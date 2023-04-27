  1. home
  2. Articles

PHOTOS: Shanghai's Highest Terrace Party at Flair

By That's Shanghai, April 27, 2023

0 0

The good and the great, the bold and the beautiful, Shanghai's glitterati ascended The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong this past weekend to live it up on city's highest and most spectacular terrace – Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar – kicking off rooftop patio season in style!

Situated on the 58th floor, partygoers enjoyed spectacular views of Shanghai's stunning skyline and an incredible sunset, before raging on into the night, with artistic dancing performances, DJ sets from Ben Huang, Diamond Lil and Danny Rockwell, and a live vocalist performance by Chiko.

With Asian snacks and the Champagne flowing, and an electric atmosphere, the event more than lived up to its concept of 'elevation.'

WeChat-Image_20230426115929.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115936.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115941.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115946.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115921.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115916.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115859.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115905.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115910.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115854.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115835.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115841.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115847.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115810.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115828.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230426115823.jpg

Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, 58/F, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, 世纪大道8号, 上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店58楼 近陆家嘴环路.

more news

PHOTOS: Trung Nguyên Legend Opens Shanghai Flagship Store

PHOTOS: Trung Nguyên Legend Opens Shanghai Flagship Store

First oversea Flagship store in Shanghai for Vietnam-based global coffee leader.

'We Are Shanghai' Virtual Album Release Party This Saturday

'We Are Shanghai' Virtual Album Release Party This Saturday

Biggest Shanghai compilation album yet!

The ZUK Bar at The Sukhothai Shanghai Opens New Garden Terrace

The ZUK Bar at The Sukhothai Shanghai Opens New Garden Terrace

Enjoy the tranquillity of nature in the heart of the city.

19 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @yo.remi

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

25 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @yeshinobi

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

22 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @tak_vill​

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

21 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @_alexi0s_

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

18 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @jasmineyang1116​

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Explainer: How China Got its Flag

'Just Say Yes' – Graeme Kennedy's Photography Philosophy

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

PHOTOS: Shanghai's Highest Terrace Party at Flair

PHOTOS: Shanghai's Highest Terrace Party at Flair

31 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

31 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Guangzhou Says No to Rental E-Bikes

Guangzhou Says No to Rental E-Bikes

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives