25 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Guangzhou

Coco's Launch Party

Get ready to party like never before! This Saturday, April 22, marks the grand launch party of Coco's Party Bar in Guangzhou. With a sizzling Samba dance performance, a live party band, DJ and MC all night long & Tequila girls, the night promises to be unforgettable! Come and celebrate with us at Coco's Party Bar and let's make some memories together!

April 22, 9pm-10pm

Coco’s Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu District

TR3 Arts & Flea Mrkt

TR3 presents an Art Design Flea Market in style. There is always something for you! All Day Vinyl Dj's.

April 22, 11:30-23:00

Triple Rooster, No. 36, Si Bei Tong Jin Rd, Dongshankou, Yuexiu District

Belgium Beer tasting Dinner

April 22, 7pm-9pm

Three Little Birds, LG1, No. 388 Hanxi Avenue East, Four Seas City

REVIBE Rooftop Party @Azul

Juliano and his fans from all over the world bring a beautiful music experience to Azul every Saturday.

Every Saturday, from January 1 to December 31, 2023, 22:00-02:00

AZUL by FUEL, Party Pier B Area 4th - 5th Floor, No 118 Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu District

Festival Of German Cinema

Image art experienced a long and poetic pause in Germany. The Guangzhou Non Fiction Image Innovation and Development Center, dedicated to promoting high-quality documentary content both domestically and internationally, has planned this German film exhibition, bringing five highly acclaimed German documentary films to fans. In the 2023 German Film Festival, audiences will communicate with legendary film curators Erica and Ulrich Gregor, German modern dance pioneer Pina Bausch, and famous photographer Thomas Hopke through images to experience German culture and art.

Among the five German documentary masterpieces captured by the 2023 German Film Festival, "Dancing Pina Madly" premiered in Asia, and "Jonas Dekman - Beyond Limits", "In the Ice" and "Dear Memory" premiered in China. With a luxurious premiere lineup and superb skill matrix, we look forward to presenting an unforgettable viewing experience to the audience, gathering and distributing audio and video, nesting films and fans, and injecting a continuous stream of vitality into the cultural and cultural exchanges between China and Germany.

April 21 - 27, 2023

Cinema Palace, 4/F, IGC, 222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhde District

Cinema Palace, B117 Bailiyang Cinema, B1/F, Tianhuan Square, Tianhe Road, Tianhe District

Storytelling 101

What elements comprise to make a story, and what else should every story have?

Professional writer Kelly Bender brings his 14+ years of creative writing experience to this informative talk about stories and storytelling

Saturday, April 22

The Happy Monk (Jianshe Wu Malu), 1F , 29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu District

Game Night

It's the first game night party! There will be constant surprises and interesting 'surprises' at that time.

This innovative game night combines delicious cocktails, exciting games, and rhythmic music with innovative and diverse concepts, becoming the first in the industry.

This party is hosted by Master Kevin with a special wine list.

April 22, 20:30-late

Fat Boi Cocktail Bar, No.60, Guanghe Road

Modigliani - The Common Soul

"Modigliani -- A Common Soul", jointly organized by MOVI COSMOS® Art Center in the Final Universe, Modigliani Foundation, European Art Alliance, Thousand Core Culture, Guangzhou Art Expo, Guangzhou Sculpture Society and other institutions, will open on May 20, 2022 in Sihai City, Guangzhou.

As part of the annual Master Art Exhibition program of the MOVI COSMOS® Center for the Arts of the Final Universe, the exhibition will bring 100 classic Modigliani limited edition lithograms and crossover works to South China for the first time.

October 1, 2022 - May 5, 2023, 10am-5pm

Movi Cosmos, Art Gallery, LG1, Sihaicheng Commercial Plaza, No. 390 East Hanxi Avenue

Shenzhen

Health & Wellness Fair

This vibrant, fun community event is a gathering of leading names in Shenzhen and Guangdong wellness, nutrition, beauty and fitness, with around 30 businesses and organizations on April 22nd at Vista-SK International Medical Center.

There will be loads of fun activities, classes, workshops & talks held throughout the day, and all for FREE! Plus there will be vendors with products to support your healthy lifestyle, a delicious & nutritious food court and loads of activities for kids.

Our Vista "POP-UP" Wellness Center will be on Level 1 this year, where you can try out chiropractic services, get a skin evaluation, experience Traditional Chinese Medicine manipulation therapy, plus do a mini health checkup, speak with our nutritionist or join in one of our psychology dept activities... all for free!

Register now for your goodie bags using the poster QR code!

April 22, 10am

Vista-SK International Medical Center, Level 4, Building 4C, Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Xuefu Lu, Nanshan District

No Worries by Joe Wong

Joe Wong, one of China's funniest comedians, commonly known by his Chinese name as Huang Xi, will be on stage in Shenzhen again at Mix World in Nanshan District on April 22. The performance will be presented in English on the theme of No Worries.

"Because of passion we have life, and my passion is humorous expression. It's humor that let me accept my low self-esteem," he said.

Audiences will have a chance to listen to his motivational stories as well as his experience and thoughts about mid-life. If you're also a person who feels the same as Wong used to, don't hesitate to join in this humorous journey, as you may find the answers for yourself.

April 22, 16:30-late

Shenzhen The mixc World, No. 9668, Shennan Avenue,Nanshan District

The Joy of Color

In the delightful month of March, the Shenzhen Jewelry Museum will be collaborating with the Shenzhen Finance and Lifestyle Channel, The Futurist - a prominent Italian futurist design company, and TRENDVISION - a renowned Italian jewelry trend forecasting agency, to bring you the "Joy of Colour" international exhibition. Twenty-four designers from eight countries will take you on a journey to experience the endless possibilities of future jewelry design, where the collision of artificial intelligence and metaverse backgrounds create something truly spectacular.

March 10 - May 10, 2023

Jewelry Museum of Shenzhen, Floor 3-4, No.20 Beili North Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen

15th Annual Midnight Charity Run

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 (Starting from 23:00 SHARP)



Please arrive at 22:00-22:15 to get registered, collect your runner pack, and warm up. There will be secure storage to store your belongings during the run.

Location: Lian Hua Shan Park Main Gate, Shenzhen

Registration:

250 RMB/runner （limited to 150 runners)

Registration before April 15th, 2023 or when full to get a quality short-sleeve race shirt.

100% of the registration fee/fundraising will support the work of the Shenzhen Charity Federation Captivating Fund, educating out-of-school girls in Western China.

JO JO： Ever-Shifting Sounds

''They're just creating the next step forever''

4/22

Saturday

21:30-23:30

Ticket Guide

Reminder: In order to have a better live music experience, please read the "Performance Notes" at the end of this article carefully before booking; the venue has limited seats, please book as soon as possible

On-site ticket RMB 120 (there is a seating area, and it will be sold after the pre-sale tickets are sold out)

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan District

Back In The Day 90s/2000s Throwback Party

Candy Presents

Back In The Day 90s/2000s Throwback Party.

A chace to relive your youth! A night of 90’s Pop To R&B, Hip Hop To Dancehall and Back To Afrobeat

DJ: Dj JackDeJoe

TICKETS: Early bird 68 @Door 88

DATE: Saturday 22nd April.

TIME: 9:30 - Late

CacTus Smokehouse BBQ, Xinghua Road Sea World Prow Plaza Seashore Commercial Center 121-6

Wave Music Party

Music: Summon domestic music talents in the "tidal stage" and "surging stage" two extremely creative, unique stage, with atmosphere music to create the ultimate romantic living space

Sport:

Beach sports: Flag football, Frisbee, Spikeball and many other sports;

Water sports: paddleboard, kayaking, sailing, speed boat and other sports;

Pointless party: standing backwards, long jump, slipper dropping, etc.

Artistic life: Sound therapy meditation, yoga, African dance, vinyl graffiti, sunset dance, market, etc

Camping： Rv and tent

April 22, 2023

Xichong Beach (Nanmentou), Xichong beach, Xichong Tourist Area, Longgang District

Wine & Cheese Night

No one can resist the mouthwatering pairing of wine and cheese.

Each of them is delicious on its own, but when you combine the two, magic can happen!

May it be tannic, light, sweet, or dry, there is a wine out there for every cheese!

Come and taste the finest foreign wines carefully picked by Alain Dumont on Saturday, April 22

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian District

Seafood Themed Buffet Dinner

Assorted fresh seafood is selected for you. From April to June 2023, Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen presents a 'Live Seafood Buffet Dinner' at Seasons Restaurant. The most authentic seafood flavor is preserved thanks to our unique culinary expertise. What an impressively fresh and sweet taste! At our seafood dinner buffet, a seafood platter with geoduck, oysters, big-head shrimps, mussels, and crabs… will be offered for free flow.

Every Thursday to Sunday, from April 1 until June 30, 2023

Seasons, 2/F, Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen, Haide San Dao, by Houhaibin Lu

Values Of Design: China In The Making

This exhibition focuses on six major sections: design segmentation, coping with problems, material formation, identity and consumption, conveying feelings, and bargaining, showing the changes in Chinese design, manufacturing, and social culture in the past 100 years. An exploration of the history of Chinese modern and contemporary design, and the responsibility and value of design in the contemporary era.

Mon. to Fri.: 10am-7pm; Sat. - Sun.: 10am-9pm

September 26, 2022 - December 20, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

Foshan



Starry Romantic Set Menu @Cielo 51

Fall in love all over again with our Starry Romantic Set Menu for Two at Cielo 51 Italian Restaurant in Foshan. Indulge in a delectable array of dishes crafted with passion, all served under the stars. Book now for an unforgettable evening of romance and fine dining.

Cielo 51, NO.1 Chengmentou West Rd., Chancheng District

Zhuhai



2023 Island Beach Music Festival

Event Date and Location:

April 22, 17:00-18:00 at Yiwai Beach on Guishan Island

Participation:

Admission is free, but since the daily ferry schedule is limited, audience members should arrange their travel and accommodations in advance to avoid being stranded on the island.

The Wan Shan Islands have 105 islands, including Guishan Island, Wailingding Island, Dong'ao Island, Dawanshan Island, and Miaowan Island. The beautiful scenery and abundant tourism resources make it a popular leisure and holiday destination in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. In this beautiful April weather with flowers blooming, the Island Beach Music Festival will allow visitors to enjoy music and create wonderful travel memories.

Guishan Island, No.8, Guihai Second Road, Xiangzhou District

Dongguan







Wacky Weekend Warriors

Every Friday is the end of another week of work.

To celebrate this every Friday, One for the Road holds it'‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍s Whacky Weekend Warrior promotion of an extra strong cocktail served from 8pm onwards.

We make different cocktails each week, and the night's special is our home made "Wacky Juice", a concoction of 4 spirits topped with sprite.

The Whacky Weekend Cocktail lasts all weekend or until stocks are sold out!

Also, don't miss the "Thank Pete It's Saturday" (TPIS)

From 9pm Pete is going to entertain with some epic tunes for all to enjoy!

Every Friday and Saturday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Sunday Roast @One For The Road English Pub

Sunday Roast is Back!

Come & enjoy a delicious Roast beef with veggies, potatoes, yorkshire pudding and gravy!

Available every Sunday from 1pm.

Every Sunday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Happy Hour @Liberty Brewing Co.

Enjoy special weekend offers:

Liberty Lite, Tsingtao, House Wine, House Mixed Drinks at only RMB25

Nypd Pilsner, Skinny Bitch Ipa, Elderflower Cider, Kombucha Cocktail at only RMB35

April 1 - December 31, 4pm-8pm

Liberty Brewing Co., 1/F, Building 31, Xinhe Xintiandi, Dongcheng Dong Lu, Dongcheng District

Hong Kong

Waste Age tells the story of the environmental crisis created by our 'take, make, waste' economy. The exhibition marks HKDI's first collaboration with the Design Museum to present the current crisis and the design's role in the problem. It also explores how design can transform our waste into valuable resources, promote new ways of living with the Earth and not from it, and where there is no such thing as waste.

February 3 - May 7, 10:00 - 20:00 (Closed on Tuesdays)

HKDI Gallery, 3 King Ling Road, Tseung Kwan O

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now

Discover this visionary artist's groundbreaking career and witness the power of art to connect and heal.

Yayoi Kusama emerged as a global cultural icon for the twenty-first century by pursuing her uncompromising avant-garde vision. Over the past seven decades, she honed a singular personal aesthetic and core philosophy of life. Kusama's work captivates millions by offering glimpses of boundless space and reflections on natural cycles of regeneration. Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now narrates the story of this artist's life and work, foregrounding her longing for interconnection and the profound questions about existence that drive her creative explorations.

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now is the largest retrospective of the artist in Asia outside Japan. Featuring more than 200 works, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, and archival material, this exhibition surveys Kusama's career from the earliest drawings she made as a teenager during World War II to her most recent immersive art pieces. Organised chronologically and thematically, the retrospective guides visitors through Kusama's career-long creative pouring divided into major themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.

In addition to tracing the origins of her practice, Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now presents three brand-new works to bring audiences together. Death of Nerves (2022) is a colourful large-scale installation commissioned by M+ that provides a mesmerising extension of Kusama's Infinity Nets motifs into three-dimensional space; Dots Obsession—Aspiring to Heaven's Love (2022) is an ambitious immersive environment that includes the artist's signature mirrored spaces and polka dots as well as suspending balloons to provide a kaleidoscopic perceptual experience; and two large sculptures titled Pumpkin (2022) will also be available for public viewing in the Main Hall.

March 21 - May 14, 2023

Tuesdays to Thursdays and weekends 10:00-18:00, Fridays 10:00-22:00

Standard: HKD 240

Concessions: HKD 150

M Plus Museum, 38 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon

