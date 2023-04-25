Smile! Here's 2 Truly Incredible Dental Deals

Established in 2001, TSK Dental now has 10 clinics providing a top notch dental service in Shanghai and Suzhou.



Each letter of TSK has its own meaning: T means Trust; S means Safe; and K means Kind. The philosophy of TSK Dental is:

People-oriented

Patient-centered

Integrity-based

Strive for excellence



The clinic environment is elegant and comfortable, with an outstanding medical team from both China and abroad. TSK Dental insists on a "four-handed" operation and strict disinfection standards to provide patients with safe and optimized treatment plans.

Check out what their clinics look like below, followed by a pair of unbeatable deals, so you can find out about their warm and professional service for yourself.

Ultrasound Teeth Cleaning



Initial diagnosis examination x1 worth ¥200

Panoramic X-ray x1 worth ¥300

Ultrasound teeth cleaning x1 worth ¥380

Total Value ¥880

Promotion Price ¥200

Treatment process:



Full mouth examination: In addition to a basic examination for cavities, services also include a series of examinations including periodontal health examination, teeth missing examination, abnormality of oral mucosa, wisdom teeth growth condition, etc.

Teeth cleaning: Using high-frequency and high-energy vibrations generated by ultrasound to crush the tartar in the gingival groove; wash away the broken stone and plaque with the cleaning machine's water mist.

Health education: Remind patients of matters needing attention after cleaning teeth; provide one-on-one guidance on daily dental care.

Children's Full-Mouth Fluoride Application

Initial diagnosis examination x1 worth ¥200

Full-mouth fluoride application x1 worth ¥600

Total Value ¥800

Promotion Price ¥200

Treatment process:

Full mouth examination: Professional oral examination; in addition to checking for cavities, will evaluate the overall number, arrangement, and shape of children's teeth.

Fluoride application: Use 3M fluoride, evenly apply to the surface of the teeth.

Coupon Terms & Conditions



Coupon can only be used for the above specified diagnosis and treatments, one at a time, and cannot be used together with other preferential treatment



Coupon not exchangeable for cash, and no change

Coupon valid for 90 days from the date of redemption; coupon cannot be used after expiration date

Coupon only valid for TSK Dental Clinic

TSK Dental Lianyang Clinic



Address: Thumb Plaza, 1192-1198 Dingxiang Lu, Pudong, Shanghai

Appointment: (021) 6856-1040

TSK Dental Jinqiao Clinic



Address: 160 Lan’an Lu, by Biyun Lu, Jinqiao, Pudong, Shanghai

Appointment: (021) 5030-7858

