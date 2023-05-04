  1. home
  2. Articles

PHOTOS: 274 Million China Trips Taken Over May Holiday

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 4, 2023

0 0

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has released data on the country’s May Holiday, and the signs are good for the post-COVID recovery of the domestic travel market. 

48171683174728_.pic.jpg

Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. Image via Weibo/@君君的旅行日记

According to the Ministry, there were a total of around 274 million domestic trips, a year-on-year increase of 70.83%, and a 19% increase compared with 2019, before COVID restrictions were introduced. 

48291683175881_.pic.jpg

Crowds at The Bund, Shanghai. Image via Weibo/@朱放元－方圆天地

Spending during the holiday totaled roughly RMB148 billion (around USD21 billion), a year-on-year increase of 128.9% and representing almost the same levels of 2019. 

Here are a few other May Day facts which spell nothing but good news for China’s domestic travel industry.

The Top Ten Most Popular Scenic Spots 

According to CCTV, China’s most popular scenic spots between April 29 and May 1 were as follows:

1. Hangzhou West Lake

2. Nanjing Confucius Temple, Qinhuai River Scenic Area 

3. Nanjing Zhongshan Mountain Scenic Spot

4. Beijing New Summer Palace

5. Dali Ancient Town, Yunnan Province

6. Xi’an Great Wild Goose Pagoda

7. Jinan Tianxia Spring Scenic Area

8. Wuhan East Lake Scenic Area

9. Beijing Olympic Park 

10. Beijing Temple of Heaven Park

48251683175426_.pic.jpg
Hangzhou West Lake. Image via Weibo/@会玩君wpgmedia

48211683174882_.pic.jpg
Temple of Heaven Park, Beijing. Image via Weibo/@中心图片

The Hottest Cross-Provincial Travel Destinations

According to the Ministry, the most popular cross-provincial destinations included Beijing, Hangzhou, Dali and Xiamen.

Certain ‘wanghong,’ or ‘internet-famous’ places also proved popular, including Chongqing and Changsha. 

48271683175756_.pic.jpg

Dali Ancient Town, Yunnan Province. Image via Weibo/@芒果不想再跑跑跑了

Another hot destination included Zibo, a city in Shandong Province located around 100 kilometers east of provincial capital Jinan.

The city might not have the same reputation for tourist spots as the likes of Beijing, Xi’an, etc., but has become popular for its barbeque, something local tourism authorities worked hard to promote. 

The city also implemented other measures to attract visitors from across the country during the May Holiday, including offering free parking. 

Travelers Are Going Further Afield 

According to data from Chinese travel agency Ctrip – the international version of which is Trip.com – the average distance covered by each traveler over the May Holiday increased by around 25% year-on-year. 

Average distance for flights was around 1,638 kilometers, approximately the distance between Shanghai and Chongqing.

Meanwhile, the average distance for high-speed rail trips was around 389 kilometers, approximately the distance between Shanghai and Huangshan, Anhui Province. 

Ctrip also pointed out that hotel bookings by cross-provincial travelers saw an approximately 7-fold year-on-year increase, and tickets for scenic areas saw an approximately 9-fold year-on-year increase. 

[Cover image (Xi'an City Walls) via Weibo/@参考消息]

May Day Holiday Travel

more news

Beijing Cashes in On Winter Olympics Tourism Over CNY Holiday

Beijing Cashes in On Winter Olympics Tourism Over CNY Holiday

The National Sliding Center in Yanqing district proved a popular site for Spring Festival tourists in Beijing.

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

A handy list of hospitals that offer English COVID test results.

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

New Travel Policies in Shenzhen and Restrictions in Guangzhou

Daily update.

27 New Cases in Shenzhen, Rumors of National Holiday Lockdown

As cases rise, lockdown rumors spread.

37 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

A selection of awesome things to do.

35 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

A selection of awesome things to do in Guangzhou.

10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

It's not too late to plan a getaway!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

TDIH: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

PHOTOS: 274 Million China Trips Taken Over May Holiday

GBA School News Roundup: April 2023

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2023

Smile! 2 Truly Incredible Dental Deals

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Mystery Shrouds Deaths of 2 Chinese Nationals in Bali

Mystery Shrouds Deaths of 2 Chinese Nationals in Bali

63 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

63 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Smile! 2 Truly Incredible Dental Deals

Smile! 2 Truly Incredible Dental Deals

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives