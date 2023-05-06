  1. home
  2. Articles

Home Exchange Holiday: New Travel Trend Taking Off in China

By Billy Jiang, May 6, 2023

0 0

This past May Holiday, a new travel trend has emerged on social media called "home exchange holiday." This unique type of break involves two strangers traveling to each other's cities and staying in each other's homes for free.

The home exchange travel trend is gaining popularity among young people, who are attracted to the idea of having unique travel experiences while saving money, and has been rapidly gaining traction on social media platforms such as Little Red Book.

Currently, there are two main methods of home exchange travel: simultaneous exchange and staggered exchange.

_20230506150441.jpg

Many users on Little Red Book have posted specific exchange travel requests. Image by That's GBA

However, due to various conditions, home exchange holiday in China is still in the exploratory phase.

According to Li Long, the deputy director of the China Tourism Academy, home exchange holiday can save travel expenses and provide unique experiences, which are popular among young people seeking personalized experiences.

That said, there are objective risks involved, particularly with accommodation, including property security and personal privacy concerns.

Li also pointed out that mutual trust between exchange partners is crucial, and attention should be paid to whether both parties will keep their promises to protect each other's property, including trust in information and confidentiality.

It is worth noting that exchange travel may also face legal risks when exchanging accommodations. Li suggested that as legal regulations are improved, third-party regulations should be added to better protect the rights and interests of both exchange partners.

As this trend continues to grow, it will be important for travelers to carefully consider the potential risks and take appropriate precautions to ensure their safety and protect their property.

Have you had any experience in home exchange holiday in the past? Do you welcome this new trend? Please let us know in the comments and follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via That's GBA]

May Day Holiday Holidays Hotel Booking China Travel New Trends Home Exchange

more news

11 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

11 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

The most important meal of the week!

Beijing Cashes in On Winter Olympics Tourism Over CNY Holiday

Beijing Cashes in On Winter Olympics Tourism Over CNY Holiday

The National Sliding Center in Yanqing district proved a popular site for Spring Festival tourists in Beijing.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Mindful Room

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Mindful Room

​Australian platinum-award winning musician Gus Till creates meditative music for the Mindful Room to let you begin a journey of healing for the body, mind and spirit.

27 New Cases in Shenzhen, Rumors of National Holiday Lockdown

As cases rise, lockdown rumors spread.

37 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

A selection of awesome things to do.

35 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

A selection of awesome things to do in Guangzhou.

10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

It's not too late to plan a getaway!

Where are People Traveling for China's National Week Holiday?

Most popular train and flight destinations, according to 12306 CHINA RAILWAY and travel agency Qunar.com, respectively.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

TDIH: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

Mystery Shrouds Deaths of 2 Chinese Nationals in Bali

WHO Declares End to COVID-19 Global Health Emergency

PHOTOS: 274 Million China Trips Taken Over May Holiday

63 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WHO Declares End to COVID-19 Global Health Emergency

WHO Declares End to COVID-19 Global Health Emergency

133rd Canton Fair Concludes with $21.7 Billion Export Turnover

133rd Canton Fair Concludes with $21.7 Billion Export Turnover

Home Exchange Holiday: New Travel Trend Taking Off in China

Home Exchange Holiday: New Travel Trend Taking Off in China

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

Jiahui Partners with Shanghai Women's Half Marathon

Jiahui Partners with Shanghai Women's Half Marathon

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives