Guangzhou Says No to Rental E-Bikes

On April 25, Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau released a statement indicating that it does not encourage the development of internet-based e-bike rentals, commonly known as shared electric bikes.

The statement also outlined plans to strengthen the regulation and rectification of any illegal or non-compliant rental e-bike operations, in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

The document released by Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau

The statement also addressed the issue of how previously deployed rental e-bikes in Guangzhou will be handled.

The Transportation Bureau, in collaboration with various municipal departments and district governments, has launched a comprehensive enforcement campaign targeting non-registered and non-licensed rental e-bikes that were put into operation illegally.

The campaign covers all aspects of rental e-bike operations, including deployment, riding, parking, charging, and storage, and will enforce laws and regulations to punish any illegal activities identified during inspections.



Removing rental e-bikes in Panyu, Guangzhou. Image via Guangzhou Daily

In recent years, rental e-bikes have become a ubiquitous sight on the streets of many Chinese cities.

These bikes, which can be rented using a smartphone app and left at any designated parking spot, were initially hailed as a green and convenient solution to urban transportation challenges.

However, their rapid proliferation has also brought about a host of problems, ranging from illegal parking and reckless riding to theft and vandalism.



Now, several cities in China have either banned or discouraged the development of rental e-bikes, citing concerns over safety, traffic congestion, and environmental impact.

The move by Guangzhou follows similar actions taken by other Chinese cities. Beijing, for example, has completely banned the use of rental e-bikes, while Shanghai and Shenzhen have introduced strict regulations on their deployment and operation.

These measures have had a significant impact on the rental e-bikes industry, which had grown rapidly in recent years and attracted large investments from tech giants such as Didi, Meituan and Hellobike.

Rental e-bikes parked at random places in Panyu, Guangzhou

The demise of rental e-bikes is a cautionary tale of the pitfalls of rapid urbanization and technological innovation; while these bikes were originally seen as a way to promote sustainable and affordable transportation, their unchecked growth has also revealed the need for better planning, management, and regulation.

As Chinese cities continue to grapple with the challenges of urban development, it is clear that a more nuanced and holistic approach is required to balance the competing demands of mobility, livability, and sustainability.



Some users who previously registered and paid a deposit to use these rental e-bikes may feel inconvenienced by the changes. Users are reminded to apply for a refund of their deposits and seek alternative means of transportation.

While their disappearance may be lamented by some users, it also offers an opportunity to reflect on the wider implications of urban mobility and the role of innovation in shaping our cities.



Are you a user of rental e-bikes? Do you welcome the changes? Please let us know in the comments and follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via That's GBA]