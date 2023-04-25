  1. home
  2. Articles

China Scraps PCR Tests for ALL Arrivals

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 25, 2023

0 0

Today, Tuesday, April 25, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced at the regular press conference that PCR testing requirements for all overseas arrivals to the Chinese mainland will be scrapped. 

The announcement was made by MFA spokesperson, Mao Ning. 

Here are a few things you need to know: 

  • The new rules are in effect as of this Saturday, April 29. 

  • No COVID tests will be checked during check-in when flying to the Chinese mainland. 

  • Instead of a PCR test result, passengers can show a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) result issued within 48 hours before check-in. This result may be checked upon arrival to the Chinese mainland. 

In other words, if you are planning on flying to the Chinese mainland, have a RAT kit ready to use before you check-in for your flight. 

A reminder for anyone traveling abroad from the Chinese mainland – while many countries have scrapped COVID testing requirements, you may still need to prove your vaccination status.

Make sure to double check the rules before you travel.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 Flights travel

more news

Hainan Airlines Resumes Flights Between Shenzhen & Paris

Hainan Airlines Resumes Flights Between Shenzhen & Paris

Shenzhen Airport and Hainan Airlines have announced the route will commence on April 28.

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

We're back in the game.

China Halts Visas for South Koreans & Japanese Over COVID Rules

China Halts Visas for South Koreans & Japanese Over COVID Rules

The measures are in effect, as of press time.

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

A handy list of hospitals that offer English COVID test results.

Ending 0-COVID: Beijing Subway to Stop Temperature Checks

Temperature checks have been standard procedure since early 2020 when COVID-19 first broke out in China.

COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Online

Schools closed until further notice.

577 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased (Again)

The ease up is on...

565 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased

The ease up is on...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Explainer: How China Got its Flag

'Just Say Yes' – Graeme Kennedy's Photography Philosophy

11 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Scraps PCR Tests for ALL Arrivals

China Scraps PCR Tests for ALL Arrivals

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Explainer: How China Got its Flag

Explainer: How China Got its Flag

Shenzhen Announces Temporary Traffic Control in These Areas...

Shenzhen Announces Temporary Traffic Control in These Areas...

Shenzhen Parks Prohibit Unauthorized Drone Flying for Safety

Shenzhen Parks Prohibit Unauthorized Drone Flying for Safety

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives