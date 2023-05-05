  1. home
4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

By Sponsored, May 5, 2023

10-Day Treasures of Thailand with Phuket Relaxation

WeChat-Image_20230505081409.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This 10-day Thailand luxury tour takes you to Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket, covering temple exploration, elephant and tiger visits, and beach relaxation for several days.

In Chiang Mai, pay a visit to the Elephant Natural Park, a natural sanctuary for disabled elephants, buffalo, dogs, cats, birds and many other rescued animals. You'll also head to the Tiger Kingdom, a tiger center where you can interact with the baby and adult tigers in trainer-supervised enclosures.

In Bangkok, tour the fabulous temples including Wat Traimit, Wat Arun, Wat Phra Kaew and Wat Phra Kaew. Then head to Ayutthaya, and explore the ancient capital of the Kingdom of Siam that existed from 1350 to 1767.

Finally, spend several days relaxing on the beach in Phuket and heading to the Similan Islands for snorkeling and swimming.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar

WeChat-Image_20230505081358.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.

Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

For More Information Click Here

9-Day Vietnam Classic Tour: From North to South

WeChat-Image_20230505081153.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This nine-day small group tour will take you from the delights of the capital city of Hanoi and the stunning islands of Halong Bay to the beaches of Hoi An and the remote Mekong Delta.

Start a beautiful tour of Vietnamese capital Hanoi with French avenues and tree-lined boulevards; then take a boat tour of the islands in Ha Long Bay and through one of the most beautiful offshore areas in the world.

Fly down to the ancient port city of Hoi An and discover ancient ruins and beautiful beaches, then head to Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, to visit one of the most amazing cities in the world.

End the trip with a unique tour of the Mekong Delta and visit the stunning Can Tho Floating Market.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Beijing Essence Tour with Great Wall

WeChat-Image_20230505081349.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Beijing, one of the world's most influential cities, is China's past, present, and future.

It has changed beyond recognition in the 21st century, but the city still retains remnants of its past in the form of imperial wonders, ancient hutong alleys with traditional courtyard residences, time-honored cuisine, authentic local life and, of course, incredible Great Wall.

This  four-day small group tour covers all the highlights of Beijing – Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven, Great Wall, Tiananmen Square, Forbidden City and Beijing Hutong.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

