Shenzhen Announces Temporary Traffic Control in These Areas...

When it comes to enjoying the beach in Shenzhen, Dapeng, Yantian and Meisha areas are on top of the list.

However, travelers who have planned to relax and vacation in these areas in the next six months should take note on the recent temporary traffic control.



Shenzhen Traffic Patrol have recently announced that there will be temporary traffic control in the eastern areas of the city from April 29 to October 6, 2023.

The affected areas are the Dapeng Peninsula and the Meisha area.

Temporary traffic control in Dapeng Peninsula

Temporary traffic control in Meisha area

According to the traffic police, the traffic control will be implemented in order to manage the flow of vehicles in the area during the peak tourist season.



The traffic control only applies to small vehicles with nine seats or less. Drivers of these vehicles need to register in advance to enter the controlled area.

Once the reservation is confirmed, they can enter the area at the designated time and there is no limit on their departure time.

Vehicles that do not require a reservation include buses, taxis (including ride-hailing cars), cargo vehicles, police cars, fire fighting trucks, ambulances, rescue vehicles, and passenger vehicles with ten or more seats.

Additionally, vehicles traveling through the area to other destinations such as Huizhou and not exiting the highway are also exempt.

How to Make a Reservation

Follow either of the Official WeChat Account by Shenzhen Traffic Patrol.

Find the reservation entry and choose your destination.

Choose your time of entry and enter your plate number to complete the reservation.

Drivers who violate the traffic control regulations will be subject to penalties according to the relevant regulations.



To cancel a reservation, drivers can do so through their mobile phone at any time on the day of the reservation.

If a driver is delayed due to traffic congestion, accidents, or other reasons, they can report the delay on the reservation query page, and the system will automatically extend the reservation by six hours without penalty.

Drivers who do not show up for their reservation three times will have their annual reservation eligibility canceled.

This temporary traffic control is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the eastern areas of Shenzhen and improve the overall travel experience for tourists and locals alike.

