  1. home
  2. Articles

Shenzhen's Economy Grew 6.5% in Q1

By Billy Jiang, April 28, 2023

0 0

Shenzhen's economy grew by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2023, according to data released by the city's Statistics Bureau on April 27.

The city's gross domestic product (GDP) for the first three months of the year reached RMB777.2 billion ($120.2 billion), with the value added of the primary industry growing by 0.1%, while the value added of the secondary and tertiary industries grew by 4.6% and 7.6% respectively.

The city's industrial production also showed signs of recovery in the first quarter, with the value added of large-scale industries growing by 4.5% year-on-year, an increase of 3.7 percentage points from January to February.

Among them, the value added of mining dropped by 12.3%, while manufacturing and supply industries –  including electricity, heat, gas and water production –  grew by 4.4% and 30.9%, respectively.

In addition, the city's market sales continued to recover in the first quarter, with the total retail sales of consumer goods reaching RMB235.8 billion ($36.5 billion), a year-on-year increase of 11.8%, an acceleration of 5.1 percentage points from January to February. 

Finally, the city's import and export of goods also maintained growth in the first quarter, with the total import and export volume reaching RMB796.76 billion ($123.3 billion), an increase of 7.4% year-on-year. 

Among them, exports reached RMB505.7 billion ($78.3 billion), an increase of 23.8%, while imports reached RMB291.06 billion ($45 billion), a decrease of 12.6%.

READ MORE: Shenzhen's Foreign Trade Booms 7.4% in Q1

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Shenzhen Economy GDP

more news

Shenzhen Announces Temporary Traffic Control in These Areas...

Shenzhen Announces Temporary Traffic Control in These Areas...

Shenzhen Traffic Patrol have recently announced that there will be temporary traffic control in the eastern areas of the city from April 29 to October 6, 2023.

Shenzhen Parks Prohibit Unauthorized Drone Flying for Safety

Shenzhen Parks Prohibit Unauthorized Drone Flying for Safety

Parks in Shenzhen have started to prohibit the unauthorized flying of drones to ensure the safety of park visitors.

Shenzhen-Kaohsiung Direct Passenger Air Route Resumes

Shenzhen-Kaohsiung Direct Passenger Air Route Resumes

Shenzhen and Kaohsiung are now connected with a direct passenger air route, as China Airlines resumed service on April 20.

Shenzhen's Foreign Trade Booms 7.4% in Q1

The total import and export value reached RMB 796.76 billion in the first quarter

14 Awesome Art Events in Shenzhen This April

Immersive cultural and art exhibitions not to be missed this April!

CIEP 2023 Taking Place This Weekend in Shenzhen

The 21st Conference on International Exchange of Professionals is set to take place on April 15-16 in Shenzhen

Hainan Airlines Resumes Flights Between Shenzhen & Paris

Shenzhen Airport and Hainan Airlines have announced the route will commence on April 28.

Awesome Weekly Things to Do This April in Shenzhen

Enjoy awesome promotions every week in Shenzhen

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Explainer: How China Got its Flag

Graeme Kennedy: 8 China Destinations I've Loved Getting Lost In

'Just Say Yes' – Graeme Kennedy's Photography Philosophy

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

GBA School News Roundup: April 2023

GBA School News Roundup: April 2023

Shenzhen's Economy Grew 6.5% in Q1

Shenzhen's Economy Grew 6.5% in Q1

Check Out This Taylor Swift '1989' Immersive Dance Musical

Check Out This Taylor Swift '1989' Immersive Dance Musical

What's New What's Next

What's New What's Next

Graeme Kennedy: 8 China Destinations I've Loved Getting Lost In

Graeme Kennedy: 8 China Destinations I've Loved Getting Lost In

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives