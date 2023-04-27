PHOTOS: Shanghai's Highest Terrace Party at Flair

The good and the great, the bold and the beautiful, Shanghai's glitterati ascended The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong this past weekend to live it up on city's highest and most spectacular terrace – Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar – kicking off rooftop patio season in style!

Situated on the 58th floor, partygoers enjoyed spectacular views of Shanghai's stunning skyline and an incredible sunset, before raging on into the night, with artistic dancing performances, DJ sets from Ben Huang, Diamond Lil and Danny Rockwell, and a live vocalist performance by Chiko.

With Asian snacks and the Champagne flowing, and an electric atmosphere, the event more than lived up to its concept of 'elevation.'





Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, 58/F, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, 世纪大道8号, 上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店58楼 近陆家嘴环路.