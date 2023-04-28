What's New What's Next

Guangzhou
The Happy Monk Lumina
The Happy Monk Lumina boasts a unique fan-shaped layout that showcases breathtaking views of the entire Pearl River and its iconic architectural landmarks. The store's most striking feature is its expansive and unobstructed vista. To ensure guests fully appreciate the urban splendor, The Happy Monk Lumina specially designed indoor large windows and outdoor terraces, providing them with a panoramic cityscape experience.
Business Hours:
Sun to Thu, 10am - 2am
Fri and Sat, 10am - 3am
The Happy Monk Lumina, Unit 12-14, Level 5, Lumina Guangzhou, 11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu District
Junluxe Hotel Guangzhou
The hotel is nestled in the Guangzhou City of Design Industrial Park in Baiyun District, which integrates functions of office, commerce, exhibition, residence, leisure and connects to the Poly operated mall - Guangzhou City of Design Time Ville.
Junluxe Hotel Guangzhou, NO.150 Huangbian North Rd., Baiyun District
HSD Cafe
The HSD Cafe at The Garden Hotel Guangzhou has undergone a refreshing renovation and is now open with a brand-new appearance.
Hotel lobby, The Garden Hotel Guangzhou, NO.368 Huanshidong Rd., Yuexiu District
Gentle Pasta
Gentle Pasta is a casual Italian eatery that draws inspiration from street culture. Gentle Pasta seamlessly blends the "old-world charm with modern flavors" to create an innovative pasta experience. By combining classic ingredients and cooking techniques, their expert chefs craft each dish with care and attention to detail.
Gentle Pasta, Shop 72-1, B1, Onelink Walk Mall, Tianhe
Moming Fermentology
Moming Fermentology opens a new location in Guangzhou, offering an extensive selection of draft kombucha, sparkling wines, premium & rare Chinese teas, and delectable pastries to customers in a bright and comfortable environment.
NO.12 Donghua Market South Rd., Donghua East, Yuexiu District
Grandview Penguin Snow World
Escape the summer heat with a visit to Guangzhou's newly opened indoor snow park. With the exception of Monday afternoons, guests can also meet and greet the adorable penguins every week. The park offers a refreshing and exciting experience that is sure to leave you feeling cool and invigorated.
7/F, Granview Mall, Tianhe
Shenzhen
Qianhai Brewery Co.
Check in and geo-tag Qianhai Brewery Co. of JEN Shenzhen Qianhai by Shangri-La, a trendy microbrewery-pub. Taste authentic hand-crafted brewed beer on tap, nibble on specialty snacks and unwind with popular live bands belting out the latest chart toppers. Be seated indoors to marvel at the urban industrial glam decor or outdoors at the pretty picturesque terrace.
JEN Shenzhen Qianhai by Shangri-La, NO.399 Qianwan 1st Rd., Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone, Nanshan
Apple Store
Apple has expanded its presence in Shenzhen by opening its second retail store, the fourth in Guangdong province.
B102, B1/F, MixC Mall P1,Luohu District
The Poet by Fabric
Image via Zhang Rui
Experience a new realm of poetry, spirits, cuisine, and art at The Poet by Fabric, Shenzhen's newest addition.
B224, B2/F, C Future City, Futian District
DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Airport Residences
The residence offers 152 rooms with kitchens, washing machines, and living spaces, providing reliable and friendly long-term accommodation experiences with the brand's signature warm service.
NO.66-2, Hangcheng Ave., Baoan District
Show Japanese Cuisine
Experience the authentic flavors of Japanese cuisine at Show Japanese Cuisine, Shenzhen's newest high-end Japanese restaurant. Chefs at Show meticulously selects only the highest quality seasonal ingredients each day to ensure that all dishes are bursting with freshness and flavor.
L206, B Tower, Gemdale Viseen Tower, Nanshan District
Dongguan
AYC Plaza
AYC Plaza is the newest hotspot for urban dining, entertainment, leisure, and accommodation in Songshan Lake.
Songshan Lake, Dongguan
