Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2023

Dulwich Pudong Supports the Peace Centre Uganda

Last month marked the return of The Peace Centre Quiz Night to the Dulwich College Pudong campus!

Not only was it the first time they've been able to hold this fun community event on campus in four years, it also marked the 10th anniversary of The Peace Centre Quiz itself.

The TPC Quiz Night is a charity event supporting The Peace Centre Uganda, which provides a home and an education for orphans in Uganda.

It was founded by staff from Dulwich College Pudong, and over the years many students have spent memorable summers there volunteering.

And 100% of the proceeds of the night go to support children at The Peace Centre; this year the trivia-themed event raised over RMB120,000!

Britannica Annual Trashion Show



Britannica International School Shanghai held its popular annual Trashion Show, where students from each class showcase handmade outfits made from waste materials. These outfits were creative, inspiring and a true example of sustainability and collaborative craft!

Wellington Model United Nations Conference



After two years of postponement, Wellington Shanghai hosted its inaugural Model United Nations conference.



Over 90 pupils from six different schools participated, including 30 delegates from Wellington.

Delegates attended a Security Council, Human Rights Committee, or General Assembly to propose solutions to global issues on the theme of 'conflict.'

Attendees discussed the long-running conflicts in Palestine and the Korean Peninsula, as well as the rights of women in the Middle East.

It was a golden opportunity for pupils to put skills like negotiation, communication and diplomacy into practice as they made new friends from other schools in the Shanghai community.

SCIS Takes Home 10+ Awards at the S2F2 and 8-Hour Film Challenge



Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) students were recently a part of the Shanghai Student Film Festival (S2F2), an opportunity for students to showcase their work in the world of film.

In addition, SCIS Upper School students took part in an 8-hour Film Festival, where they were challenged to create a short film in just one day. Through this intense competition, future Hollywood stars presented creativity, teamwork, and communication, bringing home some significant hardware.

Congratulations to this year’s S2F2 winners: Zazu Varnai, Hye-Won Moon, Tharran Balasubramanian, Gunit Rana, Minsol Kim, Ariel Pang, Bill Chu, Gui Boaro, Miguel Ortiz, Sarah Pang, Nga Ching, Bonni Chan, Jin Lee, Francis Gates, Leo Havgarde, Federico Cordischi, Tim Uchtmann, Bryan Lim, Sasha Cassidy, Lloyd Nkuna, Riddhiman Gupta, Phiwa Nkuna and Aedan Pang.

Shanghai Singapore International School Celebrate International Friendship Day



International Friendship Day (IFD) is a significant annual event in SSIS that underscores the importance of developing positive relationships with people from various cultures and backgrounds.

This year’s IFD was nothing short of amazing. Students, parents, and faculty came together to celebrate the diversity and richness of the community.

Parents representing different countries set up booths, giving students the chance to savour delectable cuisines and enjoy fun-filled activities from around the world, with all proceeds from the event donated to charitable causes.



YCIS in Wonderland with Musical Alice



Under the spotlights of the auditorium at YCIS Pudong Century Park Campus, nearly 50 students from Year 5 and 6 put on a spectacular performance that showcased their exceptional musicianship, slick dance moves, and perfect delivery of punch lines.

After the lights came on and the starry sky set the mood, the audience cheered and laughed non-stop throughout the show Alice, a humorous take on the famous adventure through Wonderland, complete with a white rabbit, Cheshire cat and plenty of surprises.

Celebrating 20 years at Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong



Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong was filled with enthusiastic energy and excitement as they celebrated their 20th anniversary in April.

The day was filled with interactive performances, engaging activities, delicious food, and opportunities to create lasting memories.

It is always heartwarming to see everyone come together to celebrate a special milestone; so many faces from the past, present and future shows the school's strong sense of community and family values, and stands testament to the relationships and connections built over the years.

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong was honored to welcome Mr. Andrew Fitzmaurice, Nord Anglia's CEO, to celebrate a milestone with them. Mr. Fitzmaurice shared how his visit to China had inspired and motivated him to continue his work of making NAE the world's leading premium schools' provider.

Shanghai SMIC Private School Spring Art Show



The annual Spring Art Show is a joyous event in Shanghai SMIC Private School. Themed ‘Breaking Ground,’ the 2023 Art Show called to mind the idea of rebuilding, re-planning, and re-adapting to changes around us to transition into a new era of normalcy.

With hundreds of artworks on display ranging from two-dimensional, to sculptural, to new media designs, the middle and high-school artists had the opportunity to present creative endeavors proudly and to have meaningful discussions with the audience about their art during the opening ceremony.

In SMIC, art education opens the door to creative careers, and prepares young artists for world-class colleges and universities.

From Concordia Shanghai to the World: University Offers Keep Pouring In



Concordia would like to congratulate their Class of ’23, who are continuing to receive offers from their best-fit colleges and universities worldwide throughout the spring months.

As of mid-April, the graduating class of 64 students has earned offers from institutions around the world, including QS TOP 50 universities, U.S. News Top 30 colleges and UK’s G5 Super Elite.

Some 55% of applicants received offers from their first or second choice schools, with many being admitted into exceptional programs that match their passions or interests in fields such as Aerospace Engineering, Philosophy, Computer Science, and Entrepreneurship.

With a comprehensive counseling program, Concordia prepares each student for life success, while advising them in selecting universities that meet their future academic and career ambitions.

BISS Puxi Updated University Results



Since announcing their university results early in March, BISS Puxi’s Year 13 cohort has received some very exciting offers. Amongst them are acceptances to prestigious universities in the United States – such as Vanderbilt University, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Southern California.

BISS students also received offers from highly selective joint programs – the World Bachelor in Business and the HKU-UCL Dual Degree program in law – that span continents and speak to the internationalism that the members of its community exemplify.

Lastly, students received offers for outstanding programs in the UK including University of the Arts London (Computer Science, Fashion Design, Illustration), Imperial College London (Chemistry, Electrical and Electronic Engineering) and UCL (Arts & Sciences).

BISS students have done phenomenal work to gain these offers and acceptances, and should be proud of their achievements thus far!

