17th Edition of Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

The 17th edition of the Festival Croisements will take place from April to July 2023 in over 20 cities in China, including five cities in the southern region.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the "French Cultural Year" (2003-2005) in China, the Festival Croisements has established a distinct brand with its innovative artistic ideas, while showcasing the diversity of French creativity and promoting cooperation between France and China in various fields.

The festival is deeply rooted in China and engages in cultural dialogues between the two countries. This year's festival will feature over 65 projects, reflecting the diversity of its art selection, including "Création Contemporaine" (Contemporary Creation), "En immersion" (Immersive Experience), "Rétrospective" (Retrospective), "Vues sur la Ville" (City Views), "À la Croisée des Regards" (Vision Exchange), and "Pour les plus Jeunes" (Young Audiences).

These themes are meant to inspire contemplation and stimulate creativity, while also affecting artists and artistic institutions in France and China and promoting deeper connections between the two countries.

Since its founding in 2006, the Festival Croisements has remained committed to its original intention of bringing art across borders and promoting exchanges between French and Chinese artists and artistic institutions.

Over the past 17 years, the Festival Croisements has continuously launched unique and distinctive events that have grown year by year, becoming an annual expectation for Chinese cultural enthusiasts.

It was also announced that well-known actor Huang Bo will serve as the ambassador for the 17th Festival Croisements. Huang has been actively involved in cultural exchanges between China and France, having attended the 7th French Film Festival in 2010 and the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, where he promoted French films to Chinese audiences. Huang also plans to work with French artists in the future to promote broader cooperation between China and France in the fields of culture and art.

Event Schedule (Greater Bay Area)



VOYAGE DE SAVOIR-FAIRE

This exhibition presents lacquerware artworks from the Kangxi era of China and the Louis XIV period of France, initiating an artistic dialogue between two great cultural figures and their countries. Alongside the exhibition, there will be a digital art experience on the same theme, which allows for interactive participation by the audience.

March 30 - June 25



chi K11 Art Space

D' UN PAYS, L' AUTRE

Since 1919, pioneers such as Lin Fengmian, Xu Beihong, and Wu Guanzhong have traveled to Paris, opening up cultural exchanges between China and France in the field of art. As the only open trading port in Chinese history, Guangzhou has been at the forefront of this trend and has a deep connection with French culture and art. Through the stories of individual artists during this era, this exhibition showcases the fruitful results of over a century of cultural exchange between China and France in the field of art, with the aim of generating broader attention and resonance and transmitting the energy of cross-cultural flow at a deeper level.

April 26 - July 15



Shangrong Gallery

LA LISTE DES MUSIQUES DE COCO CHANEL

Music is the best time and space shuttle. Combining the life of Coco Chanel, soprano Li Ying presents eight scenes of eighteen small chansons, displaying her contradictions, fragility, reflection, and elegance with controlled and assertive French music. The concert is accompanied by precious historical audiovisual materials, taking you directly to the beautiful era of France, to experience the multi-faceted life of Chanel in an immersive way.

May 20

Shenzhen Concert Hall

POMME D'API

This performance is the first mainland China premiere of "Pomme d'Api" and also a new immersive small theater opera adaptation. The production also includes classic arias from Offenbach's opera "La Périchole," allowing the audience to enjoy the charm of opera in just 90 minutes.

June 30 - July 2

Guangzhou Opera House

ROMÉO ET JULIETTE, LES ENFANTS DE VÉRONE

"Romeo and Juliet" is adapted from Shakespeare's play of the same name, with music and lyrics by Gérard Presgurvic. It caused a sensation in France immediately after its premiere at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 2001. From May to September 2023, this classic musical will tour China for the fifth time and meet audiences in over ten cities.

June - July

Guangzhou and Shenzhen

FESTIVAL DE MUSIQUE DE SHUNDE

Whether you are a professional player or an amateur enthusiast, whether you are a grown-up or a child, you are welcome to enjoy three full days of music festival! Let's gather together in an open-air park, participate in a variety of activities, including concerts, exhibitions, workshops, and a wide range of delicious food, to spend an unforgettable and wonderful time together!

April 29 - May 3



Shunfengshan Park and Shunde OCT Harbor Plus

OH LÀ LÀ MOLANG

One of the most famous French rabbits in China is undoubtedly the classic Molang from the French animation studio Millimages. This summer, Molang invites children and parents to an outdoor movie trip. Come and enjoy a wonderful summer night with Molang on the big screen!

June



IH Cafe, Shenzhen

« ANIMER » LA TOILE

This summer, a design competition themed on Millimages' classic animation IPs will be held in Shenzhen. The competition is mainly aimed at young audiences.

June - October

Online

FRENCH WAVES

This summer, the 4th edition of French Art Summer returns, bringing high-quality art content to audiences on their screens.

June 16 - July 6



Online

ÉTOILES DE CANNES

The third "Cannes Summer Night" online screening event on Youku platform achieved over 800,000 views. In 2023, the new online screening event will return with a selection of excellent French and international films from the Cannes Film Festival. With the strong support of Thierry Frémaux, the fourth "Cannes Summer Night" online screening event will be held in summer, paying tribute to several outstanding films that once shone on the Cannes beachfront. After each screening, there will be interactive discussions between filmmakers, industry experts, and the audience.

July 8 - July 13



Online

[All images via Faguowenhua]