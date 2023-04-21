9 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

This 8-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

3-Day May Holiday Majestic Yandang Mountain & Amazing Waterfall Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Prehistoric volcanic eruptions have endowed Yandang Mountain with an incomparable topography and distinct landforms; a place where you can gaze at lakes and waterfalls from atop a mountain amidst a sea of clouds; a place where, in ancient times, the herbal pickers would pick medicinal plants directly from the rock wall.

Explore this incredible region while staying in a hidden homestay. Sanshuige Homestay is located in Sanshuiya Scenic Area. Surrounded by mountains and a bamboo forest, it boasts antique design, with handmade wooden doors, windows, tables and chairs, old-fashioned gramophones and other retro ornaments, a beautifully lush courtyard, and a Jacuzzi in every room!

From here, hike, rock climb, explore caves, acquaint yourselves with ancient villages, eat traditional food and so much more.

5-Day Cambodia Tour to Siem Reap & Phnom Penh





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This five-day Cambodia tour includes the best of Siem Reap and the highlights of Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is the gateway to the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat. Hidden in the deep, a red temple Banteay Srei is waiting to be explored.



Then, fly to Phnom Penh to have a full-day city tour, taking in the Silver Pagoda, National Museum, Royal Palace and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum; delve into both the glorious and the dark history of Cambodia.



3-Day May Holiday Rafting & Hiking in Beautiful Shimen Canyon



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

A special weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city, surrounded by mountains, rivers, trees and fresh air. Take in rafting and swimming, and hike the ancient trail from Zhejiang to Anhui Province.

Huihanggudao, or Huihang Ancient Road, is an ancient trade route followed by the merchants between Anhui and Zhejiang, playing an important role in Chinese history like the Silk Road and Tea Route.



It is known for the best hiking routes near Shanghai, yet is relatively unknown, so it's a great way to get away from the crowds and hectic city life.

Enjoy authentic lunches in village restaurants, beautiful scenery and much more, all with the new friends you’ll meet along the way!

7-Day Yunnan Highlights Tour: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

3-Day Late Spring Anji People & Nature Carnival

Anji Wufengshan Sports Village in Anji, Zhejiang Province, is just a three and a half hour drive from Shanghai. A national AAAA-level scenic spot, visitors can enjoy incredible views in a relaxing environment, yet one that offers so many options of things to do.

Hike along ancient trails, see majestic waterfalls, dense forests, and beautiful mountains; be a daredevil on a glass suspension bridge, a cliff swing, an aerial suspension bridge, aerial bicycles, an aerial zip line, and a time slide; head out kayaking and paddle boarding; ride super exciting water jet airships; play lawn games; and enjoy a music, BBQ and bonfire party!

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, the Jiayuguan Pass and more.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



2-Day Getaway to Heavenly Sanshan Island



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Once the hideout of China’s most infamous criminals, Sanshan Island on Lake Tai presents a perfect escape from urban life. A traditional and serene Chinese fishing and agrarian village, walk along the lake shores and watch the boatmen reach into its silvery waters with their nets, searching for shrimp, crab and fish.

Stroll unpopulated paths or take a rickshaw and jostle for position on the one-lane roads, with geese, chicken and ducks waddling around. At the top of each of Sanshan’s peaks sit tall Buddha statues, along with temples, pavilions and gardens, all offering amazing views of Lake Tai.

1-Day Yanbang Ancient Road Hiking Trip







Yanbang translates as the Salt Band Ancient Road, and was the road taken by salt peddlers in ancient times, illicitly trafficking salt from salt-producing Ninghai to the east through the deep mountains.

A gentle and wide stream accompanies you when you take the trail from Lijiaxi Village in Xinchang to Chiyan Village. The ancient trail is built according to the topology of the mountain, meaning you find yourself on different sides of the stream while walking; the trail involves 18 such crossings of the stream.



A great day's hike, and just RMB258 per person!

