Down the Rabbit Hole with Dark Circus' 'Into the Wonderland'

Hailing from Khabarovsk in Russia, Vladimir has been part of the Shanghai performance scene for 12 years, starting his journey as a dancer, before becoming a choreographer, and finally working as a stage director.



Creator/Art Director of Dark Circus, this weekend Vladimir and the company launch Into the Wonderland at The Pearl, their take on the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland.

We headed down the rabbit hole with Vladimir, hoping to find out more about the brand new, all-singing, all-dancing show.

For those not in the know, who are Dark Circus, and what do you do?

We are multi-talented performing company creating unique immersive shows: a fusion of circus, theater, music and cabaret.

We bring you the DARK CIRCUS EXPERIENCE.



DARK – We work in the edgy genre of noir. So be aware, our shows are for adults only. We love complimenting dark humor and countercultural themes.



CIRCUS – We are a team of multi-skilled artists: singers, dancers, actors, mimes, acrobats, aerialists and more. We respect our art and create our shows from concept to realization.



EXPERIENCE – Our shows are immersive; guests will be submerged into an atmospheric array of striking performances and thrilling visuals.

When did you first conceive of Into the Wonderland?

Into the Wonderland was created in February 2023, after the COVID pandemic had finally ended.

We came up with the idea of a new show, based on fairytales, which would appeal to everyone; we wanted something sweet, magical, and not too aggressive or overly sexualized.

Into the Wonderland is a true fairytale with characters that we all know and love, bringing warm memories from our childhoods. Additionally, we have adapted it for The Pearl stage.

What can people expect from the show?

We don't want to reveal all of our cards just yet, but there are parts that are more than just theater or dance performances.

We believe that it will leave a sweet aftertaste, and people will want more.

What is your favorite number in the show?

The aerial act; it's not an easy one, and its looks amazing.

And your favorite character?

The White Queen. She is a bit of a weird character, but at the same time she is very sweet.

It is an interactive performance – how does that work?

I'm just going to say that all the action will not happen on an actual stage. The rest, people will have to come and check out for themselves; it's a surprise.

Tickets



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 5 & 6, 19 & 20, 6pm doors, 7-8.45pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.