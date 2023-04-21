Canton Fair Concludes 1st Phase with Record-Breaking Attendance

China's largest trade fair, the Canton Fair, concluded its first phase on April 19, with over 1.26 million visitors from more than 200 countries and regions attending the event.

Returning after a three-year hiatus, the 133rd Canton Fair, held in the Pazhou District of Guangzhou, featured 12,911 exhibitors, including 3,856 new participants, who seized the massive business opportunities presented by the event.

Chinese-made products dominated the showcase, with thousands of innovative, high-quality products on display. The event was a resounding success, with visitors from all over the world expressing their satisfaction and admiration for the quality of the exhibits.

Xu Bing, spokesperson for the Canton Fair and deputy director of the China Foreign Trade Center, spoke highly of the exhibition's results, stating that participating companies and overseas visitors fully affirmed the exhibition's effect, which was better than expected.

The Canton Fair is an important platform for China to showcase its manufacturing prowess and promote its products to the global market.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the event remained an essential avenue for businesses to engage with potential customers and partners from around the world.

The second and third phases of the 133rd Canton Fair are set to take place in late April and mid-May, respectively.

The event is expected to continue to attract large numbers of visitors, providing a vital opportunity for businesses to connect and explore new trade possibilities.

