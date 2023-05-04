25 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday-Friday

Cinco de Mayo @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious can always, always, always be trusted for a damn good time. Or, in this case, three days of good times. Wednesday through Friday, drink deals, margaritas, music and mayhem will abound!

And that's not all...

May the Fourth be with you!

It's Star Wars Day, and at Tacolicious they're celebrating with a bang. Head over from 5pm and get five shots of tequila for just RMB100. It's a deal so good, even Darth Vader couldn't resist.

And, if you're feeling a little Chewie, they've got plenty of tacos to fuel your Jedi training. So bring your friends, bring your lightsabers, and make it a Star Wars Day to remember!

Wed-Fri May 3-5, from 6pm, Star Wars Day Thu May 4, from 5pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Thursday



Highball Social Night @ Lounge by Topgolf



Black Rock London founders Tom and Tristan, joined by Colin Tait (Black Rock Shanghai, Shake, Heyday), will be doing a meet-and-greet at Lounge by Topgolf on Thursday.

The Highball Social Night sees two highballs, free bites and unlimited mini golf and swing suite games for just RMB168.

Thu May 4, 7-11pm; RMB168.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Chase White & OFBT @ Post No Bills Cantina



On Star Wars day (May Fourth) Post No Bills brings to you an immersive guest shift by Chase White of OFBT. Craft cocktails made with OFBT Limelight Gin, Cantina Soundtrack & Special Slushies.

There ARE the droids you've been looking for.

Thu May 4, 8pm-Late.

Post No Bills, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路970号，进胶州路.

Friday



Cinco de Mayo Tacos Free-Flow @ Tacos El Paisa



Tacos El Paisa's tacos are so good they named the place after them. So you'd be loco not to take advantage of their Cinco de Mayo deal – three hours free flow tacos from 12-3pm or 5.30pm-8.30pm for just RMB168.

Come hungry, leave satisfied!

Fri May 5, 12-3pm or 5.30pm-8.30pm.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta @ Cantina Agave



It's gonna get lively on the Fumin Lu-Changle Lu corner of fun on Friday, as Cantina Agave go all out with their Cinco de Mayo Fiesta.

Happy hour all night, a beer cart from the Shanghai Love crew, and two veritable legends of the Shanghai cocktail game mixing up some magic – Papi from Diligencias and Mark Lloyd of the Upper Room.

It all kicks off at 6pm and, knowing these guys, doesn't look like it'll end until well into wee hours of the next day...

Fri May 5, 6pm-Late.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 5, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

DJ Tom William @ La Mezcaleria



Enjoy a mix of mezcal at and music at La Mezcaleria this Friday night, where DJ Tom William will be on the decks to bring you original vinyl music.

Fri May 5, 10pm-1am; Free.

La Mezcaleria, #201-2, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Friday & Saturday



Cinco de Mayo @ El Luchador



It's Cinco y Seis De Mayo at El Santo, with crazy deals on both Friday and Saturday night. Corona and Tacos start from RMB15 from 5pm, going up just RMB5 in price with each passing hour.

Famed for their weekend parties, there will be entertainment both nights, with music from DJ Se7en, Le Neta Sound Machine and DJ Rico!

And that's not all...

Should you wish to start a little earlier, it is also half price on the whole brunch menu on the Saturday.

Viva El Santo!

Fri & Sat May 5 & 6, 5pm-Late, Half Price Brunch Sat May 6, 11am-3pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Into the Wonderland @ The Pearl



Get ready to step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland!

This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.



READ MORE: Down the Rabbit Hole with Dark Circus' 'Into the Wonderland'

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 5 & 6, 6pm doors, 7-8.45pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Spring Fling @ La Suite



Spring Fling weekend at La Suite... find your fling on the dance floor where they dance till sunrise!

As always, enjoy open format music with the best hits and, of course, it is free entry before 11pm with drinks and canapes.

It's then RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat 5 & 6, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



Zut Alors! French Comedy Improv @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Yugo Grill goes Gallic this Saturday, with the Zut Alors! French improv team providing a whole lot of fun and laughter. Scan the QR above to get your ticket now.

Sat May 6, from 8pm; RMB100 includes one drink, free for kids.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Diamond Divas @ The Pearl







An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 6, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Retro @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra for Retro, with DJs Goga and Tom William spinning the hottest vintage house and disco house tracks all night long, complete with funky bass lines, soulful melodies and catchy beats that will bring on the nostalgia and transport you back to another era.

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.

Sat May 6, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance: Latin beats all the way with DJ Deepsy. Party starts at 10.30pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat May 6, 10.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

MAD House @ Celia Academy



Celia have just two Saturdays left before they wrap up their Jiaozhou Lu chapter.

It has been an incredible journey with your unwavering support, so before they make an official announcement, they'd like to take a moment to celebrate all the great times.

Celia invite you to join them for a night of festivities, with the very best in organic house, melodic techno, progressive, and everything in between.

Lineup includes Fluffy Delight, Lina K and BluPlanet, who will take you on a musical journey that will leave you feeling invigorated and refreshed.

Let's raise a toast to all the memories created together and look forward to the exciting adventures that await us in the future!

Sat May 6, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Sunday



UFC 288 @ Cages



Both Cages venues will be screening UFC 288 this Sunday, with doors opening at 8am and the main card at 10am.

As well as numerous big screens ideal for sports fans, Cages Jing'an also serves brunch from 10am, and is the perfect place for families, with its myriad of entertainment options designed for hours of fun for all ages, including a bouncy castle!

Sun May 7, from 8am.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B/1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 黄浦区中山南一路788号B1-18.

Jiashan Lane Market @ Jiashan Lane



Jiashan Lane Market returns this weekend on Sunday, May 7, adorned with the splendors of May; the courtyard abloom to welcome shoppers with unique pantry foods for their home dining pleasure.

The standard buffet of International street foods and beverages will entreat guests to linger in the hidden garden setting with family and friends.

A selection of our very best designers and crafters will offer choice items to discriminating shoppers. And Ricky Zo will tap into the Jiashan vibe with his acoustic guitar.

Sun May 7, 11am-6pm; Free.

Lane 550, Shaanxi Nan Lu, by Shaoxing Lu 陕西南路550弄, 近绍兴路.

R&B & Jazz @ Cotton's



Paul is a R&B/Jazz singer, songwriter and guitarist. Head along to Cotton's, where you can take in his music, and also have brunch in the beautiful villa garden, and enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB168, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Sun May 7, brunch 11am-4pm, Music 1-4pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

The King's Coronation Garden Party @ Abbey Road



Pimms, scones and King Charles III donning a very expensive piece of headwear. It can only be the King's Coronation Garden Party at Abbey Road.

Sun May 7, from 3pm; RMB98 includes Pimms cocktail and scones.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Tuesday

We Love the 80s Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love the 80s Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue May 9, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Looking Ahead

Summer Fair @ SCIS Pudong Campus

It is time for the SCIS Summer Fair! Families and friends are welcome to join the fun at the SCIS Pudong Campus on Saturday May 13. There will be food and drinks, vendors, entertainment for the whole family, and old and new friends to meet.

Join the fun and the community celebration!

Sat May 13, 11am-4pm.

Shanghai Community International School Pudong Campus, 198 Hengqiao Lu, by Hunan Gong Lu 横桥路198号, 近沪南公路.

May 13: Fringe Akaata Spring Summer 2023 @ X Tower



Akaata is a Ghanaian-American clothing brand that marries known African fabrics and prints with other materials to create ready to wear looks that aim to bring colours to any wardrobe.

Sat May 13, 3-6pm, After Party 6-9pm; RMB188-1,250.

X Tower, 100 Yejiazhai Lu, 叶家宅路100号.

May 13 & 14: Commune Market @ Laowaijie





The May edition of Commune Market will be held at Laowaijie. Head along to this unique and popular pedestrian zone lined with bars, restaurants and diners!

Come check out designer wares, jewelry designs, original art and collectibles, while savoring street food, craft beer and wines.

Bring your family and friends and furry friends; Commune Market is free entry for all, and Laowaijie is pet-friendly!

Sat & Sun, May 13-14, 2-9pm; Free.

Laowaijie, 3338 Hongmei Lu 地址 虹梅路3338弄.

May 20-21: Sport, Entertainment & Carnival: Annual Family Festival



After a one year hiatus, it is that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

It will all take place on the weekend of May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

A huge outdoor area, Green City covers some 15,000 square meters, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

At our last Sound of Spring weekend in 2021, more than 5,000 families turned up to experience glorious sunshine and enjoy the festivities, with bouncy castles, trampolines, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances.

Click the link below to find out what we have in store this year...

READ MORE: Tickets Now on Sale for This Fun-Filled Shanghai Festival

