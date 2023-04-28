GBA School News Roundup: April 2023

Guangzhou

AISG Training Center Summer 2023 Workshops

Take advantage of this amazing opportunity to learn and grow with AISG Training Center's Summer Workshops! Industry experts have created a variety of workshops – online and something for everyone. Featuring a wide variety of courses from industry leaders: Erin Kent Consulting, Steve Barkley and Duane Smith that are sure to enhance your teaching skills and empower your students; Nick Thompson to provide ways to better support teens in his Working with Adolescents workshop; and Kristin Lowe to build well-being, energy, and performance with her Positive Peer Coaching workshop.

Learn more and register HERE

How do BIS Students Benefit from Studying the Arts?

At BIS, Year 10 students are currently working on their IGCSE Art & Design portfolios, showcasing their talent and creativity through a range of mediums.

One of BIS students, Krishna's fine artworks are going to be completed. He has tried many techniques and materials and has done a lot of artist research. He is moving to create the final work.

Through artistic expression, students are given the opportunity to develop their own unique style, explore different techniques, and cultivate their aesthetic sense.

Shenzhen

"TEDxShekouIntlSchool: Dear Future Self"

On March 11, 2023, Shekou International School hosted a TEDx event with the theme "Dear Future Self," aimed to encourage students and teachers to think about topics that are relevant to their hopes, fears, and aspirations for the future and to share their ideas and perspectives with others.

The event featured diverse speakers, including students from different grades, nationalities, and backgrounds. Students presented on various topics, including environmental sustainability, mental health, education, technology, and personal growth. The speakers delivered their talks confidently and passionately, showcasing their ability to think critically and express themselves effectively. They used various techniques, including storytelling, humour, and multimedia, to engage their audience and convey their message. It was a fantastic opportunity for students to express themselves and promote their critical thinking, creativity, and public speaking skills.

Such school events are important for the school community as they create a platform for students to share their passions by giving students a voice and empowering them to impact the world by presenting topics that matter to them.

It was a meaningful experience for everyone involved. It demonstrated the power of student-led initiatives in promoting positive change and their brave willingness to make a difference in the world.

Arts Extravaganza

On Thursday, March 30, SCIE presented its Arts Extravaganza. The show included some of the school's most gifted, talented and enthusiastic performers in an evening of music, drama, song and dance. With something to entertain everybody, there were songs from well-known musicals alongside classic drama and lesser-known contemporary pieces. In addition, SCIE Academy students played solos whilst accompanying the singers at other points during the show. The evening finished with a glorious rendition of There's No Business Like Show Business from Irving Berlin's 1946 musical Annie Get Your Gun.

SISAC Basketball: QSI wins 26-17

On Thursday, April 20, QSI Shenzhen girls middle school basketball team faced off in the SISAC basketball league. In a tense away game, the girls pulled off a 26-17 win. They played with poise and focus and were ultimately able to come out victorious. Have a look at the highlight photo!

There are more matches in the upcoming weeks. Good luck to the athletes!

Foshan

FEIS Year One Field Trip

Springtime is in full bloom, and the EtonHouse Koala Bears are taking the opportunity to learn all about Life Cycles and Nature. The Koala Bears embarked on their learning journey with a memorable field trip to experience first-hand what life cycles look like on a farm.

This week the Koala Bears had the privilege to go on a field trip to the beautiful Blossom Farm. There the Koala Bears enjoyed the magic of nature. On their trip, they were able to experience many things that we are currently learning in our Unit of Inquiry. In this unit, our focus has been on four types of cycles; the water cycle and the life cycles of frogs, plants and butterflies.

LEH Foshan Student Awarded Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award

We are thrilled to share that one of our exceptional students, Naomi, at LEH International School Foshan, has been recognized with the prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award. Naomi was honoured at the Award Ceremony in Shenzhen on April 22, 2023, in recognition of her outstanding achievement in the June 2022 IGCSE English Literature exam, where she achieved the highest mark in China. Naomi's exceptional achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication. To discover more about our school's academic excellence, we warmly welcome you to join our Open Days, where you can visit our campus and meet with our Headteacher and teachers.



