7 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

By Sponsored, April 27, 2023

5-Day Cambodia Tour to Siem Reap & Phnom Penh

WeChat-Image_20230427200516.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This five-day Cambodia tour includes the best of Siem Reap and the highlights of Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is the gateway to the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat. Hidden in the deep, a red temple Banteay Srei is waiting to be explored.

Then, fly to Phnom Penh to have a full-day city tour, taking in the Silver Pagoda, National Museum, Royal Palace and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum; delve into both the glorious and the dark history of Cambodia.

For More Information Click Here

1-Day Yanbang Ancient Road Hiking Trip

WeChat-Image_20230421110802.jpg

Yanbang translates as the Salt Band Ancient Road, and was the road taken by salt peddlers in ancient times, illicitly trafficking salt from salt-producing Ninghai to the east through the deep mountains.

A gentle and wide stream accompanies you when you take the trail from Lijiaxi Village in Xinchang to Chiyan Village. The ancient trail is built according to the topology of the mountain, meaning you find yourself on different sides of the stream while walking; the trail involves 18 such crossings of the stream.

A great day's hike, and just RMB258 per person!

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar

WeChat-Image_20230427200520.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.

Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

For More Information Click Here

2-Day Getaway to Heavenly Sanshan Island

Sanshan-Island.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Once the hideout of China’s most infamous criminals, Sanshan Island on Lake Tai presents a perfect escape from urban life. A traditional and serene Chinese fishing and agrarian village, walk along the lake shores and watch the boatmen reach into its silvery waters with their nets, searching for shrimp, crab and fish.

Stroll unpopulated paths or take a rickshaw and jostle for position on the one-lane roads, with geese, chicken and ducks waddling around. At the top of each of Sanshan’s peaks sit tall Buddha statues, along with temples, pavilions and gardens, all offering amazing views of Lake Tai.

For More Information Click Here

10-Day Treasures of Thailand with Phuket Relaxation

WeChat-Image_20230427200523.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This 10-day Thailand luxury tour takes you to Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket, covering temple exploration, elephant and tiger visits, and beach relaxation for several days.

In Chiang Mai, pay a visit to the Elephant Natural Park, a natural sanctuary for disabled elephants, buffalo, dogs, cats, birds and many other rescued animals. You'll also head to the Tiger Kingdom, a tiger center where you can interact with the baby and adult tigers in trainer-supervised enclosures.

In Bangkok, tour the fabulous temples including Wat Traimit, Wat Arun, Wat Phra Kaew and Wat Phra Kaew. Then head to Ayutthaya, and explore the ancient capital of the Kingdom of Siam that existed from 1350 to 1767.

Finally, spend several days relaxing on the beach in Phuket and heading to the Similan Islands for snorkeling and swimming.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Late Spring Anji People & Nature Carnival

WeChat-Image_20230421110813.jpg

Anji Wufengshan Sports Village in Anji, Zhejiang Province, is just a three and a half hour drive from Shanghai. A national AAAA-level scenic spot, visitors can enjoy incredible views in a relaxing environment, yet one that offers so many options of things to do.

Hike along ancient trails, see majestic waterfalls, dense forests, and beautiful mountains; be a daredevil on a glass suspension bridge, a cliff swing, an aerial suspension bridge, aerial bicycles, an aerial zip line, and a time slide; head out kayaking and paddle boarding; ride super exciting water jet airships; play lawn games; and enjoy a music, BBQ and bonfire party! 

For More Information Click Here

7-Days Northern Xinjiang Scenic Tour

WeChat-Image_20230427200506.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Whether you're a professional photographer or a casual traveler, Kanas is a trip of a lifetime.

The untouched natural beauty of the area will surpass your imagination – the tranquil lakes and their mysterious 'monsters,' the pristine birch forests, the vast grasslands, the beautiful bays, and the warm hospitality of the Tuvan people.

This seven-day classic Northern Xinjiang scenic tour package will take you deep into the essence of Kanas while exploring the sacred Tianchi Lake, the beautiful village of Wormwood, the Cocoto Sea Geopark, the Devil City of Urho, and a glimpse of one of the world's largest bazaars.

For More Information Click Here

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

