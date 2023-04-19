  1. home
Hybrid Eclipse to Take Place Above Sky of South China

By Billy Jiang, April 19, 2023

On April 20, a rare celestial event will take place in the skies above certain parts of South China.

This event is expected to be particularly unique as it will be a hybrid eclipse, which is a combination of an annular and a total solar eclipse.

An annular eclipse happens when the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun, creating a ring of fire around the Moon.

During a total solar eclipse, the Moon completely covers the Sun, resulting in a brief period of darkness.

WeChat-Image_20230419103958.jpg

Image via Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com Espenak/EclipseWise.com

This year's hybrid solar eclipse will begin in the southern Indian Ocean and pass over a few countries before ending in the western Pacific Ocean.

Only a few regions will be able to observe this phenomenon, including Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and some parts of Hainan, Guangdong and Fujian.

These regions will only be able to see a partial eclipse, where only a small fraction of the Sun will be covered by the Moon.

Solar eclipses have fascinated people for centuries, and this year's hybrid eclipse is expected to draw a lot of attention from sky watchers around the world.

However, it is important to observe the eclipse safely. Looking directly at the Sun during an eclipse, even for a few seconds, can cause permanent damage to the eyes. Therefore, specially designed solar filters or eclipse glasses should be used to view the eclipse safely.

WeChat-Image_20230419104010.jpg
Image via Unsplash

It is worth noting that this event is quite rare, and such celestial events do not occur very often. According to records, there have only been seven hybrid solar eclipses in the last century.

If you are lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, do not miss the chance to witness this stunning event in the sky.

If you are lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, do not miss the chance to witness this stunning event in the sky.

[Cover image via Unsplash] 

Solar Eclipse South China That's GBA

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

