day Buffet. Theme welcome drink for the wonderful lady during Mother's Day Afternoon Tea.



May 14, Four Seasons Shenzhen

Exclusive Offer for Mother's Day



Savor themed buffet lunch at OpenHouse feature with Southeast-Asian cuisine, seafood, freshly cut salmon, durian desserts to celebrate a cozy mother's day.



Mother's Day themed Buffet Lunch

RMB298/Person

Party of three, 1 mother free of charge.

Extra benefits:

One instant photo

One carnation

JEN ACTIVE day pass experience

May 14, 12:00-14:30

OpenHouse, 5/F, JEN Shenzhen Qianhal by Shangri-La, No.399 Qianwan 1st Road, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone, Nanshan District

"Castle in the Sky" Concert

Have you ever been warmed by these animations, such as Castle in the Sky, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke? Have you ever been moved by the music in it? A series of graceful notes and beautiful memories will take you to the exciting and diverse world of animation to feel the warmth and beauty that arose naturally in your heart.



Even though his childhood has passed away, Hayao Miyazaki and Joe Hisaishi's "animation kingdom" is still sealed in the hearts of many "young children". Together, we once again depict the eternal memories.

May 14, 11:00 to late

Huaxia Art Center, 1 Guangqiao Jie, Overseas Chinese Town

Liminal Odysseys

A homecoming of resistance beyond binaries,



A voyage of fluid creaturely hybridization,

Surfing through the increasingly nebulous categories of identity and language.

April 30 - June 30, 2023

Jupiter Museum of Art, 6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian District

Greekend Party



The party is held at LAVO TAPAS in Shenzhen Bay, Nanshan. During the day, it is a Spanish restaurant and at night, it is a bar suitable for drinking after work. The atmosphere is very chill, and you can sit down for 1 second to enter a foreign vacation mode, just like being in a food market on the Mediterranean coast. Don't be a Shenzhen person who only knows how to make money! Learn to enjoy the Greeks and invite a few old friends together for a flying weekend with delicious wine and food.



May 14, 13:00 - 18:00

LAVO TAPAS & BAR, B105, BayPlaza-B105, Shenzhen Bay Mixc City, No. 2888, Keyuan South Road, Nanshan District

Screening: MICHAEL JACKSON'S JOURNEY

FROM MOTOWN TO OFF THE WALL



Human communication goes far beyond language, and movies are one of them. We search for people with the same breath under the same roof through public screening. On August 10, 1979, Michael Jackson released 'Off The Wall', forever changing the world music landscape.



《MICHAEL JACKSON'S JOURNEY FROM MOTOWN TO OFF THE WALL》(USA, 2016)

May 14, 15:00 - 18:00 (1 hour and 33 minutes in length)

*The following tickets all include a beverage discount coupon of 20 yuan per person

Single person on-site ticket RMB50

Two person on-site ticket RMB92

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan District

Foshan

Salute Love to Mom

All female guest who come for lunch and dinner buffet on May 14 entitled to one portion of special dish.



Lunch Buffet present: Stewed Snow Pear with White Fungus and Peach Gum

Dinner Buffet present: Stewed Papaya with Bamboo Bird's Nest

May 14, 2023

3/F，Café Marco, Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan

Mother's Day @Swissotel Foshan



Treat your mother to a memorable dining experience this Mother's Day! Join us at The Imperial Deluxe Restaurant on the 5th floor, where all mothers dining during the evening will be treated to a complimentary serving of our signature caramel jelly dessert. Meanwhile, at Cafe Swiss on the 50th floor, enjoy our Mother's Day promotion with a special price of RMB118 per person for the lunch buffet and RMB198 per person for the dinner buffet. As a special bonus, each mother will receive a complimentary voucher worth RMB168 for the lunch buffet participating in social media interactions. Don't miss this opportunity to show your love and appreciation for your mother with delicious food and stunning views from the top of Foshan.



The Imperial Deluxe Restaurant, 5/F, Swissotel Foshan

Cafe Swiss, 50/F, Swissotel Foshan

Mother's Day Melody Concert

Mother's Day Melody Concert conveys love and gratitude towards loved ones through music. The concert hopes that the public can bring their parents to the scene to experience, create memorable experience together. The songs not only carry the stories of parents, but also memories that they want to remember but are afraid of forgetting, as well as memories that everyone wants to explore and fill.



May 14, 19:30 to late

Foshan Grand Theatre, No. 1, Huakang Road, Lecong Town, Shunde District

Zhuhai

Pastel Painting: Chasing My Dream

Pastel painting, originating in Italy, has a long history of over 500 years. It combines the heaviness of oil painting with the agility of watercolor painting. It is a highly artistic form of painting. The exhibition 'Pastel Painting: Chasing My Dream' presents Zhang Xiaohui, president of the Pastel Painting Society in Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City, who has made outstanding works over the years. Introducing the world of pastel painting and experience the charm of pastel art.



April 26 - May 20, 2023

Zhuhai Cultural Center, 164 Lanpu Road, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City

Hong Kong



Mother's Day @Mr. Wolf

Join us on Sunday, May 14, from 11.30am to 3pm and let us honor all mothers with our special Brunch Set offering. Our menu includes a selection of appetizers to share mouth-watering main courses and delicious desserts We have something for everyone including vegetarians and little ones.



Mr. Wolf, 5/F, Carver Building, 70 Queen's Road, Hong Kong

"Buon Fine Settimana" Brunch for Mother’s Day

Filial devotion is elevated to memorable experiences at A Lux with festive brunch and dinner menus served on 13 and 14 May 2023 for Mother’s Day. The hidden Central gem is a casual chic dining establishment specialising in refined French and Italian dishes crafted by renowned Executive Chef Kwan Wai-chung.



For family gatherings starring mum, Chef Chung has created a joyous brunch menu with three variations based on the theme of A Lux’s popular Buon Fine Settimana weekend brunch. Available from noon to 3 p.m. on May 13 and 14, 2023 (Mother’s Day and its eve), the menu features exquisite interpretations of land and sea bounty.

Festive brunch and dinner menus served on 13 and 14 May 2023 for Mother’s Day

Operates from 12 noon to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm daily

A Lux, Shop M2, M/F, Baskerville House, 13 Duddell Street, Central

Celebrates Mother's Day with Succulent Shellfish from

The Seas Around Japan

Traditional Japanese sushi omakase haven Sushi Rin celebrates the joyful Mother’s Day, presenting a new exquisite dinner menu featuring multicourse parades of coveted Japanese seasonal shellfish. The HIROAKI – KAI menu can be enjoyed until May 14 2023 at the restaurant’s two locations in Sheung Wan and Tsim Sha Tsui.



May 14, 2023

Booking three days in advance is required to ensure availability of the finest, freshest preparations.

Sushi Rin Sheung Wan Branch, Shop D, G/F, 126-128 Jervois Street, Sheung Wan

Sushi Rin Tsim Sha Tsui Branch, Shop 1, UG/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Mother's Day @JOM

Enjoy a special Mother's Day set menu designed for the most memoriable experience with your loved ones.



JOM, 7 King Street East, Wan Chai

Cartier and Women



“Cartier and Women” is the first major exhibition that foregrounds women’s role and presence in the history of Cartier. Featuring about three hundred stunning items of Cartier jewellery, timepieces, precious objects, and archival records from the nineteenth century to the present day, the exhibition celebrates women’s lifestyles, creativity, and influence. Through these exquisite works and fascinating stories, the exhibition’s four thematic sections explore the close relationship between women, jewellery, and fashion. This exhibition also highlights the profound impact of art from China and other parts of the world on Cartier, a testament to the Museum’s mission to facilitate dialogue among world civilisations.



April 14 - August 14, 2023

Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong District

Macao



Blossoming Mother’s Day

The team at CHA BEI showcase their love of beautiful, healthy ingredients in a three-course lunch served with a glass of NV Maison Mumm RSRV 4.5 Champagne. Surprise Mom with a bouquet made by you, under the guidance of our professional florist at the workshop.



May 14, 2023

CHA BEI, Galaxy Macau, 1/F, 1047

Mother-Daughter Special Moment



Enjoy a blissful day out with your mother to make her special day unforgettable.



This May, share a tender moment with your beloved mum at The Spa at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau. Show her how much you treasure her with a mother-daughter spa experience that leaves you both radiant and refreshed, featuring your choice of a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star facial treatment or body massage for two incorporating French luxury skincare brand Biologique Recherche. You will also receive a complimentary designated Biologique Recherche product as a special gift. Spend a delightful outing with your mum and create new precious Mother's Day memories.

Offer Details:

-Choice of 60-minute facial treatment or body massage for two during the same visit

-Complimentary designated Biologique Recherche product

Price: MOP2,730 (Original Price MOP3,900)

Promotion Period: From May 8 to 31, 2023

The Spa at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau

Charming Mother's Day Style-up



Treat your dearest mum to a glamourous Mother's Day with an indulgent spa and hair style-up.



This May, give your mother a restful and rejuvenating experience with a Rose Quartz Restorative Facial at The Spa at THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, featuring a three-level facial massage with science-led luxury skincare brand 111SKIN. Her pampering day is completed with a wash, blow-dry and style at Gentlemen's Tonic, the internationally acclaimed luxury grooming and hair styling concept from London. Extend the glamour even longer with exclusive discounts on the purchase of any 111SKIN gift set. Show your mum your love with a gift that will imbue her with a radiant glow.

Offer Details:

-Spa and salon package – MOP1,588

60-minute 111SKIN Rose Quartz Restorative Facial at The Spa at THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU

Wash, blow-dry and style at Gentlemen's Tonic

-Enjoy up to 35% off on any purchase of 111SKIN's exclusive gift set

Promotion Period: From May 8 to 31, 2023

The Spa at THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU

Mother's Day Buffet Celebration



Celebrate Mother's Day with a splendid meal filled with delicious delicacies.



Treat your mother to a feast for all her senses with an abundant lunch or dinner at The Grand Buffet this Mother's Day. Choose savoury and sweet dishes from tantalising international gourmet cuisines, including specially crafted delicacies such as braised fish maw with fresh milk, gorgeous themed desserts, and special drinks. In the evening, more delights await with sizzling grilled dishes at La Parilla, Macau's only dedicated outdoor BBQ pit. To make the day even more festive, all mothers will receive a carnation bouquet. Show your mum how dear she is to you with an extravagant meal full of unforgettable flavours and mouth-watering aromas.

Lunch buffet

Hours: 12pm to 3pm

Price: Adult – MOP398 | Child – MOP199

Dinner buffet

Hours: 6pm to 10pm

Price: Adult – MOP688 | Child – MOP344

The Grand Buffet at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau

Special Mother's Day Dinner @Lua Azul

Lua Azul Chinese Restaurant cordially invites you to celebrate this Mother’s Day with your loved ones. We will be hosting a three-day celebration from May 12 to 14 during dinner service. Indulge in our specially curated set dinner menus, meticulously crafted to showcase the authentic flavors of Chinese cuisine. Our delectable dishes are sure to bring joy to your mother’s heart and create unforgettable memories for your family.



May 12 - 14, 11am - 3pm, 6.30pm - 10pm

Lua Azul, 3/F, Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre

Happy Mother's Day @Mrs Sippy



Fun activities on Mother's Day:



Parent-child flower art, 15:30-17:00, at MOP268

A child + a parent will receive a FUNNEL CAKE for a lady accompanying her to the parent-child activity

Love Heart Steak Night, 18:00-22:00

Love steak is limited in the evening market.

Night of Goddess, starting at 22:00

Free admission for women to drink any designated drinks. Men's at MOP330/person, designated drinks for free. Special invitation to Live Show.

May 14, 2023

Mrs Sippy, No. 412-416, Majishi Governor Road, Macao

Mother's Day @HardChill Thai Fusion



Enjoy a special Mother's Day set menu designed for the most memoriable experience with your loved ones.



HardChill Thai Fusion, NO.8 Feng Tang Wei, Macao

Like to Promote a Deal?



