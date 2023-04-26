31 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Wed Apr 26, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thursday

Back to the 80s @ The Pearl



Was the 80s the greatest decade of all time? ABBA, Queen, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, Elton John, U2, Yes, Foreigner, Survivor, Def Leopard and ZZ Top are all there to prove that it was.

Thu Apr 27, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Bingo @ Cages Jing'an



Cages Bingo is back on this Thursday. Prizes include a staycation at the Fairmont Peace Hotel and a 60" LED TV… which do you want to take home? Don't miss out on those or the other fun and fabulous prizes at Cages Bingo!

Thu Apr 27, from 9pm.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Friday

Wuding Activation @ The Drinkery



Get ready to let loose cause The Drinkery is unleashing its second location with it’s ACTIVATION 2.0 event on Friday!

They've got an insane lineup of 10 DJs, a LUCKY DRAW , and a LIMITED drop of their sick merchandise, as they promise the ultimate party experience and show off their 'new' spot.

Whether you're a regular or a first-timer, you are welcome to join and celebrating the milestone. Grab your squad, fasten the seatbelts, and get ready for takeoff.

Fri Apr 28, from 5pm.

The Drinkery, 1107 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1107号, 近延平路.

Friday Sundowners @ The Bull & Claw



After a few attempts, spring in Shanghai has finally arrived, and with spring comes The Bull & Claw’s famous Friday night Sundowners.

This year’s version is even better, with an extra hour of free flow (6pm-9pm) starting from just RMB158.

Commencing at 6pm with live music in the relaxed garden environment, it is a perfect way to end the long working week with friends or colleagues.

Fri Apr 28, 6-9pm; RMB158-198.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Tango Night @ Blue Note Shanghai



The repertoire of Tango Night will include Piazzolla's most classic tango music, such as 'Free Tango,' 'SOLEDAD (Loneliness),' 'Michelangelo ’70' and 'Song of the Angel.' In particular, Yayue Tango Orchestra will perform 'Winter and Summer' from Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla.

Fri Apr 28, 6.30pm doors, 8pm show; RMB220.

Blue Note Shanghai, 3-5 Floor, Zhongxin Guangchang, 867 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Haining Lu 四川北路867号中信广场3-5层, 近海宁路.

Encore: Musical Improv Comedy Theater @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Zmack Musical Improv Comedy Theater troop returns to Yugo this Friday for a whole lot of fun and laughter. Scan the QR above to get your ticket now.

Fri Apr 28, from 8pm; RMB100 includes one drink.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Fri Apr 28, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Diskoteka with DJ Arya @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The party never stops at Yugo Bar & Grill. Next up on Friday is Diskoteka with DJ Arya. Party starts at 11.30pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Fri Apr 28, 10.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday

The Grand Hotel @ The Pearl

The Dark Circus / La Lune team is back at The Pearl with some new original shows. The once-famous Grand Hotel, now a shadow of its former self, has a reputation for changing people's behavior and revealing unpredictable sides to their personalities. The guests who arrive with the hope of a peaceful weekend are in for a surprise...

Fri & Sat Apr 28 & 29, 6pm doors, 7-8.45pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Super Mario Bros @ La Suite



This weekend La Suite transports you into the world of Super Mario and his friends!

As one of the biggest events of the year, it promises a night of adventure and excitement. Dress up like your favorite character and party till sunrise!

It is free entry before 11pm with drinks and canapes, then RMB100 after which includes one drink.



Fri, Sat & Sun Apr 28, 29 & 30, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Nasi Lemak Brunch Buffet @ Lounge by Topgolf

Returning for the second weekend in a row, savor in a Nasi Lemak Brunch Buffet this Saturday at Lounge of Topgolf.

If you sadly missed out on the Singaporean Food Fest at Topgolf last weekend, don't worry; this Saturday sees the return of the grand finale of the food fest with a delicious buffet brunch, hosted by Singaporean guest chef Joey Cheong, previous owner of UMAMIII.

Topgolf will present a variety of traditional Singaporean cuisine dishes including peanut sambal crab, fried turmeric mackerel, Singaporean curry chicken with potatoes, fried chicken, achar, and sambal chili for Nasi Lemak at each buffet table. Don't forget to try the gado-gado salad bar and dessert station.

Tickets are just RMB228 per person (early bird price) and RMB258 at the door , which includes all-you-can-eat Nasi Lemak and soft drinks free flow, complimentary minigolf and open Swing Suite gaming experience.

There’s also a free-flow for RMB158, which includes house cocktails, beer and wine during the brunch time. Bonus, kids age 6-12 can enjoy the nasi lemak brunch for just RMB99, and kids under six eat free!

In addition to dining, Lounge by Topgolf offers many activities for all ages during brunch. In addition to minigolf and gaming, there’s also zombie dodgeball, including prizes to be won!

Sat Apr 29, 11.30am to 3pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu, 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Kids' Pizza Making Class @ Geneva



Turn your kids into pizza chefs at Geneva's Kids' Pizza Making Class. Just RMB88 and they'll learn Italy's finest culinary secrets.



Sat Apr 29, 3pm; RMB88.



Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

SUPERNOVA | Banyan Tree Rooftop Party @ Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund



Space Panda’s premier rooftop party series SUNKISSED is finically back!



They are taking over the iconic TOPS Bar of the Banyan Tree Hotel. Get ready to be amazed by the breathtaking view of the North Bund.

For this epic occasion, they are inviting Italian DJ & Producer SUPERNOVA all the way from Europe, to bring a fresh atmosphere with his exclusive performance.

Expect the familiar dynamic rhythms you’ve heard, but played by the original musician!



Early Bird RMB128; Presale RMB158; Door RMB188, all include one drink. Scan the poster above to get your ticket now. For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo.

Sat Apr 29, 3-11pm; RMB128-188, includes one drink.

Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund, 13/F, 19 Gongping Lu, by Haiping Lu 公平路19号, 近海平路.

Cinco De Mayo - Rooftop Opening Party @ RuiKu, Wanda Reign on the Bund



As the long-awaited summer begins, celebrate with a rooftop party. To celebrate the Cinco De Mayo and the rooftop opening of Wanda Reign on the Bund, Nova Events & Paramount Events presents you with Cinco De Mayo - Rooftop Opening Party.

Get into the festive mood and dance your blues away with Mariachi music. All guests will be welcomed by Tropical Style Garlands and hats. From day into night, party under the sun and the moon, with more than eight hours of Latin music. For VIP table booking call 152 2147 2779.

Sat Apr 29, 4pm-Midnight.

Ruiku, Wanda Reign on the Bund, Top Floor, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Longtan Lu 中山东二路538号顶楼，近龙潭路.

Little Happiness Trio @ Cotton's



With Voision Xi on vocals, Joseph Han on bass and Kenny Liu on guitar, Little Happiness Trio is a jazz trio composed by some of the most influentials jazz musicians in China. Led by the female singer-songwriter Voision Xi, the band has been performing at several locations and festivals in and outside Shanghai, and now they are playing the beautiful Cotton's villa garden.

Sat Apr 29, 5-8pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Romance de Paris @ Blue Note Shanghai



For the soundtrack to the 2001 French film Amélie, director Jean-Pierre Jeunet was introduced to the accordion- and piano-driven music of Yann Tiersen by his production assistant. Greatly impressed, he immediately bought Tiersen's entire catalogue and eventually commissioned him to compose pieces for the film. Yayue Symphony Orchestra will play the film soundtrack of Amélie at Blue Note Shanghai this Saturday.

Sat Apr 29, 6.30pm doors, 8pm show; RMB180.

Blue Note Shanghai, 3-5 Floor, Zhongxin Guangchang, 867 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Haining Lu 四川北路867号中信广场3-5层, 近海宁路.

Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Sat Apr 29, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

House of Babylon @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra for House of Babylon, a night of awesome House, Afro House and Deep House music from DJs Goga and Tom William, with cool drinks and hot summer vibes. Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.



Sat Apr 29, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance with Latin beats all the way with DJ Deepsy. Party starts at 10.30pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat Apr 29, 10.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.





Sunday

The New Romantics: Taylor Swift 1989 @ The Pearl



The Pearl is excited to announce a new and original immersive dance musical experience, The New Romantics, based on Taylor Swift’s hit album 1989.

Consummate Pearl entertainer, Trenton, from their Queen and ABBA Tribute Concerts and many Broadway cabarets, writes, directs and stars in this nostalgic pop musical – one he has been dreaming of for more years than he cares to admit.

Twisting traditional musical theater performance into an active, one of a kind experience, The New Romantics is sure to be a show you’ll never forget.



Sun Apr 30 & May 21, 11am doors, 12-2pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Yanran R&B & Neo-Soul @ Cotton's



Yanran is a R&B/neo-soul singer, songwriter and guitarist. Her soulful voice blends both sweetness and deep genuineness. Head along to Cotton's, where you can also have brunch in the beautiful villa garden, and enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB168, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Sun Apr 30, brunch 11am-4pm, Music 1-4pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Live Music @ Bubba's Food Co.



Head on over to Bubba's on Sunday and enjoy a BBQ brunch accompanied by live music.

Sun Apr 30 & May 1, 2-5pm.

Bubba's Food Co., 808 Shaanxi Bei Lu, Bld 18, #103 陕西北路808号陕康里18幢103室.

Dads, Lads & Kebabs @ Tacolicious



A day for the dads this Sunday at Tacolicious, with a BBQ from 3pm with skewers RMB50 and buy-one-get-one on beers.

Sun, Apr 30, from 3pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Sunday & Monday

6-Year Anniversary Beer Garden @ Zeitgeist



The famous Zeitgeist Beer Garden is back after a long break!



And they are celebrating two great happenings: The start of spring with a Dance-Into-May (Tanz in den Mai); and, more importantly, the 6th Anniversary of Zeitgeist!

Enjoy the day and evening in true German beer garden style with draft beers, wine, spritz, bratwurst sausages, pretzels and meat-specials by Yingos!



And not only is it free entrance, but the first two drinks are on Zeitgeist!

That's right, to celebrate their anniversary and thank YOU ALL for the amazing support and love over the past years, everyone joining the party will be given their first two drinks on Zeitgeist... on both days!

Sun & Mon Apr 30 & May 1, 12-10pm; Free... and the first two drinks on them!

Zeitgeist Bavarian Eatery & Bar, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路.

Indian Skewers Pop-Up @ Bubba's Food Co.



Head on over to Bubba's on Sunday and Monday where an Indian Skewers Pop-Up will see a selection of tikka skewers cooked over apple wood on their famed smoker. Oh, and there is also live music on the Sunday (see above).

Sun & Mon Apr 30 & May 1, 12-4pm.

Bubba's Food Co., 808 Shaanxi Bei Lu, Bld 18, #103 陕西北路808号陕康里18幢103室.



Monday



O.J. Ryan Chilled Accoustic Covers @ Cotton's



Head along to Cotton's, where you can have brunch in the beautiful villa garden every day of the May Holiday, and enjoy the music of Shanghai legend O.J. Ryan, with his chilled and fun accoustic covers.

Mon Apr 32, brunch 11am-4pm, O.J. Ryan 1-4pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Tuesday



Pre-Cinco de Mayo Taco Extravaganza @ Cages Jing'an

May 2 from 1-5pm, Cages is taking Taco Tuesday to a new level with a Pre-Cinco de Mayo Taco Extravaganza.

Featuring chefs from different restaurants including some of your favorite Mexican food establishments in the city, you will have big decisions on your hands as to how best to fill your belly on the best day of the week – Taco Tuesday!

Tickets are just RMB100 for 6 tickets – which you can mix and match to get tacos with values between 1-4 tickets.

After you’ve chowed on tacos, they’ve got homemade Orchata, Michelata, Coronas, and, of course, Margaritas to wash it all down.

Pick your favorites, share with your friends, – come for the food and the margaritas and stay for the fun and festive atmosphere during the 3rd annual Cages Pre-Cinco de Mayo Taco Extravaganza!

Tue May 2, 1-5pm; RMB100.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester



This Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl is all about honoring the memory of Chester Bennington in the best way possible... by rocking and moshing hard!



Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Tue May 2, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Looking Ahead

May 5 & 6, 19 & 20: Into the Wonderland @ The Pearl



Get ready to step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.



Fri & Sat May 5 & 6, 19 & 20, 6pm doors, 7-8.45pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

May 20-21: Sport, Entertainment & Carnival: Annual Family Festival



After a one year hiatus, it is that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This years theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

It will all take place on the weekend of May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

A huge outdoor area, the field covers cover some 15,000 square meters next to Green City Sports Leisure Center and Carrefour Supermarket, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

At our last Sound of Spring weekend in 2021, more than 5,000 families turned up to experience glorious sunshine and enjoy the festivities, with bouncy castles, trampolines, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances.

Want to Join This Year's Fun?

Whether you're a...

Restaurant



Food delivery service

Talented chef

Sports company

Host of family-friendly games

AI robot experience

Healthcare provider

Relocation service

Toy seller

Creative artist

Local artisan or entrepreneur



Or anyone else who wants to reach thousands of Shanghai families – both expat and local – we're looking for vendors!

For more information please contact us by email on christycai@t hatsmags.com or by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

