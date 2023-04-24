  1. home
  2. Articles

Chef Wang's Culinary World at Jin Sha, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

By Sponsored, April 24, 2023

0 0

Jin Sha, the renowned Chinese restaurant located on the shores of West Lake, is proud to present an exquisite dining experience with the Chef Table Spring Menu, curated by the esteemed Chef Wang.

.Chef-Wang-by-Caspar-3-.jpg

Known for his innovative culinary concepts and exceptional skills in Chinese cuisine, Chef Wang has been the driving force behind Jin Sha's success as a "Three Diamonds" restaurant in the prestigious Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for six consecutive years and was awarded "Chef of the Year" in 2022.

Drawing inspiration from his travels and local culinary discoveries, Chef Wang has crafted a unique and diverse menu that showcases his interpretation of seasonal ingredients and flavors. The Chef Table Spring Menu, available for private dinners, features 11 tantalizing courses paired with 7 carefully selected wines. Each dish is meticulously prepared with Chef Wang's signature techniques, showcasing his creativity, passion, and deep understanding of Chinese cuisine.

The culinary journey begins with the appetizing "Spring Blossoms, Broad Ben, Cedrat Jelly," which captures the delicate flavors of spring. The "Salt-baked Geoduck Clam," a new interpretation of a familiar ingredient, surprises diners with its innovative presentation. The menu progresses with a gradual elevation of flavors through a series of cold dishes and wine pairings, setting the stage for the main courses.

The "Eel & Honey, Deep-fried Sea Urchin, Bamboo & Ginger Sauce," featuring a perfect harmony of fried eel and sea urchin, paired with prawn sauce and bamboo shoot ginger juice, offers a rich and satisfying taste experience. Notable highlights of the main courses include the "Grilled Globefish Roe, Fried Garlic, Cheddar Cheese," which showcases Chef Wang's innovative approach to cooking with Globefish Roe, complemented by the aroma of garlic; and the "Braised Spring Saury, Fish Maw, Ginger," a skillful reinterpretation of Hunan-style flavors, which impresses diners with its complex and layered textures. Chef Wang's use of herbs and spices, such as mint, basil, ginger, and various chili peppers, adds a new dimension to the dishes, creating a symphony of flavors that delights the senses.

The culmination of the Chef Table Spring Menu is the two exquisite desserts that follow the main courses. The "Syrup Loquat Dew, Bird’s Nest" and the "Sea Salt Sakura Sherbet" are the perfect finale to the dining experience, showcasing Chef Wang's meticulous attention to detail and his ability to create harmonious and memorable flavors.

"I am thrilled to present the Chef Table Spring Menu at Jin Sha," said Chef Wang. "This menu reflects my culinary journey over the past year, incorporating my travels, local inspirations, and my passion for Chinese cuisine. I am excited to share these unique and innovative dishes with our guests and offer them an unforgettable dining experience."

1-.jpg

1-.jpg

3-.jpg

1-.jpg

4-.jpg

1-.jpg

2-.jpg

1-.jpg

2-.jpg

.jpg

About Jin Sha

Jin Sha, located at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake, is a renowned Chinese restaurant known for its elegant ambiance, exceptional service, and exquisite cuisine.

Led by Chef Wang, Jin Sha has been recognized as a "Three Diamonds" restaurant in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for six consecutive years and offers a diverse menu featuring local specialties and seasonal ingredients.

With its picturesque location on the shores of West Lake and a reputation for culinary excellence, Jin Sha has become a must-visit destination for food connoisseurs and travelers alike.

FS-HZ-Exterior-Dusk---HERO-IMAGE.jpg

HAN_443.jpg

HAN_713.jpg

Jin-Sha-2-.jpg

VIP-11-Jin-Sha-Private-Dining-11-.jpg

Willow-Outdoor-Terrace-1.jpg

Foyer-1.jpg

HAN_043.JPG

West-Lake-02-HAN_016.jpg

DSC07157.jpg

more news

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

On February 4, 1975, Chinese authorities claim to be the first to successfully predict an earthquake.

Goalies and Ghutras: Chinese Internet Reacts to Qatar World Cup

Goalies and Ghutras: Chinese Internet Reacts to Qatar World Cup

The tournament has so far produced a number of internet trends in China.

That’s Shanghai Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

That’s Shanghai Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Everything you need to know about the 2022 World Cup, right here!

Axis Neptune: An Indie Band's Plan to Take on the World

How a Beijing-based band plans to take their band around the world.

China Approves World's First Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine

Inhaled as a fine mist, Convidecia Air can provide good protection after just one breath.

Crowdfunding to Help Chef Abel

All donations are welcome, whatever their size!

Dulwich Pudong Named in World's Best Schools Top 10 List

The College was shortlisted for their commitment to Supporting Healthy Lives.

Beijing Cracks Top 20 World's Most Expensive Cities for Expats

Hong Kong is number one.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

'Just Say Yes' – Graeme Kennedy's Photography Philosophy

11 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

Acupuncturist Evan Pinto: Treating Anyone's Anything All At Once

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

17th Edition of Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

17th Edition of Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Harnessing the Power of the Many: Wellington College EdFest

Harnessing the Power of the Many: Wellington College EdFest

The Legend Returns! DJ Sacco Plays Dada This Saturday

The Legend Returns! DJ Sacco Plays Dada This Saturday

Chef Wang's Culinary World at Jin Sha, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

Chef Wang's Culinary World at Jin Sha, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives