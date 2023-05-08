Give Blood & Save a Child's Life

You don't realize how important blood donation is until you or a member of your family becomes ill. Many people who have received blood tell others this, and they know it's true. It's even more heartbreaking and devastating when it's a child. Here's one such testimony...

Little JT had become a survivor since the day he was diagnosed with Severe Aplastic Anemia, and he had also become a fighter. However, it took time for us to accept that this was actually happening to him.

After his first hospital discharge, me and his dad thought it was just a mere hospital visit and nothing else and that the next blood report would be normal, but we were wrong. We had to gather all the courage we could to fight this life-threatening disease.

We almost lost him when he had internal bleeding and was on an invasive ventilator. I still remember the day when the doctors called us urgently and told us that he had vomited blood in PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit).

We rushed there, and the team of doctors who were waiting for us appeared stunned. Me and my husband could read their eyes: they were thinking, who will start the conversation with the parents.

They explained to us that our baby had internal bleeding and was now on a ventilator. It appeared to us that they had lost hope, and when they told us visit our child in PICU, we were very worried, as no visitors were allowed in PICU.

What we saw there was our two-year-old JT with two tubes in his mouth: one was a tube for the internal bleeding and other was a tube connected to a ventilator. His hands were tied to the bed and there was so much more, that I cannot bear to think of it again.

One question I am asked repeatedly since JT had this problem is “How did you do it? You are very strong.”

Trust me; I am as fragile as any other mom. But when I looked at him and saw that he was not giving up, then how could I? We had no other choice… we had to fight back! Practically, when we go for a fight we need weapons, an army, and a plan of attack.

My weapon was my faith in God, because through him no weapon used against me would prevail.

My army were those who loved him and prayed for him every single day and all those angels who donated blood through Bloodline calling.

And our plan was having the presence of a wonderful oncologist who we followed with our complete trust.

My heart is filled with gratitude, because as a family, we know that you have all prayed for him and also reached out to #Bloodline and donated blood for him.

I want to shout out to all of you that donated. Because of your efforts, baby JT never had to wait for blood transfusions at this very delicate time when these transfusions were vital for his survival.

God had made a road for us lined up with so many angels, and first in the line was Bloodline, who made sure that he didn’t collapse again before the actual transplant process started.

All your prayers and efforts came true, and after 51 days of hospitalization, baby JT was finally home.

In the coming two months, he was prone to infections, and he needed to be closely observed. I stayed with baby JT almost three months in hospitals. I have seen how kids had to wait for blood products and sometimes, the parameters are so low that I have seen mothers crying in the corners of the hospitals.

I ask you all: please donate blood at your convenience so that no child should have to suffer from the lack of blood and no mother should have to cry because of the shortage. I have been there, and I have been blessed. Please continue to help those other mothers too.