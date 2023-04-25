  1. home
Shenzhen Parks Prohibit Unauthorized Drone Flying for Safety

By Billy Jiang, April 25, 2023

As the popularity of drones grows, parks in Shenzhen have started to prohibit the unauthorized flying of them to ensure the safety of park visitors.

Many people like to bring their drones with them to capture aerial photos and videos of the beautiful scenery, but they may not be aware that it is against park regulations.

Recently, a netizen posted online about the frequent sightings of drones hovering above parks such as Lianhuashan and Tanglangshan, which raised concerns about safety hazards for tourists.

In response, the Shenzhen Park Management Center announced that it would strengthen its management and inspection of drone flying and would stop unauthorized drones immediately.

The center's decision was based on regulations on drones issued by Guangdong Province and Shenzhen City.

According to notice issued by the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department, drones are prohibited in densely populated areas such as large event venues, residential areas, stations, ports, parks, scenic spots, commercial districts, schools, and hospitals.

The notice also stipulates that individuals and organizations must report or apply for permission before flying drones.

Moreover, individual parks have their own regulations regarding drones. Lianhuashan Park has been designated as a no-fly zone for drones by the city's public security department.

While Tanglangshan Park is not included in the no-fly zone, drones still require permission from the park before flying to ensure visitor safety.

To comply with the regulations, the Shenzhen Park Management Center has increased the presence of security personnel and launched a series of initiatives to improve public awareness.

The center is urging visitors to respect park regulations and to avoid unauthorized drone flying to avoid putting themselves and others in danger.

Park visitors need to understand the regulations regarding drones and follow them to avoid safety risks. Do you welcome the new changes? Please let us know in the comments and follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Shenzhen Parks]


Shenzhen Parks regulations Drone

