Tickets Now on Sale for This Fun-Filled Shanghai Festival

By That's Shanghai, April 27, 2023

After a one year hiatus, it is that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival.

This year's theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

WeChat-Image_20230427173726.jpg

It will all take place on the weekend of May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants. 

A huge outdoor area, Green City covers some 15,000 square meters, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time. 

At our last Sound of Spring weekend in 2021, more than 5,000 families turned up to experience glorious sunshine and enjoy the festivities, with bouncy castles, trampolines, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances.

Here's what we have in store this year...

Fun & Games

Bouncy castles at Green City

Leisure and entertainment areas will take over the green space. Be it labyrinths, basketball machines, VR virtual devices, super trampolines, archery, children's electric vehicles or bouncy castles, a serious amount of fun is to be had!

Food & Drink

WeChat-Image_20230427171752.jpg

There will be a whole load of fine food and drinks from around the world available, including salads, pizzas, burgers, fresh juices, Mexican tacos, Brazilian BBQ, and Vietnamese homemade delights.

Not only that, but your entrance ticket includes two RMB10 food and drink vouchers to purchase something yummy.

Music & Performances

IMG_7434.jpg

Music and other entertaining shows will be taking place throughout the entire weekend, culminating in our annual Battle of the Bands for charity on Sunday afternoon. Who will be crowned the champions this year?

Sports

IMG_7307.jpg

A highlight of the event, the Sports Zone will feature challenges for older children and adults, as well as interactive experiences and parent-child programs for younger ones.

The following is just some of the sports on offer over the weekend...

MOREPRK Skateboarding

MOREPRK.jpeg

Professional skateboard company MOREPRK will be in attendance and teaching you how to do all the gnarliest tricks.

WorldStrides Global Camps

WorldStrides Global Camps is a famous American style summer camp providing campers with various programs in an English language immersion format. 

Their core value is to cultivate campers’ confidence, creativity, and communication skills. Throughout their programs they stimulate campers' creative thinking, strengthen their sense of independence, and improve their linguistic communication abilities.

They'll be hosting a number of games over the weekend...

Gagaball

GagaBall.jpg

Gagaball combines dodging, striking, running, and jumping, with the objective of being the last person standing.

Players hit the ball at each other with their hands and are eliminated if the ball strikes them on or below the knee.

The game can be played by a group of individual players or with teams, as well as in one-on-one matches. 

Lacrosse

Lacrosse.jpg

Lacrosse is a team sport played with a lacrosse stick and a lacrosse ball. Players use the head of the lacrosse stick to carry, pass, catch, and shoot the ball into the goal.

Mini Olympics

MiniOlympic.jpg

Mini Olympic Games will be organized by our WorldStrides Global Camps counselors, including an obstacle race, sack race and ball games.

Eden Material Arts Academy (EMAA)

WeChat-Image_20230427143116.jpg

Eden Material Arts Academy is a modern and community based martial arts and fitness academy who love to pass on their fighting philosophy. 

EMAA's Kickboxing, Boxing, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai programs are designed specifically for their members, and not only focus on the technical, but also make sure everyone can enjoy the sports.

Maggie & Rose Family Club

Maggie-Rose-Tent-graffiti.jpg

Maggie & Rose Family Club has joined forces with the Lions Club, the only private charity organization approved by the State Council under the China Disabled Persons' Federation, and the Amity Foundation, one of the first public welfare organizations established after Reform and Opening Up.

At the event, they will be offering creative tent graffiti for kids and donating the money from the sales to the charities.

Dulwich College 20th Anniversary

Dulwich-College-Shanghai-Pudong_2MB.jpg

Dulwich College's first Shanghai campus is located in Jinqiao, Pudong, and they grew up alongside Green City.

This May, they will celebrate their 20th anniversary, and as part of their festivities to mark the milestone, they will take part in the carnival of fun.

Tickets

Early bird tickets are just RMB100 a day per adult – under 16s are completely free! Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below:

WeChat-Image_20230427173726.jpg

Want to Contribute to This Year's Fun?

Whether you're a...

  • Restaurant

  • Food delivery service

  • Talented chef

  • Sports company

  • Host of family-friendly games

  • AI robot experience

  • Healthcare provider

  • Relocation service

  • Toy seller

  • Creative artist

  • Local artisan or entrepreneur

Or anyone else who wants to reach thousands of Shanghai families – both expat and local – we're looking for vendors!

For more information please contact us by email on christycai@thatsmags.com or by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

