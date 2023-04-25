China Scraps PCR Tests for ALL Arrivals

Today, Tuesday, April 25, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced at the regular press conference that PCR testing requirements for all overseas arrivals to the Chinese mainland will be scrapped.

The announcement was made by MFA spokesperson, Mao Ning.

Here are a few things you need to know:

The new rules are in effect as of this Saturday, April 29.

No COVID tests will be checked during check-in when flying to the Chinese mainland.

Instead of a PCR test result, passengers can show a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) result issued within 48 hours before check-in. This result may be checked upon arrival to the Chinese mainland.

In other words, if you are planning on flying to the Chinese mainland, have a RAT kit ready to use before you check-in for your flight.

A reminder for anyone traveling abroad from the Chinese mainland – while many countries have scrapped COVID testing requirements, you may still need to prove your vaccination status.

Make sure to double check the rules before you travel.

