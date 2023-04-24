Chef Wang's Culinary World at Jin Sha, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

Jin Sha, the renowned Chinese restaurant located on the shores of West Lake, is proud to present an exquisite dining experience with the Chef Table Spring Menu, curated by the esteemed Chef Wang.

Known for his innovative culinary concepts and exceptional skills in Chinese cuisine, Chef Wang has been the driving force behind Jin Sha's success as a "Three Diamonds" restaurant in the prestigious Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for six consecutive years and was awarded "Chef of the Year" in 2022.



Drawing inspiration from his travels and local culinary discoveries, Chef Wang has crafted a unique and diverse menu that showcases his interpretation of seasonal ingredients and flavors. The Chef Table Spring Menu, available for private dinners, features 11 tantalizing courses paired with 7 carefully selected wines. Each dish is meticulously prepared with Chef Wang's signature techniques, showcasing his creativity, passion, and deep understanding of Chinese cuisine.



The culinary journey begins with the appetizing "Spring Blossoms, Broad Ben, Cedrat Jelly," which captures the delicate flavors of spring. The "Salt-baked Geoduck Clam," a new interpretation of a familiar ingredient, surprises diners with its innovative presentation. The menu progresses with a gradual elevation of flavors through a series of cold dishes and wine pairings, setting the stage for the main courses.



The "Eel & Honey, Deep-fried Sea Urchin, Bamboo & Ginger Sauce," featuring a perfect harmony of fried eel and sea urchin, paired with prawn sauce and bamboo shoot ginger juice, offers a rich and satisfying taste experience. Notable highlights of the main courses include the "Grilled Globefish Roe, Fried Garlic, Cheddar Cheese," which showcases Chef Wang's innovative approach to cooking with Globefish Roe, complemented by the aroma of garlic; and the "Braised Spring Saury, Fish Maw, Ginger," a skillful reinterpretation of Hunan-style flavors, which impresses diners with its complex and layered textures. Chef Wang's use of herbs and spices, such as mint, basil, ginger, and various chili peppers, adds a new dimension to the dishes, creating a symphony of flavors that delights the senses.



The culmination of the Chef Table Spring Menu is the two exquisite desserts that follow the main courses. The "Syrup Loquat Dew, Bird’s Nest" and the "Sea Salt Sakura Sherbet" are the perfect finale to the dining experience, showcasing Chef Wang's meticulous attention to detail and his ability to create harmonious and memorable flavors.



"I am thrilled to present the Chef Table Spring Menu at Jin Sha," said Chef Wang. "This menu reflects my culinary journey over the past year, incorporating my travels, local inspirations, and my passion for Chinese cuisine. I am excited to share these unique and innovative dishes with our guests and offer them an unforgettable dining experience."







About Jin Sha



Jin Sha, located at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake, is a renowned Chinese restaurant known for its elegant ambiance, exceptional service, and exquisite cuisine.

Led by Chef Wang, Jin Sha has been recognized as a "Three Diamonds" restaurant in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for six consecutive years and offers a diverse menu featuring local specialties and seasonal ingredients.

With its picturesque location on the shores of West Lake and a reputation for culinary excellence, Jin Sha has become a must-visit destination for food connoisseurs and travelers alike.







