17 Ways to Spoil Your Mother This Sunday

'Me & Mom' Brunch at Portman's

You and your mother deserve a day out together, and Portman’s Restaurant is the ideal venue for celebrating the joy of motherhood – offering diners an “all-you-and-your-mother-can-eat” special brunch all week from May 8-14.

Enjoy two novel dishes inspired by the chefs' mothers, as well as Salad Station, Fisherman’s Market, Chinese Cold Dishes, Warm Chinese Dishes, Live Stations and a Dessert Station. Click the link below for all the details...

That's Shanghai Exclusive Discount

Portman’s is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on their Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet:

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet for adults: RMB498 (originally RMB598)

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Beer & Wine: RMB598 (originally RMB698)

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Moët and Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne: RMB698 (originally RMB798)

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet for Kids 6-12 years old: RMB258 (originally RMB298)

Scan the QR below to take advantage of this reader discount:

Portman's, 1/F, The Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1楼, 近西康路.

Shanghai Mamas Mother's Day Brunch @ Conrad Hotel

It's been a year full of challenges and change; throughout it all, you've been a constant source of love for your family. It's time to celebrate YOU with a day of indulgence this Mother's Day!



Join Shanghai Mamas for a thoughtfully crafted Mother's Day Brunch from noon to 2.30pm on Sunday, May 14. You'll be treated to an exceptional buffet brunch prepared by the skilled chefs at the Conrad Hotel.

RMB350 per adult including buffet with free flow drinks, wine and beer

RMB150 per child aged 6-12

Free for child aged 5 and under

There will be activities to entertain your kids – clown, bubble show, face painting, nail polishing and Chinese sugar painting

Scan the QR code on the poster above to RSVP.

Conrad Shanghai, 789 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Xizang Zhong Lu 南京东路789号, 近西藏中路.

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch @ The Westin Bund Center

While food has the ability to bring people together, mums ensure it unites the family. Mother’s Day is the ultimate excuse to celebrate the important women in your life with live artistic performances, live music, bottomless Pol Roger Champagne, lobster, oyster, roasted beef and foie gras at The Stage.

Every mother will receive a special gift and also a 20% discount voucher for iSPA.



The Stage, Level 1, The Westin Bund Center, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu 河南中路88号上海威斯汀大饭店一楼, 近广东路.

Live Music Brunch @ Cotton's







Enjoy brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or heated garden, where moms will get a free sparkling wine, and enjoy an afternoon of music with Jing & Yanran and their blend of R&B and neo-soul.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Oysters Special @ Cuivre



At Cuivre, enjoy 30% off on Fine de Claire Oysters... so just RMB60 for three!

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Mother’s Day with Bubbles @ The Bull & Claw



Book a table for brunch or dinner on Sunday, May 14 at The Bull & Claw and mention Mothers Day to get a free Prosecco on arrival for Mum!

On Sunday, The Bull & Claw serves its famous free flow brunch from 11am, and from 5pm serve a proper English Roast Beef with Yorkshire Pudding and vegetables for just RMB138.

Book now through the QR code on the poster above.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Complimentary Drink or Dessert @ Azul Group

The Azul Group are offering a complimentary drink or dessert for all mothers on May 14. Simply pick which of their delicious venues at which you'd like to celebrate...



Azul



Azul, Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Bhacus



Bhacus Wine & Wood Grill, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼.

Xouk



Xouk by Azul 1000 Trees, 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路.

Colca Heng Shan



Colca Heng Shan, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉.

Azul Italiano



Azul Italiano (North Bund), 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03.

Azul Italiano (1000 Trees), L1F-14, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 莫干山路600号，L1F-14，近昌化路.

Mamas & Margaritas @ Tacolicious



It's a complimentary Margarita for mom at Tacolicious.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

A Mexican Mother’s Day @ El Santo

Sticking with the Mexican theme, book a table for brunch or dinner on Sunday, May 14 at El Santo and mention Mothers Day to get a free portion of Nachos!

On Sunday El Santo serves brunch from 11am with free flow drinks including Frozen Margaritas, Craft Beers, Wine, Aperol Spritz and more!



Book now through the QR code on the poster above.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Free Petit Four or Drink @ Anokhi



Over at Anokhi, mothers can choose a petit four or drink for free.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Free Tiramisu @ D.O.C



Book a table for brunch or dinner on Sunday, May 14 at D.O.C and mention Mothers Day to get a free Tiramisu for Mum!



On Sunday D.O.C serves brunch from 11am with free flow drinks and offers buy-one-get-one-free pizza all day every Sunday.



Book now through the QR code on the poster above.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Garden Brunch @ Abbey Road



Enjoy a garden brunch at Abbey Road with live music, and add four hours free flow for JUST RMB198. We're talking Prosecco, House Wine, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Carlsberg and Asahi Draft, Gin Tonic, Vodka Tonic, Rum Coke, Aperol Spritz and soft drinks.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Mother’s Day Gift Specials



If you’re looking for something to delight your mother for this coming Mother’s Day, look no further than Portman’s scrumptious Mother’s Day Cake.

This ruby purple sweet potato and vanilla guava cake is a masterpiece, a-one-of-a-kind creation from the team’s Pastry Chef – King Shang.

Cake Options

Ruby Purple Sweet Potato Vanilla Guava Cake (RMB488)

Individual Strawberry Sparkling Wine Jasmine Cake (RMB78/piece)

Heart-shaped Chocolate Purple Olive Cookies (RMB268/jar)*

To reserve your Mother’s Day Cake (or any of the other above dessert options), scan the QR below:

*Also available at The Gift Shop, open daily 8am-8pm

Portman's, 1/F, The Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1楼, 近西康路.

