40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Terrace Opening Party @ Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

Spring is well and truly in the air, and Shanghai's highest and most spectacular terrace – Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong – is going to celebrate it in style!

Situated on the 58th floor, Flair provides the most spectacular view of Shanghai's stunning skyline. And on Saturday, April 22, is inviting all of Shanghai to experience the most epic terrace reopening party in town.

From 3-10pm, take in the most impressive of sunsets, all while being entertained by a multitude of performances centered around the concept of "elevation from the ground level."



Photo credit: ALTER. Shanghai

Think artistic dance performances and DJs that will have you getting down and flying high.

Throughout the day, evening and night, you can enjoy Asian snacks like Vietnamese Banh Mi, Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce, Thai Seafood Lollipos, Pop Shrimp with Spicy Mayo, and Tobiko French Fries.



Pair those with an array of drink options – from beer, white and red wine to champagne, highballs and mixers – all to a gorgeous backdrop, while indulging in the luxury that is the Ritz-Carlton Pudong.

In fact, we have an incredible limited time offer – enjoy entrance to the party and free flow Champagne, wine, cocktails and snacks from 3-10pm for just RMB880 per person.

Performance Line Up

Artistic Dance Performances

Featured Vocalist, Chiko

DJ Performances by:

Ben Huang

Diamond Lil

Danny Rockwell

Ticket Details

Entrance Price including One Drink: RMB150/person early bird before midnight tonight, April 20, RMB180/person after



Entrance Price with Free Flow Champagne, Wine, Cocktails & Snacks 3-10pm: RMB880/person

Tickets are going fast, so reserve your spot today by scanning the QR below:

Sat Apr 22, 3pm-10pm; RMB150-880.

Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, 58/F, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, 世纪大道8号, 上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店58楼 近陆家嘴环路.

Wednesday

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Coldplay, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John and more. Also on Saturday evening (scroll up).

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Apr 19, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thursday



RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Apr 20, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Apr 20, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Havana Night Launch @ Havana Bar

Havana Bar on Floor 30 of Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai launch their Havana Night this Thursday.

Mojito, a classic cocktail that originated in Cuba, and one of the world's most popular cocktails, is a favourite summertime beverage worldwide. The mint and lime give it a cool, refreshing flavour, and the soda lightens it up with a fizzy crispness.

Meet with friends or your beloved one every Thursday at Havana Night to taste various mojitos with different colours and flavours, all the while enjoying the magic view of Lujiazui and the Bund.



Every Thu, 9pm-Midnight.



Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, Lujiazui Huan Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号上海凯宾斯基大酒店30楼.

Friday



TTechmak 2.0 @ Blue Note Shanghai

TTechmak is the pseudonym created by Australian/Chinese jazz trumpeter/composer/producer Toby Mak in 2007, under which he produced his first electronic/jazz album, TTechmak Vol. 1: Unnecessary Update.

The album TTechmak Vol. 1: Uncertain Worlds, released in late 2017 via JZ and Sony Music, was nominated in the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category at the 2018 CMA Music Awards. Collaborating with many of China's best jazz musicians, the album explores the combination of jazz improvisation and modern electronic music.

Toby Mak turns his thoughts and insights over the past six years into musical inspiration, presenting whimsical rhythms and experimental compositions through a fusion of modern elements and jazz music.

On April 21, welcome to the world of electronic jazz created by Toby Mak, together with American saxophonist Alec Haavik, guitarist Lawrence Ku, American pianist Yang Guang, Mauritian bassist Fred Grenade and jazz drummer Yu Guojun.

Fri Apr 21, 6.30pm doors, 8pm show; RMB180.

Blue Note Shanghai, 3-5 Floor, Zhongxin Guangchang, 867 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Haining Lu 四川北路867号中信广场3-5层, 近海宁路.

Imagine Dragons vs C***p*** @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers C***p***.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Apr 21, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

DJ Spada @ La Mezcaleria



Enjoy a mix of mezcal at and music at La Mezcaleria this Friday night, where DJ Spada will be on the decks to bring you original vinyl music.

Fri Apr 21, 10pm-1am; Free.

La Mezcaleria, #201-2, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Celia 7th Anniversary @ Celia Academy



As the air fills with excitement and anticipation, it's time to celebrate a momentous occasion in the history of Celia. It's been seven years since they embarked on a journey to create something unique; a place that would bring people together in celebration of life, music and art. And what a journey it has been!

This year, they are commemorating their seventh anniversary with an electrifying event that's set to take your breath away. Seven back-to-back performances that will leave you mesmerized and awestruck. Each act more powerful than the last, filling the night with a buzz that will linger on for years to come.



Fri Apr 21, 10pm-Late; RMB120, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

GUJI @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Yugo Bar & Grill will be featuring more live music in the coming weeks and months. This Friday sees a performance from GUJI, a synth pop outfit created by Guizhou native Wang Zi Xiu – or Klaire – and her American boyfriend Chachy, a veteran of the Shanghai music scene who has fronted and been the guitarist of experimental punk rock band Round Eye since 2012. Click the link below for more on them.

READ MORE: WATCH: Synth Pop Duo GUJI Debut Video 'Build a Friend for Me'

Fri Apr 21, 10.30pm; Free.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Diskoteka with DJ Arya @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The party never stops at Yugo Bar & Grill. Next up on Friday is Diskoteka with DJ Arya. Party starts at 11.30pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Fri Apr 21, 11.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday

Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, and gives you a true taste of Freedom, Beauty, Truth and Love.

Here, the Bohemians rub elbows with Aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more, inspired by the major motion picture.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Apr 21 & 22, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Crazy Bunnies @ La Suite



Take a break from everyday life and join La Suite for a Crazy Bunnies party this weekend. Expect the unexpected and unwind at the craziest party in town! It is free entry before 11pm with drinks and canapes, then RMB100 after which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Apr 21 & 22, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



Saturday Market @ Anken Air



JS Markets brings their neighborhood market concept to the beautiful, eco-sensitive ANKEN Air venue on Saturday. Expect specialty pantry items like Honey On Road wild honeys and Bella's Giadiniera, vegan tiramisu, home made pet treats and more, as well as beautiful arts and crafts to dress up yourself and your home.

A selection of food and beverage will also be there to enjoy, while a team from Capoeira Maloca will be in attendance in the afternoon to entertain with the Brazilian dance-like martial art, offering a free class.

Sat Apr 22, 11am-5pm.

Anken Air, No. 181, Lane 465 Zhenning Lu, by Xinzha Lu 镇宁路465弄181号, 近新闸路.

Singaporean Food Fest @ Lounge by Topgolf



This April 22-29, Topgolf will team up with guest chef Joey Cheong to create a Singaporean Food Fest. A Brunch Buffet Pop-Up will take place on both Saturdays, April 22 and 29.

This Saturday, for just RMB158 per person early bird price you can enjoy all-you-can-eat Nasi Lemak and a welcome drink, and a complimentary minigolf gaming experience. It's just RMB99 for kids ages 6 to 12, and free for kids under 6.

There’s also a free-flow for RMB158, which includes house cocktails, beers, wines and soft drinks during the brunch time.

In addition, some dishes will be available a la carte. Mouthwatering food and endless fun – you can have it all. But limited seats available, so scan the QR Code on the poster above to book your seat!



Sat Apr 22, 11.30am-3pm; RMB158 early bird, RMB198 on the door.



Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Doggie Style Block Party @ The Cannery



The Cannery's bloc parties are the stuff of legend, especially their Doggie Style themed ones, so we could not be more exciting for their first one since the Shanghai Lockdown!

If you are a Doggie Style newby, well, you are in for a treat. Expect a Doggie Talent Contest and Doggie Fashion show on a stage / runway, with celebrity judges.

Food will feature... wait for it... HOT DOGS, including the Vancouver famous Japadog (with terimayo and nori) and a 'foot long' dog.

Beverages sees cocktails from the Cannery featuring Peddlers Gin, a wine booth with bin end specials and beer from SHanghai Love.

Pre party there is Doga at 10.30am with an instructor from Prakasa, while the party itself starts from 2pm, with cool vinyl DJs Kenta and Yuta from 6pm.

Sat Apr 22, 2pm-Late.

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路.

Climate Fresk @ WeWork China Overseas International Center

For Earth Day, come and participate in a fun, collaborative and science-based game to learn the causes and consequences of climate change.

How does it work? Three hours, 42 cards, one facilitator... and the magic happens. Think and act together to understand the problem, express your creativity by creating a unique Fresk, and debate for solutions.



Meet like-minded people and learn new things in a unique way. They just reached a million participants worldwide and it’s just the beginning...

Sat Apr 22, 2-5pm.

WeWork, 17/F, Tower B, China Overseas International Center, 838 Huangpi Nan Lu, by Jianguo Dong Lu 黄陂南路838号B座, 近建国东路.

5th Anniversary Fiesta @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious celebrates turning five this Saturday with a big ol' fiesta from 3pm. The festivities include a BBQ and DJ, a taco eating competition at 5pm, five shots for RMB100, Yardstick drinks for RMB65 and more, more, more!

Sat, Apr 22, 3pm-Late.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

'Release' Art Exhibition @ La Cava de Laoma



Shanghai is finally coming back to life. In an exhibition themed 'Release,' a diverse collection of local artists will be showcasing the wide variety of art and media that helped them survive the challenges of the past year. The exhibition will be held at La Cava Wine & Art Space in Jing'an from April 22 to May 11. Join them for the opening on Saturday, April 22 from 3pm onwards.

Sat Apr 22, 3pm; Free.



La Cava de Laoma, 1156 Kangding Lu, by Wuning Nan Lu 康定路1156号, 近武宁南路.

From Tin Pan Alley To Hollywood @ Blue Note Shanghai



As the birthplace of American pop music, Tin Pan Alley has played a crucial role in the history of modern music. From ragtime to swing, bebop to big band, many of the most influential performers were born and raised there.

Even today, we could still feel the influence of Tin Pan Alley around the world, especially in the lively Hollywood jazz world. On April 22, Danny Zanker’s superb quintet will bring you a unique interpretation of a series of iconic music.

Sat Apr 22, 6.30pm doors, 8pm show; RMB180.

Blue Note Shanghai, 3-5 Floor, Zhongxin Guangchang, 867 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Haining Lu 四川北路867号中信广场3-5层, 近海宁路.

Rock Night @ Abbey Road



It's Rock Night at Abbey Road this Saturday with a live performace from Full Throttle!



Sat Apr 22, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl



A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock at The Pearl.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Apr 22, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Future Euphoria @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra for Future Euphoria, an unforgettable night of non-stop dancing and mind-bending music. Expect a thrilling and immersive experience with techno and minimal beats from DJs Goga and Tom William transporting you to a futuristic, otherworldly realm of sound and motion. Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.

Sat Apr 22, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance with Latin beats all the way. Party starts at 10.30pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat Apr 22, 10.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

MAD House @ Celia Academy



Calvin Z is coming back to Celia with his newest concept: MAD House. Mainly focused on tech house and progressive house music, the massive lineup ahead includes Calvin Z, Mao Mao, Lin5 and Yorky. The night is dedicated to all electronic music lovers to create new unforgettable moments.

Sat Apr 22, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Sunday

Youdao Fundraiser Dinner @ Mr Willis

An evening of wonderful food, friendship and entertainment, all to raise money for eye exams and corrective lenses for migrant worker children in Shanghai, and water filtration systems for schools in minority villages in Yunnan.

Sun Apr 23, from 6.15pm; RMB1,080 per adult, RMB500 children under 12.

Mr Willis, 3/F, 195 Anfu Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 上海市徐汇区安福路195号3楼, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Tuesday



Creative Industry Annual Party @ STUDIO 9

Organized by BritCham SH CIM committee, this annual party is a social mixer among the creative industry and marketing professionals in Shanghai, to network, share collaborative ideas and gain trusted market knowledge. The speaker lineup includes not one, but two members of the prestigious OCC.

Tue Apr 25, 6-9pm; RMB200 members, RMB250 members.

STUDIO 9, 55 Yuyao Lu, by Haifang Lu 姚路55号, 进海防路.

We Love the 90s Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love the 90s Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Apr 25, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Shishah & Movie Night @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Shishah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails. This week's film is The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, starting at 8pm.

Tue Apr 25, from 8pm.



Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead

Wed Apr 26: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Apr 26, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thu Apr 27: Back to the 80s @ The Pearl



Was the 80s the greatest decade of all time? ABBA, Queen, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, Elton John, U2, Yes, Foreigner, Survivor, Def Leopard and ZZ Top are all there to prove that it was.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Apr 27, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Fri Apr 28: Tango Night @ Blue Note Shanghai

The repertoire of Tango Night will include Piazzolla's most classic tango music, such as 'Free Tango,' 'SOLEDAD (Loneliness),' 'Michelangelo ’70' and 'Song of the Angel.' In particular, Yayue Tango Orchestra will perform 'Winter and Summer' from Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla.

Fri Apr 28, 6.30pm doors, 8pm show; RMB220.

Blue Note Shanghai, 3-5 Floor, Zhongxin Guangchang, 867 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Haining Lu 四川北路867号中信广场3-5层, 近海宁路.

Fri Apr 28: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Apr 28, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Fri & Sat Apr 28 & 29: The Grand Hotel @ The Pearl

The Dark Circus / La Lune team is back at The Pearl with some new original shows. The once-famous Grand Hotel, now a shadow of its former self, has a reputation for changing people's behavior and revealing unpredictable sides to their personalities. The guests who arrive with the hope of a peaceful weekend are in for a surprise...

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Apr 28 & 29, 6pm doors, 7-8.45pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Sat Apr 29: Cinco De Mayo - Rooftop Opening Party @ RuiKu, Wanda Reign on the Bund

As the long-awaited summer begins, celebrate with a rooftop party. To celebrate the Cinco De Mayo and the rooftop opening of Wanda Reign on the Bund, Nova Events & Paramount Events presents you with Cinco De Mayo - Rooftop Opening Party.

Get into the festive mood and dance your blues away with Mariachi music. All guests will be welcomed by Tropical Style Garlands and hats. From day into night, party under the sun and the moon, with more than eight hours of Latin music. For VIP table booking call 152 2147 2779.

Sat Apr 29, 4pm-Midnight.

Ruiku, Wanda Reign on the Bund, Top Floor, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Longtan Lu 中山东二路538号顶楼，近龙潭路.

Sat Apr 29: Romance de Paris @ Blue Note Shanghai







For the soundtrack to the 2001 French film Amélie, director Jean-Pierre Jeunet was introduced to the accordion- and piano-driven music of Yann Tiersen by his production assistant. Greatly impressed, he immediately bought Tiersen's entire catalogue and eventually commissioned him to compose pieces for the film. Yayue Symphony Orchestra will play the film soundtrack of Amélie at Blue Note Shanghai this Saturday.

Sat Apr 29, 6.30pm doors, 8pm show; RMB180.

Blue Note Shanghai, 3-5 Floor, Zhongxin Guangchang, 867 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Haining Lu 四川北路867号中信广场3-5层, 近海宁路.

Sat Apr 29: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Apr 29, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Sun Apr 30 & May 21: Into the Wonderland @ The Pearl



The Pearl is excited to announce a new and original immersive dance musical experience, The New Romantics, based on Taylor Swift’s hit album 1989. Consummate Pearl entertainer, Trenton, from their Queen and ABBA Tribute Concerts and many Broadway cabarets, writes, directs and stars in this nostalgic pop musical, one he has been dreaming of for more years than he cares to admit. Twisting traditional musical theater performance into an active, one of a kind experience, The New Romantics is sure to be a show you’ll never forget.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun Apr 30 & May 21, 11am doors, 12-2pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

May 5 & 6, 19 & 20: Into the Wonderland @ The Pearl



Get ready to step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 5 & 6, 19 & 20, 6pm doors, 7-8.45pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

May 20-21: Sport, Entertainment & Carnival: Annual Family Festival



After a one year hiatus, it is that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This years theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

It will all take place on the weekend of May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

A huge outdoor area, the field covers cover some 15,000 square meters next to Green City Sports Leisure Center and Carrefour Supermarket, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

At our last Sound of Spring weekend in 2021, more than 5,000 families turned up to experience glorious sunshine and enjoy the festivities, with bouncy castles, trampolines, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances.

