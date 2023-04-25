  1. home
Smile! Here's 2 Truly Incredible Dental Deals

By Sponsored, April 25, 2023

Established in 2001, TSK Dental now has 10 clinics providing a top notch dental service in Shanghai and Suzhou.

Each letter of TSK has its own meaning: T means Trust; S means Safe; and K means Kind. The philosophy of TSK Dental is:

  • People-oriented

  • Patient-centered

  • Integrity-based

  • Strive for excellence

The clinic environment is elegant and comfortable, with an outstanding medical team from both China and abroad. TSK Dental insists on a "four-handed" operation and strict disinfection standards to provide patients with safe and optimized treatment plans.

Check out what their clinics look like below, followed by a pair of unbeatable deals, so you can find out about their warm and professional service for yourself.

WeChat-Image_20230424210201.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230424210206.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230424210211.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230424210221.jpg

Ultrasound Teeth Cleaning

  • Initial diagnosis examination x1 worth ¥200

  • Panoramic X-ray x1 worth ¥300

  • Ultrasound teeth cleaning x1 worth ¥380

Total Value ¥880

Promotion Price ¥200

Scan to purchase now
Ultrasound-Teeth-Cleaning-Package.png

Treatment process:

  • Full mouth examination: In addition to a basic examination for cavities, services also include a series of examinations including periodontal health examination, teeth missing examination, abnormality of oral mucosa, wisdom teeth growth condition, etc.

  • Teeth cleaning: Using high-frequency and high-energy vibrations generated by ultrasound to crush the tartar in the gingival groove; wash away the broken stone and plaque with the cleaning machine's water mist.

  • Health education: Remind patients of matters needing attention after cleaning teeth; provide one-on-one guidance on daily dental care.

Children's Full-Mouth Fluoride Application

  • Initial diagnosis examination x1 worth ¥200

  • Full-mouth fluoride application x1 worth ¥600

Total Value ¥800

Promotion Price ¥200

Scan to purchase now
Children-s-full-mouth-fluoride-application-package.png

Treatment process:

  • Full mouth examination: Professional oral examination; in addition to checking for cavities, will evaluate the overall number, arrangement, and shape of children's teeth.

  • Fluoride application: Use 3M fluoride, evenly apply to the surface of the teeth.

Coupon Terms & Conditions

  • Coupon can only be used for the above specified diagnosis and treatments, one at a time, and cannot be used together with other preferential treatment

  • Coupon not exchangeable for cash, and no change

  • Coupon valid for 90 days from the date of redemption; coupon cannot be used after expiration date

  • Coupon only valid for TSK Dental Clinic

WeChat-Image_20230424210141.jpg

TSK Dental Lianyang Clinic

Address: Thumb Plaza, 1192-1198 Dingxiang Lu, Pudong, Shanghai

Appointment: (021) 6856-1040

Scan for appointment consultation
lianyang.jpg

TSK Dental Jinqiao Clinic

Address: 160 Lan’an Lu, by Biyun Lu, Jinqiao, Pudong, Shanghai

Appointment: (021) 5030-7858

Scan for appointment consultation
jinqiao.jpg

[All images courtesy of TSK Dental]

