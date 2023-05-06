  1. home
133rd Canton Fair Concludes with $21.7 Billion Export Turnover

By Billy Jiang, May 6, 2023

The 133rd Canton Fair, the largest trade fair in China, concluded on May 5 after three major phases.

According to official data, as of May 4, the on-site export turnover at this year's Canton Fair amounted to 21.69 billion US dollars, with a total of 2.837 million visitors.

The fair also saw the emergence of new exhibition sections – such as industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing, new energy and intelligent connected vehicles – which were highly popular among attendees.

In particular, innovative and environmentally-friendly products drew significant attention from buyers. The demand for green, low-carbon products reflects the growing global focus on sustainable development and climate change mitigation.

In a statement, the Canton Fair's organizers expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the event, which they attributed to the tireless efforts of exhibitors, buyers, and staff.

The organizers also emphasized their commitment to continuously improving the Canton Fair's platform, both on-site and online, to better serve the needs of global participants.

Did you participate in the 133rd Canton Fair? What is your experience in town during this busy period? Please let us know in the comments and follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via China Import and Export Fair]

